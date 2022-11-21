Baltimore Records 300 Homicides For The Eighth Consecutive Year

For the eighth year in a row, Baltimore has recorded more than 300 homicides with 40 days left in 2022.

Over the weekend, the city reached the grim milestone after two men were killed in separate shootings.

Police first reported that a man was killed on Spelman Road in Cherry Hill Saturday night. On Sunday, a second man was killed on St. Benedict Street in Southwest Baltimore.

As of Nov. 21, there have been 638 non-fatal shootings in the city and more than 27,00 crimes have been reported this year, according to data from the Baltimore Police Department.

Some of those crimes include murder, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, robbery, and larceny. Click here for a full breakdown by category.

Here is a look at homicide totals since 2015.

2015: 342

2016: 318

2017: 342

2018: 309

2019: 348

2020: 335

2021: 338

Baltimore City FOP President, Mike Mancuso released a statement on Twitter following the report:

