ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Reno County Commission chair 'pissed off' after child care report

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commission chair Daniel Friesen wanted the help of his colleagues to rein in his anger at the news that all of the focus groups for the Reno County child care study cited overly officious inspection standards enforced by local Health Department workers as a reason for some of the problems with child care in the county.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson City Manager search down to two finalists

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher let Hutch Post know that there will be two candidates interviewing for the job he is holding. Those interviews will happen on Tuesday with the Hutchinson City Council. "Both candidates are well educated and have previous experience as a local...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Former police chief to join lawsuit against City of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay is joining three of the department's highest-ranking members in their lawsuit accusing city leaders of corruption, lies, and lack of transparency. “I'm not really surprised, Chief Ramsay was very adamant about some of these issues before he left, and I...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a notice unveiled Monday, Nov. 21, an attorney representing former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced the former chief’s intention to sue the City of Wichita. In the notice from Wichita Attorney James Thompson, Ramsay accuses city leaders of defamation, undermining him in police investigations and discipline, and corruption.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
SEDGWICK, KS
KWCH.com

Southwestern College to cut 8 academic majors

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Southwestern College is planning to cut eight academic majors, the college announced Friday. The majors are music, music education, music performance, history, theatre, musical theatre, speech/theatre education and marine biology. The school said students currently enrolled in those programs will be assisted with finding a way...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy