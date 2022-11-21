Read full article on original website
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place in North Charleston next week for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take […]
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Charleston County approves $7.3M for green spaces and parks
Charleston County Council has approved a budget of $7.3 million to create more green spaces and parks across the county as part of the greenbelt program. It protects land from development by purchasing it outright or by buying the rights to prevent development on privately owned land. The program is funded by the voter-approved half-cent sales tax dedicated to road construction projects.
abccolumbia.com
President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
counton2.com
Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys
Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen …. This video is courtesy Summerville Police Department. Murdaugh lawyers accuse state of destroying evidence, …. Woodland HS class of 2020 remembers Lavel Davis Jr. …. Woodland HS class of 2020 remembers Lavel Davis Jr. Documents reveal reasons for controversial BCSD firing. Coalition calling...
North Charleston church handing out food ahead of Thanksgiving
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Macedonia Church in North Charleston is donating food to the less fortunate this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. “Being a helping hand is a blessing and it’s awesome,” said Rodney Tucker, a volunteer. Canned goods, produce and meat were all given to people who drove up in their cars. “We’re […]
abcnews4.com
Puppy with burns, 'grave injuries' found abandoned at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is searching for answers after a puppy with second and third degree burns was found abandoned in a crate at Palmilla Apartments, according to a social media post made by the shelter Wednesday evening. CAS says a police officer found the...
iheart.com
Pres. Biden Approves Hurricane Ian Federal Aid For South Carolinians
(Columbia, SC) - President Biden is approving federal aid for parts of South Carolina hit by Hurricane Ian. The federal funding aims to help those impacted by storms from September 25th to October 4th in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs, and...
Ridgeville police chief shares ‘thanksgiving’ with family of Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Ridgeville Police Chief Quinton Joyner spent the afternoon frying turkeys for members of the community who would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. And he made sure the grieving family of slain University of Virginia athlete Lavel Davis Jr. also received a special meal and a ‘thank you’ ahead of the […]
cityofbeaufort.org
Woods Bridge moves toward national historic designation
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Nov. 23, 2022) -- With this month’s approval by the state review board, Beaufort’s Woods Memorial Bridge will be fast-tracked for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. Swing bridges were the most popular type of moveable bridge from the late 18th century through the...
blufftontoday.com
Murdaugh case: Attorneys, writers weigh in on former Palmetto Bank CEO guilty verdict
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO and alleged Richard "Alex" Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Lucius Laffitte was found guilty on all six federal criminal charges after a late-night jury session Nov. 22. Laffitte was found guilty of bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and three counts of misapplication of bank...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina couple left 2-year-old child home while they were in New York, report says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina couple has been arrested after leaving their 2-year-old home alone while in New York, according to the Charleston Police Department. Police said they were called about 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 to a Folly Road apartment after someone called about a toddler alone in an apartment.
Charleston approves new technology to target fake IDs
UPDATE: CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the pilot program. CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking to crack down on underage drinking with a new pilot program that will help businesses easily identify fake IDs. A mobile app called Intellicheck has the ability to detect a […]
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Red Bank Road In Goose Creek
The pedestrian, identified as 50-year-old Isaac L. Frasier of Mt. Pleasant, was walking when he was struck by a 2005 Lincoln Town Car. The post Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Red Bank Road In Goose Creek appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
CPD: Parents arrested for leaving toddler alone while on trip to New York
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested two people for leaving their two-year-old child alone while on a trip to New York. According to CPD, officers were called to a Folly Road apartment complex around 2:00 p.m. on November 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A […]
WIS-TV
Doctors urge vaccinations with SC flu cases at 10-year high heading into holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After cases dropped off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the flu is back with a vengeance in South Carolina. Officials with the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control report infections are at a 10-year high, up 100 times compared to this point last year, while hospitalizations are 50 times higher.
'It’s just a part of my life.' Elloree trials cancelled for Spring of next year
ELLOREE, S.C. — The Elloree Trials is being put on hold for now, no race next year and well not sure about the following one. The beloved horse race in Orangeburg County has been drawing in crowds by the thousands since the 1960's. People come from all across the...
counton2.com
Pilot program to target fake IDs in Charleston
Ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte was convicted of six federal indictments. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights …. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights with LEDs. CHS shares tips for a seamless holiday travel experience. CHS shares tips for a seamless holiday travel experience. SC troopers to...
WAVY News 10
Commanding officer of USCGC James relieved of duties
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James has been permanently relieved of his duties, following an investigation into a mishap while underway. Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, announced on Monday Nov. 7 that he lost confidence in Capt....
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant man identified as pedestrian killed in crash on Red Bank Road
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the man hit and killed in a crash on Red Bank Road early Tuesday morning as Isaac L. Frasier, 50, of Mount Pleasant. Authorities say Frasier was walking along the road in Goose Creek shortly after...
