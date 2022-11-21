ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

SNAP Benefits Reimbursement: Maryland Representative Introduces A Bill For the Victims Stolen of Food Stamps

By Neil pelayre
proclaimerscv.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 27

Dot Biller
2d ago

No far to many time food stamps are sold of drugs or travel — so sorry NO this like so many giveaways has the possibility of HUG Fraud n as we have seen in the passed government officials taking n using for personnel us.

Sandy Garrett
2d ago

yep this is crazy a girlfriend of hers was stolen as well she went to the market with a full cart of food and when it was time to check out the was gone off her card .... and it said someone from new york had stolen it..... Sad

Teresa Mungo
2d ago

Well it happened to me Friday and let me tell you my feelings was hurt $430 gone just like that and that was for my Thanksgiving but thank you for family 🙏

