Michigan State

Patty Mcmorris
2d ago

so basically the ones that are working are getting screwed again by whitmere she doesn't care about the middle class she doesn't care about the working class she doesn't care about the elderly she only cares about votes and this is the reason she did it thanks Miss Whitmire again for screwing over the middle class

Diane Kempf
2d ago

How about giving middle class citizens the same benefits as low income..I need my $95 too.

Jessica Pempek
2d ago

this isn't specific to November. Food stamp recipients have been getting this $95 extra payment throughout the pandemic it's not something new. Democrats just like taking the credit.

