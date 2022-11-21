Read full article on original website
Patty Mcmorris
2d ago
so basically the ones that are working are getting screwed again by whitmere she doesn't care about the middle class she doesn't care about the working class she doesn't care about the elderly she only cares about votes and this is the reason she did it thanks Miss Whitmire again for screwing over the middle class
Reply
12
Diane Kempf
2d ago
How about giving middle class citizens the same benefits as low income..I need my $95 too.
Reply(27)
25
Jessica Pempek
2d ago
this isn't specific to November. Food stamp recipients have been getting this $95 extra payment throughout the pandemic it's not something new. Democrats just like taking the credit.
Reply
5
Related
RSV surge: Michigan hospitals receive state approval to expand bed capacity
Two Michigan hospitals have expanded their bed capacities with approval from state health regulators as they deal with a surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, COVID-19, and flu cases among children.
25 Michigan hospitals earned lower safety grades in 2022. How did yours score?
Michigan hospitals scored slightly worse on the latest safety report card from The Leapfrog Group, with fewer “A’s” and more “C’s” than previous iterations of the bi-annual assessment. Among 81 of the state’s hospitals, 25 received an overall “A” grade, 28 received a “B”...
Michigan’s cannabis agency waives additional fees for social equity applicants
Whitmer announced the change to help build ‘an equitable, just, and prosperous cannabis industry’
Detroit News
Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge
The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
dbusiness.com
Survey: Michigan Restaurants Will Increase Prices if ‘Adopt and Amend’ Kicks In
More than 90 percent of restaurants in Michigan will increase prices and 16 percent may close if the “Adopt and Amend” ruling raising the minimum wage goes into effect as expected in February, according to the results of a new survey released by the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA).
proclaimerscv.com
Check To See If Some of Florida’s Unclaimed Money Worth $2.5 Billion Belongs To You
This week, Jimmy Patronis- the Chief Financial Officer has launched the holiday money hunt. Encouraging and motivating people and residents of Florida to check whether they have unclaimed money or property. “There is currently $2.5 billion worth of unclaimed property accounts in Florida. To spread holiday cheer and give back every last penny to its true owners, CFO Patronis is on a mission,” based on a press release issued by his office.
Marijuana businesses to offer free cannabis to Michigan military veterans
Since Anton Harb Jr. returned from Middle East battlegrounds where he fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005, he’s fought a different sort of battle: post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It’s not a war he fights alone. Up to 20% of veterans who served in that military conflict have...
Emergency SNAP Benefits Headed to New York Households
New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive some additional assistance in the month of November. According to a press release from the office of New York Governor Hochul, SNAP benefit users will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in November as well as a supplemental allotment.
proclaimerscv.com
Illinois Receives $14 Billion Pandemic Aid; Pew Charitable Trusts Reveals
The Pew Charitable Trusts reveals that of the $5.2 trillion in funding to fight the pandemic, the state of Illinois received $14 billion. The U.S. federal government has spent trillions of dollars to help millions of struggling Americans during the wake of pademic and combat COVID-19. These funds were used to support public health, education, and to temporary impory the economy of each state.
117 Break-ins Reported in Michigan, Regulators Warn of Increased Criminal Activity
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The state's authorized cannabis firms were alerted to a rise in criminal activity via a notice that Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) released on November 21.
Michigan State Police, Kroger team up to feed 200 families
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police (MSP) and Kroger have teamed up to give away 200 Thanksgiving meals to families across central and southeast Michigan. "We are especially grateful to Kroger for providing Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Michigan families in need," said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. "Community service is an important part of our mission, and our troopers look forward to safely delivering these meals each year." Starting Monday, meals provided by Kroger will be given to families identified by MSP Community Service troopers with help from local schools and organizations. Each meal...
mibiz.com
As job-seeker’s market persists, West Michigan employers boost wages to stay competitive
Grand Rapids-area employers raised wages by an average of 5.2 percent this year, an amount that exceeds historical norms as companies adjust pay to attract and retain people in a fiercely tight labor market. The wage increases for 2022 compare with 4.4 percent average pay raises area employers provided in...
Have You Visited The Biggest “Tourist Trap” In The State of Michigan?
Maybe it's because I was born and raised in Michigan, but if you asked me what the state's biggest tourist trap was I couldn't name one. The only tourist traps I could think of would be places like The Mall of American in Minessota, Hollywood Boulevard in California, and Roswell in New Mexico.
proclaimerscv.com
Authorities in Louisiana Reported- Certain SNAP Benefits have been Compromised and are Being Misused in Texas
In Louisiana, on 21 November 2022 Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that many residents and recipients in sabine parish have compromised on their SNAP benefits, based on the reports from DCFS- Department of Child and Family Services in Louisiana. In Texas, according to authorities, it meant that the SNAP...
Detroit News
Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others
Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
wbrn.com
Rates for DTE customers are going up
Utility bills will be going up for more than two million DTE Energy customers. The Michigan Public Service Commission Friday giving DTE authorization to implement a $30.5-million-dollar rate increase to help pay for investments in the distribution and generation systems. DTE was asking for a $388-million-dollar increase. Most customers will...
MSNBC
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: This is an exciting time to give power back to the people
Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is the biggest midterms winner not Republican Ron DeSantis despite political media pronouncements Joy Reid explains. Joy talks with the Democratic governor they call "Big Gretch," the newly re-elected governor of Michigan, on The ReidOut on MSNBC.Nov. 23, 2022.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pardons turkey before Thanksgiving
The lucky turkey is the first turkey to be pardoned since Whitmer entered office.
State asks court to dismiss lawsuit over frozen pandemic unemployment benefits
DETROIT – A class-action lawsuit against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency involving pandemic benefits should be dismissed, state attorneys argued in a recent court filing. “While the processing and possible payment of benefits have taken longer than traditionally occurs, any delays were unintentional and a result of circumstances beyond...
proclaimerscv.com
Gov. Greg Abbott; $1.4 Billion Food Pandemic Benefit, Who Will Receive the Aid?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will oversee the distribution of the approved $1.4 billion food pandemic benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced this good news to his fellow Texans and thanked the Department for its approval.
Comments / 57