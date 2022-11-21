Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Winston-Salem customers support local grocery store amid high inflation ahead of Thanksgiving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Triad customers are supporting a local grocery store in Winston-Salem amid the high inflation ahead of Thanksgiving. With Thanksgiving on Thursday, many families are getting ready to prepare their favorite holiday meals. Many people are shopping for ingredients last minute. WXII 12 News stopped by Buie's...
Google spotlights Guilford county Black Owned business
WHITSETT, N.C. — Owner of "A little love" seasoning Hepston Henry has his family to thank for his love of food. "It really started from my childhood this is my parents' recipes my mom is from Saint Croix and my dad is from Jamaica and so we use these growing up all the time," Henry said.
Cone Health gets newborns in the holiday spirit with knit caps
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health brings in the holiday season with a cute gift for its tiniest patients, handmade knitted hats. Volunteers at Cone Health's Women’s & Children’s Center made holiday-themed handmade knitted caps ranging from turkeys to pumpkins for their newborns. As the weather gets colder,...
Triad family reunited for Thanksgiving at PTI Airport in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's one of the busiest travel and shopping season of the year. From the airport to the gas station, to businesses big and small. 55 million people plan to travel and a chunk of them are from the Triad. TSA said Wednesday is historically one of...
Store return policies have changed: There is no law requiring stores to take your returned items
GREENSBORO, N.C. — They say it’s the thought that counts, but maybe that’s only really true if you can return it for something you actually want. While some stores will let you return anything, even without a receipt, others are more strict. That’s where Consumer Reports comes in with its helpful guide to stores with the best and worst return policies.
How to cook turkey: oven, fried & spatchcocking
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooking a turkey isn’t difficult, it just seems daunting because it is the centerpiece of Thanksgiving. Below there are three ways to cook your turkey. There's the tried and true oven method, frying a turkey, and then there’s. Spatchcocking, which uses the oven, cuts...
Planning for the holidays with family
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As Thanksgiving wraps up, many families start planning for Christmas when the family is all together. We know the year has been hard for many people because of the unstable economy, inflation, and job losses. With Christmas comes expenses for gifts, travel, and holiday meals. We...
In-Store credit cards: Pros & Cons
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's going to happen. You're going to go shopping, you'll get to the register and the person will say, “would you like to save money by opening up a store credit card?”. I mean, of course, you want to save money, but is opening a...
More useless and strange trivia from Eric Chilton
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's begin with a symbol that most of us know as a hashtag these days. If you're old school, you may have called this a number sign or the pound key on a phone, but did you know it actually has a name?. It's officially called...
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home
Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
WXII 12
Food insecurity continues to increase across Piedmont Triad
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The holiday season is a time for giving. In our community, it's more important now than ever. Food insecurity among local families continue to increase. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is encouraging people to do their part to help feed families. "Unfortunately, there's...
wfmynews2.com
Graham Officer helps family back on the road for Thanksgiving trip
GRAHAM, N.C. — A family was on the road headed to Atlanta for Thanksgiving when they got a flat tire in the parking lot of Pilot on Jimmie Kerr Road in Graham. Corporal Scoggins stepped in to help the family with the tire so they could continue their trip to Atlanta.
Turkeys for Dummies: 3 Mistakes to avoid this Thanksgiving
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s just one item, but if you get the turkey wrong on Thanksgiving, it doesn’t matter what else happens, right?. Let’s make things easy. Turkey for dummies. It could have been a book back in the day. These next three things help to dummy-proof your turkey cooking and they come right from the experts at Butterball.
Armed robbery at Greensboro Family Dollar on W. Meadowview Rd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a business Tuesday night. It happened around 6:31 p.m. Officers received a report about an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on West Meadowview Road. Investigators said a man walked into the store and stole an...
Teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire in Graham receive 12 months of probation
GRAHAM, N.C. — The teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire at a park in Graham are facing several consequences, according to an Alamance County Juvenile court. On Tuesday, a judge gave three of the teens 12 months of probation, ordered them to complete...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man challenges high property tax and wins, county admits a mistake
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anthony Reaves is more than proud of the home he and his wife own in Greensboro. The land has been in his wife’s family for years. “My father-in-law purchased (the land) after WWII,” Reaves said. The land is broken up into three separate parcels...
My 2 Cents: People who touch your heart
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are those people that leave a mark on your heart. I don't mean it in a bad way. I mean in a purely positive and sentimental way. I met blues musician Eric Gales and his wife LaDonna about 5 years ago. They touched me. Their...
WBTV
A customer, frustrated at having to wait, reportedly pointed gun at fast food cashier
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A customer who was apparently upset at being told that he would have to wait to place his order at a Salisbury fast-food restaurant pointed a gun at the cashier, according to police. The incident reportedly happened on Friday afternoon at 3:12 p.m. at the Arby’s...
Your children: Without a will, the state decides who gets them, not you
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you hear the word “estate” you might think of a sprawling home with a multi-car garage and a guest house. Certainly, someone who lives in a house like that needs will,. but what about the rest of us who live in regular homes...
My Fox 8
Greensboro man sentenced for stealing 5 French bulldog puppies in armed robbery
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina man has been sentenced for an October 2020 gunpoint robbery of five French Bulldog puppies in Lancaster County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, three years supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,660 in restitution for the gunpoint puppy theft.
