ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Congress knows how to slash child poverty. It just needs to do it.

By Juan Carlos Ordóñez
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rb0Su_0jIbMXCM00

The accelerated child tax credit program has sent more than $1.7 billion to families in Arizona, where advocates say the money is typically spent on basics like food, housing, clothing and school supplies. In this file photo, a teacher holds children at a Wisconsin day care center. Photo by Jessica Ruiz | News21

If you could prevent millions of children from falling back into poverty, would you? Most of us, I imagine, would answer “yes” without hesitation.

But not Congress. For nearly a year, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have dithered as the policy directly responsible for a dramatic decline in poverty last year lapsed. It’s time for Congress to bring back the enhanced Child Tax Credit.

New poverty figures by the U.S. Census Bureau has left no doubt that we can end poverty if we choose to do it. In 2020, the rate of childhood poverty stood at 9.7%. By 2021, it had dropped to just 5.2% — a whopping 46% decline. It was the largest year-to-year decrease ever recorded. In the blink of an eye, 2.1 million children in our nation no longer lived below the poverty line.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The reason for the massive decline in childhood poverty is clear. It is the result of improvements to the Child Tax Credit included in the last federal pandemic relief package that Congress passed in March 2021.

Congress strengthened the Child Tax Credit in several ways. First, it upped the amount of cash families get from the credit. Lawmakers also reworked the credit so that the lowest-income families could receive the full benefit, just like middle-class families can. Finally, Congress made it so that the benefits of the Child Tax Credit arrived in monthly installments, rather in a lump sum after families filed their tax returns, thus helping them better cope with their monthly bills.

These improvements to the Child Tax Credit proved a powerful tonic for the financial ills plaguing families struggling to get by on low wages. Most of the money went to pay for essentials like food, utilities, and rent . The tax credit also helped families cover expenses related to their children’s education, such as school books and supplies, tuition and after-school programs. These uses were particularly evident in the case of Black, Latino, and other families of color .

The one hitch with the plan was that the improvements to the Child Tax Credit were temporary. The changes expired in January of this year. And so far, Congress has yet to reinstate this more effective version of the Child Tax Credit.

The expiration of the enhanced Child Tax Credit comes at an especially bad time for families surviving on low wages. The cost of food, rent, and other essentials has been rising rapidly over the past year. While higher income families have room to absorb price increases, low-income families have no wiggle room. They already make too little to get by on. At the very least, a stronger Child Tax Credit would help families with children keep up with the rising cost of essentials.

Long term, a stronger Child Tax Credit offers to transform the lives of our most vulnerable children. There is overwhelming evidence that growing up with economic insecurity — without reliable access to such basics as food, shelter, or health care — is damaging to kids. Children who experience poverty have worse outcomes in virtually every way, from physical and mental health, to school performance, to earnings when they become adults. By strengthening the economic security of families, the Child Tax Credit helps children reach their full potential.

But right now, millions of children are falling back into poverty, due to congressional inaction. Congress stands idle as children needlessly suffer, despite having a proven remedy on hand.

There is still a chance for Congress to redeem itself. An anticipated end-of-year budget bill is the perfect opportunity to bring back the enhanced Child Tax Credit. Every member of Oregon’s congressional delegation should push hard to ensure that Congress does right by our nation’s most vulnerable children.

The evidence gathered over the past year has removed any shred of doubt that poverty is a policy choice. It is not inevitable. It would be a failure of leadership for Congress to send millions of children back into poverty.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Congress knows how to slash child poverty. It just needs to do it. appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

The Republican threat to contraception is real

For 57 years, men and women across the country have had the right to access, use and receive contraception. The Supreme Court recognized this constitutional right in 1965 when it ruled in Griswold v. Connecticut that families could buy and use birth control without government interference.  The use of contraception is a private, personal decision […] The post The Republican threat to contraception is real appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Which party controls Congress? It could be days or weeks before we know

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Democrats exulted Wednesday in outperforming expectations in the midterm elections, even as vote-counting was still in progress and control of both chambers of Congress remained unknown. The U.S. Senate will go to the winner of two of the last three races where party control is still in doubt in […] The post Which party controls Congress? It could be days or weeks before we know appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
GEORGIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

A GOP showdown over the debt limit could grip Congress and the nation next year

WASHINGTON — Republicans are eyeing the debt limit and government funding deadlines as a way to force Democrats to the negotiating table for spending cuts, should the GOP regain control of Congress following the midterm elections.  Republicans unhappy about government spending could move to shut down the government, a tactic unsuccessful for the GOP in […] The post A GOP showdown over the debt limit could grip Congress and the nation next year appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ILLINOIS STATE
Arizona Mirror

Congressional Hispanic Caucus welcomes new House members, reflects on Latino vote

The campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus welcomed the highest number of Democratic Latino lawmakers elected to Congress, during a Friday event at the Democratic National Committee headquarters. CHC BOLD PAC chair, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, said continuing to reach out to Latino communities and young voters will be key to […] The post Congressional Hispanic Caucus welcomes new House members, reflects on Latino vote appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
COLORADO STATE
Arizona Mirror

Maricopa County found a solution to the ballot-tabulating problem. Unscanned votes will still be counted.

There were problems tabulating ballots at nearly a third of all vote centers in Maricopa County all morning on Election Day, but by the afternoon, county officials had figured out a fix. Vote-counting machines were having trouble tabulating the ballots because the timing marks on the ballot — the black lines on the sides that […] The post Maricopa County found a solution to the ballot-tabulating problem. Unscanned votes will still be counted. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child

Tucson, with its heat and dryness that mitigate my chronic pain, proximity to the beaches of Mexico, diverse population, and year-round opportunities for hiking and mountain biking, is the perfect city to raise our two children. Yet, like many other families, my husband, Amit, and I plan to leave our dream home to protect our […] The post Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

In campaigning, Kari Lake modeled herself on Donald Trump. In losing, she’s doing so too.

Many of the Republican candidates who staked their campaigns this midterm year on questioning the integrity of U.S. elections have lost and conceded — a low bar for democratic norms but one that political observers weren’t certain would be cleared. But Kari Lake, one of the most prominent election deniers of the cycle, has so […] The post In campaigning, Kari Lake modeled herself on Donald Trump. In losing, she’s doing so too. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that.

On the day of the August primary election, Kee Allen Begay Jr. was at a polling place on the Navajo Nation when he overheard voters talking about how they had gone to the wrong polling place. Begay said the voters were told that they had to vote at a different location 20 or so miles […] The post Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race

Republican Abe Hamadeh, who trails by dozens of votes in the race for attorney general, is the only candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in a statewide contest that still had a chance to come out ahead.  Fellow Trump-endorsed Republicans Kari Lake and Mark Finchem have refused to concede in races for governor and […] The post Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor

During her final weekend of campaigning, Arizona’s Democratic candidate for governor, Katie Hobbs, took questions Nov. 5 from Arizona Mirror columnist James E. Garcia on La Onda 1190 AM/107.5 FM and the “Vanguardia America with James E. Garcia” podcast. GARCIA: Let’s just jump right in. What will a Katie Hobbs administration mean for Latino voters […] The post Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day

Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in any Arizona […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Latino midterm participation increased, advocates say it’s just the start

A record number of Latinos participated in the midterms and voter advocacy organizations say that’s just the beginning of the voting bloc’s increasing influence in Arizona.  As many as 400,000 Latinos voted in the November election, according to early voting data analyzed by DJ Quinlan, a partner at Phoenix-based Democratic consulting firm Radar Strategies.  “What’s […] The post Latino midterm participation increased, advocates say it’s just the start appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona Mirror

White House asks Congress for billions in Ukraine, COVID-19 funding during lame duck

WASHINGTON —  The Biden administration on Tuesday asked Congress for billions more in funding this year to address COVID-19 and the ongoing war in Ukraine, suggesting lawmakers attach it to a spending bill that must pass before Dec. 16.  The $9 billion request for COVID-19 operations and nearly $38 billion in additional relief for Ukraine […] The post White House asks Congress for billions in Ukraine, COVID-19 funding during lame duck appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
WASHINGTON STATE
Arizona Mirror

Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a day left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will determine control of Congress, while President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and former President Donald Trump are hitting the campaign trail, from Florida to Iowa to Pennsylvania, to bolster candidates.
WISCONSIN STATE
Arizona Mirror

Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.

Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations.  In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session

WASHINGTON — Congress returns to Capitol Hill and a lengthy to-do list next week, following a six-week midterm elections break that saw Democrats outperform expectations and Republicans barely inch toward the U.S. House majority. On the agenda are same-sex marriage legislation, a huge defense bill, changes in how presidential electoral votes are counted and more. […] The post Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
WISCONSIN STATE
Arizona Mirror

Judge blocks Cochise County plan for full hand count of ballots

A judge ruled Monday that Cochise County cannot conduct a hand count of all ballots cast in the midterm election, saying that it is not legal in Arizona. The decision blocks, for now, the latest effort by GOP leaders to hand-count ballots, a method experts say is slower and less accurate than machine counts. Republicans […] The post Judge blocks Cochise County plan for full hand count of ballots appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

With ‘democracy itself’ on the ballot, Biden warns of ‘path to chaos’ by election deniers

President Joe Biden asked voters Wednesday night to focus on the threats candidates aligned with his predecessor pose to the foundation of U.S. democracy in the midterm elections. In a 20-minute speech at Washington, D.C.’s  Union Station, before a Democratic audience, Biden decried a rise in political violence, and blamed former President Donald Trump for […] The post With ‘democracy itself’ on the ballot, Biden warns of ‘path to chaos’ by election deniers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
WASHINGTON, DC
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy