While many Kansans are generous in supporting worthy causes throughout the year, the holidays in particular are a time to remember those causes we choose to support. Giving Tuesday was established in 2012 as a day to help charitable organizations raise funds as a part of the holiday season, joining Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a special date on the holiday calendar. Each year since, it has been celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year it falls on November 29.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO