Editor's Note: After a three year effort to convince a local judge to rule that Ohio's premption law, R.C. 9.68, unconstitutionally infringes upon the City of Columbus' right to exercise its zoning powers, City Attorney Zach Klein is taking the opportunity to fantasize about reinstating another so-called assault weapons ban in Columbus. Given that Klein was in his mid-20s the last time Columbus enacted such a ban, and quite possibly wasn't paying attention, we thought it would be worth refreshing his memory on why reinstating such a ban would be pointless. This is the third in a series of 2005-2006 BuckeyeFirearms.org articles, which were not-so-affectionately named after the ban's sponsor, then-city councilman Mike Mentel.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO