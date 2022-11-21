ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

World Cup 2022: United States open as massive underdog to England after draw against Wales

Good news for any USMNT fans who think the States’ best game is ahead of them: there’s some fantastic value available for the Stars and Stripes next match against England. The bad news, however, is that England are coming off an absolute demolishing of Iran with a 6-2 victory in their World Cup opener. While Iran may be No. 20 in FIFA’s latest rankings, consider the United States (ranked No. 16) just fought to a 1-1 draw against a 19th-ranked Wales team.
fourfourtwo.com

World Cup 2022: Alex Scott protests FIFA armband decision live on the BBC

BBC pundit Alex Scott has taken to wearing the OneLove armband live on BBC One in the absence of Harry Kane doing so at World Cup 2022. BBC pundit Alex Scott has protested the decision for England not to wear the OneLove armband at World Cup 2022 – by doing so herself.
fourfourtwo.com

“Embarrassing…a joke”: Pundits fume as Iran keeper continues after head clash

The decision to allow Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to continue after a serious head clash angered pundits. The decision to allow Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to return to the pitch after a serious head clash was blasted as “embarrassing” and “a joke” by pundits. Beiranvand came...
BBC

World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break

The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
fourfourtwo.com

Who are the ITV commentators for Senegal v Netherlands at the World Cup 2022?

Jon Champion is the main commentator for the Senegal v Netherlands live stream (opens in new tab) with Ally McCoist joining him on co-commentary. Today's best Panini World Cup 2022 stickers - 100 packs deals. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Thank you for...
fourfourtwo.com

World Cup 2022: Bizarre Jack Grealish goal celebration explained, as England thrash Iran

Jack Grealish has scored for England at World Cup 2022 and performed a celebration for his biggest fan, Finlay. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for the Three Lions with a lovely header, becoming the third-youngest player to have scored at a major tournament for England, before Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling both scored volleys to make it 3-0 before half-time.
Yardbarker

Ruben Dias urges Portugal to ignore Cristiano Ronaldo media circus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has been a key talking point for the past week, even though the World Cup has started in Qatar. Portugal are trying to focus on their own campaign which starts this week, but everywhere they go, there’s a media circus surrounding Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United.
Yardbarker

Marcus Rashford hails England starlet who doesn’t put a foot wrong

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has raved about reported transfer target Jude Bellingham on the latest episode of the Lions’ Den. Rashford and Bellingham are England teammates and both scored in the Three Lions’ World Cup opener against Iran on Monday. The United star raved about Bellingham following...
Daily Mail

'We need players who can run!': Burnley boss and Man City legend Vincent Kompany cheekily rules out move for Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portugal forward looks for a new club after leaving United

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany could not resist aiming a cheeky dig at Cristiano Ronaldo amid speculation over his next move. The 37-year-old forward is available on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent on Tuesday. And former Manchester City defender Kompany, appearing as a pundit on the...
fourfourtwo.com

WATCH: Jude Bellingham scores England's opening goal at World Cup 2022

Jude Bellingham has scored England's first goal of World Cup 2022. With the build-up of the opening match against Iran dominated by conversation of the OneLove armband that Harry Kane was set to wear as captain, only for BBC pundit Alex Scott to wear it. Thank you for reading 5...

