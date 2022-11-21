Read full article on original website
The Wichita Eagle
New employer plans to hire 500 workers ahead of July opening in east Wichita
Scheels, a national sporting goods and entertainment chain, has opened a career center at the Garvey Center and started interviewing prospective employees.
Hutchinson woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
KWCH.com
Newly unionized nurses in Wichita take action to address safety after shot fired inside hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The newly unionized nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita took their first action this week, addressing safety and security at the hospital. This follows the discharge of a gun this month on the Ascension Via Christi St. Francis pediatric floor. National Nurses United...
Reno County Commission chair 'pissed off' after child care report
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commission chair Daniel Friesen wanted the help of his colleagues to rein in his anger at the news that all of the focus groups for the Reno County child care study cited overly officious inspection standards enforced by local Health Department workers as a reason for some of the problems with child care in the county.
City of Hutchinson employee, local insurance agent honored by Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual Minority and Women Business Awards Luncheon last week at the Hotel Topeka at City Center. The awards luncheon recognized 12 companies, three individuals, and one corporation from across the...
Hutchinson City Manager search down to two finalists
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher let Hutch Post know that there will be two candidates interviewing for the job he is holding. Those interviews will happen on Tuesday with the Hutchinson City Council. "Both candidates are well educated and have previous experience as a local...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Leading Food Producer Announces $600 Million Expansion of Pizza Manufacturing Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Food producer Schwan announced an expansion of...
KWCH.com
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The sprawling KMH Senior Living campus is a long-time staple in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood. Now, its future is uncertain after it surprised many people by announcing Friday that its doors would close at the end of the year. It leaves the seniors living there and...
KAKE TV
Former police chief to join lawsuit against City of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay is joining three of the department's highest-ranking members in their lawsuit accusing city leaders of corruption, lies, and lack of transparency. “I'm not really surprised, Chief Ramsay was very adamant about some of these issues before he left, and I...
Wichita's Kansas Masonic Home to close
CEO Michael Miller said financial issues were to blame. He told the Wichita Eagle “with our large bond debt we’re not able to be a sustainable company.” The campus underwent a $22 million update in 2015.
KWCH.com
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a notice unveiled Monday, Nov. 21, an attorney representing former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced the former chief’s intention to sue the City of Wichita. In the notice from Wichita Attorney James Thompson, Ramsay accuses city leaders of defamation, undermining him in police investigations and discipline, and corruption.
KAKE TV
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
Reno County commissioners to break three way township voting tie Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners will decide the township clerk for Grove Township at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, as there was a three-way tie in the election for the post. "They each got one vote," said Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager. "I couldn't even tell you for sure if...
kmuw.org
Wichita considering $5.5 million investment in “one-stop shop” facility for the housing insecure
As housing prices rise and emergency rental programs come to an end, the city of Wichita is considering investing $5.5 million in federal money in a “one-stop shop” facility for people experiencing homelessness. The facility would include a shelter, affordable housing units and a center with support services,...
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
Anonymous donor presents Salvation Army with money match challenge
One anonymous donor has presented the Salvation Army with a money match challenge.
KWCH.com
Southwestern College to cut 8 academic majors
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Southwestern College is planning to cut eight academic majors, the college announced Friday. The majors are music, music education, music performance, history, theatre, musical theatre, speech/theatre education and marine biology. The school said students currently enrolled in those programs will be assisted with finding a way...
Special education bus crashes in west Wichita, student injured
A school bus from the Levy Special Education Center in Wichita crashed Tuesday afternoon, leaving three people, including one student, with injuries.
KWCH.com
10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
