Kansas State

hiawathaworldonline.com

Crime victims to be honored at upcoming holiday remembrance receptions

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today announced his office, in cooperation with the Kansas Organization for Victim Assistance, will host receptions in Topeka, Kansas City, Garden City and Wichita in honor and remembrance of crime victims who lost their lives. “The holiday season can be a difficult time for the...
TOPEKA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Consumer Corner: Make your contributions count on Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season

While many Kansans are generous in supporting worthy causes throughout the year, the holidays in particular are a time to remember those causes we choose to support. Giving Tuesday was established in 2012 as a day to help charitable organizations raise funds as a part of the holiday season, joining Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a special date on the holiday calendar. Each year since, it has been celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year it falls on November 29.
KANSAS STATE
hiawathaworldonline.com

‘Click It or Ticket’ enforcement campaign kicks into high gear over Thanksgiving weekend

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Transportation is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to raise awareness of its “Click It or Ticket” campaign during the busy Thanksgiving weekend. Law enforcement agencies will have an increased presence on roadways to check for speeders, seat belt use, and any suspicion of impaired driving.
KANSAS STATE
hiawathaworldonline.com

Plan ahead to stay safe during winter weather

Climatologist recommends storing winter weather kit in your car. The weather in Kansas may be unseasonably warm for the next several days, but we’re entering the time of year when a winter storm can blow in suddenly.
KANSAS STATE

