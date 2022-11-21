ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins Stolen at Birth Reunite with Biological Mom Who 'Never Forgot About Us' — and Fought to Find Them

The Nardi brothers began to dig into their personal history after their adoptive mother saw a news story about Tyler Graf and the stolen children of Chile last December Twins Elan and Micah Nardi have been reunited with their family after discovering they were stolen from their mother at birth. The brothers were just 3 months old when they were separated from their mother, who had brought them to the hospital with a sick older sibling in Santiago in 1986. Someone from the hospital offered to look after the babies while she...
Utah grandmother, 56, gives birth to her son and daughter-and-law’s baby

A grandmother from Utah who was a gestational carrier for her son and daughter-in-law gave birth to a "perfect" baby girl named Hannah. "She is here and my heart could explode," Hannah's mom, Cambria Hauck, wrote on Instagram Friday, sharing a video of her mother-in-law Nancy Hauck giving birth while surrounded by family. "She is perfect in every way."
Parents welcome twins from donated embryos frozen 30 years ago

An Oregon couple welcomed twins from embryos that were frozen 30 years ago — what some experts believe could be the longest frozen embryos to result in a live birth. Twins Lydia and Timothy were born on Oct. 31 to Philip and Rachel Ridgeway, from embryos that were frozen on April 22, 1992.
German Girl, 8, Freed After Allegedly Being Locked Away by Mother Since She Was a Toddler

The girl, identified only as "Maria", had not been seen in public since 2015 when she was 18 months old and was reportedly kept in a single room An 8-year-old German girl has been found by local authorities after allegedly being held captive by her mother and grandparents since she was a toddler. The girl, identified only as "Maria," was discovered in her grandparents' home in Attendorn, about an hour east of Cologne, according to The Times. Authorities say that Maria, who had not been seen in public since 2015 when she was...
Adorable moment chimpanzee mom rushes to embrace her baby as they're reunited two days after he was born by emergency C-section at a Kansas zoo

This is the tender moment a mother chimpanzee rushes to embrace her baby after being separated from it for two days because of complications during birth. The footage shows the mother chimp, Mahale, immediately pick up and embrace her male baby, Kucheza, after he raises his arm for attention when she enters an enclosure where he was resting at a Kansas zoo.
Missing Pregnant Woman and Her Unborn Baby Found Dead in Different Areas: 'a Terrible Thing'

Ashley Bush — who was 31 weeks pregnant — was found dead on Thursday, while the body of her fetus, which police say she had named Valkyrie Grace Willis, was found dead a day prior A missing pregnant woman and her unborn baby were found dead in two different Missouri locations this week, authorities said. During a Thursday afternoon news conference, the Benton Country Sheriff's Office announced that Ashley Bush — who was 31 weeks pregnant — was found dead on Thursday, while the body of her fetus, which police say she...
Twins in Oregon born three decades after their embryos were frozen

A woman in Oregon has given birth to twins 30 years after their embryos were frozen.Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway were frozen in 1992, making them the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth.Rachel and Philip were both under the age of five when the twins were conceived and sent to a fertility lab until 2007.The embryos were then given to the National Embryo Donation Center in Tennessee, where the couple selected them.“We just wanted the ones that had been waiting the longest,” Philip told CNN.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment chimpanzee sees her baby for first time after giving birth by emergency C-sectionNasa’s Orion spacecraft films closest Moon fly-by in 50 yearsMother reveals laundry hack she uses to avoid ironing any clothes
