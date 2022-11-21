Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #14
Welcome to the 14th edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! FSU’s 2023 class now has 16 commitments as the Seminoles close out the 2022 regular football season before beginning bowl game prep. Only one game day recruiting weekend remains before December, when FSU will undoubtedly host a couple of big weekends prior to the Early Signing Period.
Gators Hoops Exploring New Starting Lineup After Strong 2nd Half vs. FSU
The production Florida maintained against its in-state rival in the second half has Todd Golden exploring a potential lineup change with Xavier on the horizon.
Five intriguing FCS entries from Day 1 of the Transfer Portal window
The FCS Transfer Portal window opened up on Monday, leading to a flood of entries among all-conference performers from the championship subdivision of football. Florida State figures to be active in the transfer market this offseason, with Noles247 projecting 6-10 spots being allocated to this avenue of roster building. We’re in the midst of throwing out some names we like at various positions across the country among possible transfer candidates (Tight End and Offensive Line outlined here), but the actual additions of players in the portal on Monday got us to take a break in the exercise and look at some possible candidates at presumed positions of need or interest.
FSU hoping it learned lessons last year to better keep emotions in-check vs. Florida
TALLAHASSEE – Expectations and stakes escalated ahead of last year’s regular-season finale against Florida as Florida State had something to play for after clawing back from an 0-4 start. A bowl game and a chance to beat their rival was right in front of the Seminoles, and the...
FSU projected depth chart vs. Florida: One change of note
Florida State, currently riding a four-game winning streak, hosts Florida on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Seminoles released their projected depth chart on Monday for the upcoming contest. Changes of note:. - Darius Washington is now listed as a co-starter at right tackle with Jazston Turnetine. Last week. it was...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier updates Ricky Pearsall's status as Gators deal with slew of wide receiver injuries
Billy Napier spoke with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the Florida State game and updated them on Ricky Pearsall’s status. “We anticipate Ricky being ready to go,” Napier said. That is especially good news for the Gators considering the injury status of Xzavier Henderson and Justin Shorter who...
Potential Wide Receiver transfer options who make sense for FSU
Players, per the NCAA’s new transfer window, can enter the database on Dec. 5 (the day after championship teams are selected) through Jan. 18, 2023. There is also a 15-day spring period from May 1-15. For FCS players, the transfer window is open. For a school that has struck...
Everything Mike Norvell said after FSU's Monday practice about his team, their opponent, and more
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke after his team's Monday practice. He discussed numerous subjects, including the team turning their attention to Friday's game against Florida. The complete video is below and quotes follow:. Opening Statement. I thought today was a really good work day. Really, really...
OTB: FSU flips QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State, eating crow, and Monday
Today was a good day. Florida State battled for months and it paid off as the Seminoles flipped QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State. The boys at On The Bench react instantly – definitely not from Friday – to the news, how the Seminoles managed to hang on in this recruitment, and what the addition means for FSU’s QB room.
College Football World Reacts To Scholarship Controversy
The University of Florida pulled a quarterback commit's scholarship offer over a video this weekend. Marcus Stokes, a four-star quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, was committed to Florida. However, the Gators pulled his offer, when a video surfaced showing him rapping the N-word. The class of 2023 recruit has...
Action News Jax
Florida pulls Nease QB Marcus Stokes’ football scholarship after video of him rapping racial slur
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A quarterback who plays for Nease High School and committed to play for the University of Florida has had his scholarship revoked after he posted a video to social media with him rapping along to a song with a racial slur. Marcus Stokes, who...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier sends message to Florida fans, reminds that the Gators 'have a lot of work to do'
Billy Napier is preaching patience at Florida, as fan frustration bubbled up again following the loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. At his Monday press conference, Napier gave a message to fans and said, “One day at a time, one person at a time. We’re going to get it done. … We’re like many staffs in the history of this game, we’re in Year 1 with a lot of work to do.”
Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 After Betting On A $30 Scratch-Off At Winn Dixie
A Florida man’s stop at a Winn-Dixie resulted in a $1,000,000 gold rush landfall after purchasing a $30 lottery scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced that Ryan Sodek, 51, of Starke, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game
famunews.com
FAMU President Robinson Joins Legislative Issues Conference HBCU Panel
The panel “Teetering between Surviving and Thriving,” featured presidents from Florida’s four Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., joined his counterparts from the state’s three other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for a panel discussion, “Teetering between Surviving and Thriving,” at the 2022 Legislative Issues Conference Friday, November 18.
Smith brings leadership and determination as new head coach for Lake Weir High girls basketball program
Basketball has been a huge part of Briana Smith’s life for as long as she can remember, and now it is her turn to teach the game as she takes over the head coaching job for the Lake Weir High School Hurricanes girls varsity basketball team. Smith, 31, grew...
Tampa's Driskell makes history as first Black woman elected to lead party in state House
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Hillsborough, has made history as the first Black woman to lead a party in the Florida House. At a ceremony Monday night in Tallahassee, Driskell was officially designated as the House Democratic leader by her Democratic colleagues. Driskell was elected leader-designate at...
Tallahassee set to receive activity book based on Tallahassee's history
The Tallahassee Historical Society is taking a look at a portion of Tallahassee's 200-year history.
WCTV
Magbanua back in Tallahassee, awaiting closed door questioning next week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Katherine Magbanua is back in Tallahassee just months after being convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel. Leon County Detention Center records show a smiling Magbanua being booked into jail just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. A judge’s...
WCTV
Man stabbed early Monday on West Georgia St.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Sunday morning. Tallahassee Police say the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of West Georgia St. just before 1:30 Monday, asking for money. When the man declined, the suspect stabbed the victim, according to TPD.
WCTV
Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
247Sports
