Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
World Cup 2022: United States open as massive underdog to England after draw against Wales
Good news for any USMNT fans who think the States’ best game is ahead of them: there’s some fantastic value available for the Stars and Stripes next match against England. The bad news, however, is that England are coming off an absolute demolishing of Iran with a 6-2 victory in their World Cup opener. While Iran may be No. 20 in FIFA’s latest rankings, consider the United States (ranked No. 16) just fought to a 1-1 draw against a 19th-ranked Wales team.
World Cup 2022: Morocco vs Croatia second half delayed, as referee "can't find" a Moroccan player
Morocco vs Croatia at World Cup 2022 had the least added time so far – but still managed to get in a comical delay. Morocco vs Croatia isn't World Cup 2022's most exciting match-up – so much so that one player didn't come out for the second half to begin with.
Argentina Have Three Goals Disallowed In 13 Minutes Against Saudi Arabia
They say that 13 is unlucky for some and it seemingly was for Argentina in the first half of their World Cup Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.
World Cup 2022: Alex Scott protests FIFA armband decision live on the BBC
BBC pundit Alex Scott has taken to wearing the OneLove armband live on BBC One in the absence of Harry Kane doing so at World Cup 2022. BBC pundit Alex Scott has protested the decision for England not to wear the OneLove armband at World Cup 2022 – by doing so herself.
“Embarrassing…a joke”: Pundits fume as Iran keeper continues after head clash
The decision to allow Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to continue after a serious head clash angered pundits. The decision to allow Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to return to the pitch after a serious head clash was blasted as “embarrassing” and “a joke” by pundits. Beiranvand came...
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
‘My god…’ – Man Utd icon Roy Keane speechless at Angel Di Maria over Argentina star’s display against Saudi Arabia
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Roy Keane slammed Argentina star and ex-Red Devil Angel Di Maria after the loss to Saudi Arabia. The Copa America winners suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against the Group C minnows earlier today at the Lusail Stadium in a match that saw three first-half goals ruled out for offside.
Who are the ITV commentators for Senegal v Netherlands at the World Cup 2022?
Jon Champion is the main commentator for the Senegal v Netherlands live stream (opens in new tab) with Ally McCoist joining him on co-commentary. Today's best Panini World Cup 2022 stickers - 100 packs deals. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Thank you for...
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Will Unwin for updates as Switzerland and Cameroon get their campaigns under way at Al Janoub Stadium
Manchester United star set to be dropped for World Cup game with Liverpool man tipped to start
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is set to be on the bench for France for their opening World Cup fixture. France begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on Tuesday night as they look to get off to a positive start in order to retain their title. France’s squad has...
World Cup 2022: Bizarre Jack Grealish goal celebration explained, as England thrash Iran
Jack Grealish has scored for England at World Cup 2022 and performed a celebration for his biggest fan, Finlay. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for the Three Lions with a lovely header, becoming the third-youngest player to have scored at a major tournament for England, before Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling both scored volleys to make it 3-0 before half-time.
Quiz! Can you name the Brazil line-up from the 1998 World Cup match against Netherlands?
Three minutes on the clock, 13 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Croatia line-up from the 2018 World Cup match against Nigeria?. The 1998 Brazil team is one of the finest...
Ruben Dias urges Portugal to ignore Cristiano Ronaldo media circus
Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has been a key talking point for the past week, even though the World Cup has started in Qatar. Portugal are trying to focus on their own campaign which starts this week, but everywhere they go, there’s a media circus surrounding Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United.
Marcus Rashford hails England starlet who doesn’t put a foot wrong
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has raved about reported transfer target Jude Bellingham on the latest episode of the Lions’ Den. Rashford and Bellingham are England teammates and both scored in the Three Lions’ World Cup opener against Iran on Monday. The United star raved about Bellingham following...
'We need players who can run!': Burnley boss and Man City legend Vincent Kompany cheekily rules out move for Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portugal forward looks for a new club after leaving United
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany could not resist aiming a cheeky dig at Cristiano Ronaldo amid speculation over his next move. The 37-year-old forward is available on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent on Tuesday. And former Manchester City defender Kompany, appearing as a pundit on the...
WATCH: Jude Bellingham scores England's opening goal at World Cup 2022
Jude Bellingham has scored England's first goal of World Cup 2022. With the build-up of the opening match against Iran dominated by conversation of the OneLove armband that Harry Kane was set to wear as captain, only for BBC pundit Alex Scott to wear it. Thank you for reading 5...
Unhappy World Cup memories for England keepers against USA
Rob Green and Bert Williams have unfortunate roles in the history of two teams who meet again in Qatar
No love for OneLove, Wales' never say die attitude and England lacking concentration and more: Five big takeaways from day two of the World Cup
Plenty of action took place across day two of the World Cup, with England, Wales and the USA all getting their campaigns underway. Action on the pitch burst into life on the second day of World Cup 2022 as England and Wales' campaigns got underway in Qatar, while controversy off it continued to rage on.
Harry Kane to have scan on ankle ahead of England vs USA at World Cup 2022
England captain Harry Kane is a doubt against USA, after going down with an ankle injury in the World Cup 2022 opener
