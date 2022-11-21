ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #14

Welcome to the 14th edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! FSU’s 2023 class now has 16 commitments as the Seminoles close out the 2022 regular football season before beginning bowl game prep. Only one game day recruiting weekend remains before December, when FSU will undoubtedly host a couple of big weekends prior to the Early Signing Period.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Five intriguing FCS entries from Day 1 of the Transfer Portal window

The FCS Transfer Portal window opened up on Monday, leading to a flood of entries among all-conference performers from the championship subdivision of football. Florida State figures to be active in the transfer market this offseason, with Noles247 projecting 6-10 spots being allocated to this avenue of roster building. We’re in the midst of throwing out some names we like at various positions across the country among possible transfer candidates (Tight End and Offensive Line outlined here), but the actual additions of players in the portal on Monday got us to take a break in the exercise and look at some possible candidates at presumed positions of need or interest.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU projected depth chart vs. Florida: One change of note

Florida State, currently riding a four-game winning streak, hosts Florida on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Seminoles released their projected depth chart on Monday for the upcoming contest. Changes of note:. - Darius Washington is now listed as a co-starter at right tackle with Jazston Turnetine. Last week. it was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

OTB: FSU flips QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State, eating crow, and Monday

Today was a good day. Florida State battled for months and it paid off as the Seminoles flipped QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State. The boys at On The Bench react instantly – definitely not from Friday – to the news, how the Seminoles managed to hang on in this recruitment, and what the addition means for FSU’s QB room.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scholarship Controversy

The University of Florida pulled a quarterback commit's scholarship offer over a video this weekend. Marcus Stokes, a four-star quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, was committed to Florida. However, the Gators pulled his offer, when a video surfaced showing him rapping the N-word. The class of 2023 recruit has...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier sends message to Florida fans, reminds that the Gators 'have a lot of work to do'

Billy Napier is preaching patience at Florida, as fan frustration bubbled up again following the loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. At his Monday press conference, Napier gave a message to fans and said, “One day at a time, one person at a time. We’re going to get it done. … We’re like many staffs in the history of this game, we’re in Year 1 with a lot of work to do.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU President Robinson Joins Legislative Issues Conference HBCU Panel

The panel “Teetering between Surviving and Thriving,” featured presidents from Florida’s four Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., joined his counterparts from the state’s three other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for a panel discussion, “Teetering between Surviving and Thriving,” at the 2022 Legislative Issues Conference Friday, November 18.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Man stabbed early Monday on West Georgia St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Sunday morning. Tallahassee Police say the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of West Georgia St. just before 1:30 Monday, asking for money. When the man declined, the suspect stabbed the victim, according to TPD.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

