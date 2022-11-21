Read full article on original website
CNET
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
85-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV falls to cheapest ever price in Black Friday sale
Grab a truly massive 85-inch 4K HDR TV now
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Yahoo!
Walmart just dropped a truckload of early Black Friday deals — including $80 off of Bose headphones
This weekend you'll get an extra hour's sleep, and you'll also get amazing Walmart sales! You're looking at a motherlode of massive discounts, including excellent prices on headphones, vacuums, TVs, and a whole section of goodies under $25! So let's kick back and start shopping for those early Black Friday markdowns!
Walmart Black Friday deals has kicked off: Here are the biggest savings
Walmart's holiday deals have already launched online and are about to hit stores on Wednesday. The nation's largest retailer is planning to extend its holiday sales all month long.
Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday
While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Costco Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up
Taking a page out of Walmart's book, Costco announced details of its own expansive Black Friday sales, which started in late October and run near the end of November. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items...
Walmart’s final Black Friday 2022 sale is live: Here are the newest deals
Walmart’s third “Black Friday Deals for Days” 2022 sale is happening now with more markdowns for holiday shoppers. The sale went live at 7 p.m. ET for the general public. Deals will be featured in-stores on Nov. 25 (Black Friday). The perks for Walmart+ members, who received...
Digital Trends
This insanely cheap 55-inch QLED TV is selling like hotcakes
Is your home theater setup due for an upgrade? If your answer’s yes, you should check out Walmart’s TV deals, which currently include this massively popular offer for the 55-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV. It’s yours for just $298 following a $130 discount to its sticker price of $428, for one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals that you can’t miss. More than 1,000 shoppers have taken advantage of this bargain over the past 24 hours, so before stocks run out, you should hurry and finalize your purchase.
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 11 new AMC channels for free
Most every streaming service now offers an ad-supported plan, but some are cheaper than others. In fact, some are completely free, such as The Roku Channel, which already features over 300 free live linear television channels. That number continues to grow as well, as Roku and AMC announced on Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to bring 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels to The Roku Channel.
Digital Trends
Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now
Black Friday deals are arriving a week ahead of schedule this year — time to upgrade your home theater setup. If there were ever a time to indulge in a ridiculously large and expensive TV, Black Friday TV deals are your chance to do it without feeling guilty. We’ve gathered up the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals we can find ahead of the November 25 shopping holiday. While none of these are in our best TVs list, many of them are the previous year’s model or the baby brother version of some of our favorites. It’s time to treat yourself.
Android Headlines
People are actually paying for Peacock
According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
Digital Trends
You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)
The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Phone Arena
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Instead of waiting until the end of November as tradition dictates and disturbing your Thanksgiving dinner digestion by dropping a sudden avalanche of deals on thousands of popular products across dozens of different categories, Best Buy has started a slow and gradual drip of Black Friday 2022 promotions last week.
Digital Trends
This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out
One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
Black Friday TV deals LIVE — $448 70-inch 4K TV, $569 OLED and more
Our Black Friday TV deals coverage is underway with the freshest deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy
Amazon just knocked $110 off Apple Watch 8 ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is slashing $110 off the Editor's Choice Apple Watch 8 during its early Black Friday deal.
