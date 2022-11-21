Read full article on original website
Crime victims to be honored at upcoming holiday remembrance receptions
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today announced his office, in cooperation with the Kansas Organization for Victim Assistance, will host receptions in Topeka, Kansas City, Garden City and Wichita in honor and remembrance of crime victims who lost their lives. “The holiday season can be a difficult time for the...
Kansas child welfare panel raises issue with guardian ad litem, CASA programs
Megan Monsour, a Wichita adoption and foster care attorney for nearly 15 years, said she struggled at times to recommend foster care over private adoption because "you have to be ready to let a child go." (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Evergy headquarters in downtown Topeka. The utility's energy efficiency plan could be drastically altered under a proposal by regulators. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
AG Derek Schmidt petitions Biden administration to repeal healthcare worker vaccine mandate
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is calling on the Biden administration to withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers and all related guidance, arguing that the continued efforts to coerce compliance violates the rights of workers and the authority of states. Schmidt last week joined a coalition of...
Consumer Corner: Make your contributions count on Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season
While many Kansans are generous in supporting worthy causes throughout the year, the holidays in particular are a time to remember those causes we choose to support. Giving Tuesday was established in 2012 as a day to help charitable organizations raise funds as a part of the holiday season, joining Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a special date on the holiday calendar. Each year since, it has been celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year it falls on November 29.
‘Click It or Ticket’ enforcement campaign kicks into high gear over Thanksgiving weekend
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Transportation is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to raise awareness of its “Click It or Ticket” campaign during the busy Thanksgiving weekend. Law enforcement agencies will have an increased presence on roadways to check for speeders, seat belt use, and any suspicion of impaired driving.
Plan ahead to stay safe during winter weather
Climatologist recommends storing winter weather kit in your car. The weather in Kansas may be unseasonably warm for the next several days, but we’re entering the time of year when a winter storm can blow in suddenly.
