LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police (MSP) and Kroger have teamed up to give away 200 Thanksgiving meals to families across central and southeast Michigan. "We are especially grateful to Kroger for providing Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Michigan families in need," said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. "Community service is an important part of our mission, and our troopers look forward to safely delivering these meals each year." Starting Monday, meals provided by Kroger will be given to families identified by MSP Community Service troopers with help from local schools and organizations. Each meal...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO