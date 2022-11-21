ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Store return policies have changed: There is no law requiring stores to take your returned items

GREENSBORO, N.C. — They say it’s the thought that counts, but maybe that’s only really true if you can return it for something you actually want. While some stores will let you return anything, even without a receipt, others are more strict. That’s where Consumer Reports comes in with its helpful guide to stores with the best and worst return policies.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How to cook turkey: oven, fried & spatchcocking

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooking a turkey isn’t difficult, it just seems daunting because it is the centerpiece of Thanksgiving. Below there are three ways to cook your turkey. There's the tried and true oven method, frying a turkey, and then there’s. Spatchcocking, which uses the oven, cuts...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Planning for the holidays with family

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As Thanksgiving wraps up, many families start planning for Christmas when the family is all together. We know the year has been hard for many people because of the unstable economy, inflation, and job losses. With Christmas comes expenses for gifts, travel, and holiday meals. We...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

In-Store credit cards: Pros & Cons

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's going to happen. You're going to go shopping, you'll get to the register and the person will say, “would you like to save money by opening up a store credit card?”. I mean, of course, you want to save money, but is opening a...
GREENSBORO, NC
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home

Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Food insecurity continues to increase across Piedmont Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The holiday season is a time for giving. In our community, it's more important now than ever. Food insecurity among local families continue to increase. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is encouraging people to do their part to help feed families. "Unfortunately, there's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Graham Officer helps family back on the road for Thanksgiving trip

GRAHAM, N.C. — A family was on the road headed to Atlanta for Thanksgiving when they got a flat tire in the parking lot of Pilot on Jimmie Kerr Road in Graham. Corporal Scoggins stepped in to help the family with the tire so they could continue their trip to Atlanta.
GRAHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Turkeys for Dummies: 3 Mistakes to avoid this Thanksgiving

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s just one item, but if you get the turkey wrong on Thanksgiving, it doesn’t matter what else happens, right?. Let’s make things easy. Turkey for dummies. It could have been a book back in the day. These next three things help to dummy-proof your turkey cooking and they come right from the experts at Butterball.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: People who touch your heart

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are those people that leave a mark on your heart. I don't mean it in a bad way. I mean in a purely positive and sentimental way. I met blues musician Eric Gales and his wife LaDonna about 5 years ago. They touched me. Their...
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

Greensboro man sentenced for stealing 5 French bulldog puppies in armed robbery

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina man has been sentenced for an October 2020 gunpoint robbery of five French Bulldog puppies in Lancaster County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, three years supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,660 in restitution for the gunpoint puppy theft.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy