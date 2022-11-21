Read full article on original website
Related
Quinton Simon ‘drowned in tub while mom was high on drugs,’ grandma claimed in shocking call to missing toddler’s dad
QUINTON Simon’s grandmother said she believed that the 11-month-old toddler drowned in the bathtub after his mother and boyfriend got high and left him there. Billie Jo Howell reportedly made the claim in an 11-minute phone call with the missing child’s father Henry ‘Bubba’ Moss. According...
Father Intentionally Breaks Toddler's Arm For Disturbing His Sleep—Doctors Amputate It
Earlier this month, two-month-old Miracle Amatobi was taken to hospital after his father allegedly beat him with a hanger and twisted his arm. Sadly, similar to the case of Oncwanique Tribblet, a little boy has lost his arm over something that should have never happened and for wanting his father’s attention.
Sailor convicted of fatally stabbing woman pregnant with twins after thinking he was the father
The state said the convicted murderer's DNA was found underneath the woman's fingernails, allegedly from scratching and clawing at him when she was being attacked.
Twins Stolen at Birth Reunite with Biological Mom Who 'Never Forgot About Us' — and Fought to Find Them
The Nardi brothers began to dig into their personal history after their adoptive mother saw a news story about Tyler Graf and the stolen children of Chile last December Twins Elan and Micah Nardi have been reunited with their family after discovering they were stolen from their mother at birth. The brothers were just 3 months old when they were separated from their mother, who had brought them to the hospital with a sick older sibling in Santiago in 1986. Someone from the hospital offered to look after the babies while she...
studyfinds.org
‘Virtual autopsy’ identifies mummified toddler as first-born son of powerful 17th century Austrian count
MUNICH — A “virtual autopsy” has identified a 17th-century mummified toddler as the first-born son of a powerful Austrian Count. Researchers found that the child, although born to a wealthy family, was malnourished and sick with pneumonia. A team of researchers based in Germany examined the mummy,...
Her miscarriage left her bleeding profusely. An Ohio ER sent her home to wait
Christina Zielke and her husband were excited when she got pregnant in July. It was her first pregnancy at age 33 – everything was new. But during the ultrasound at her initial prenatal appointment in Washington D.C., there was no heartbeat. Bloodwork taken a few days apart showed her pregnancy hormone levels were dropping.
TODAY.com
Utah grandmother, 56, gives birth to her son and daughter-and-law’s baby
A grandmother from Utah who was a gestational carrier for her son and daughter-in-law gave birth to a "perfect" baby girl named Hannah. "She is here and my heart could explode," Hannah's mom, Cambria Hauck, wrote on Instagram Friday, sharing a video of her mother-in-law Nancy Hauck giving birth while surrounded by family. "She is perfect in every way."
TODAY.com
They donated their embryos ... and 20 years later, met the triplets that resulted
After years of struggling with infertility, Brooke and Chris Martin knew their family was complete the moment they laid eyes on their twin sons, Matthew and Christopher, on Oct. 18, 2000. “They were perfect,” Brooke told TODAY Parents. Since the brothers were conceived with the help of in vitro...
TODAY.com
Parents welcome twins from donated embryos frozen 30 years ago
An Oregon couple welcomed twins from embryos that were frozen 30 years ago — what some experts believe could be the longest frozen embryos to result in a live birth. Twins Lydia and Timothy were born on Oct. 31 to Philip and Rachel Ridgeway, from embryos that were frozen on April 22, 1992.
German Girl, 8, Freed After Allegedly Being Locked Away by Mother Since She Was a Toddler
The girl, identified only as "Maria", had not been seen in public since 2015 when she was 18 months old and was reportedly kept in a single room An 8-year-old German girl has been found by local authorities after allegedly being held captive by her mother and grandparents since she was a toddler. The girl, identified only as "Maria," was discovered in her grandparents' home in Attendorn, about an hour east of Cologne, according to The Times. Authorities say that Maria, who had not been seen in public since 2015 when she was...
Adorable moment chimpanzee mom rushes to embrace her baby as they're reunited two days after he was born by emergency C-section at a Kansas zoo
This is the tender moment a mother chimpanzee rushes to embrace her baby after being separated from it for two days because of complications during birth. The footage shows the mother chimp, Mahale, immediately pick up and embrace her male baby, Kucheza, after he raises his arm for attention when she enters an enclosure where he was resting at a Kansas zoo.
Mom about to give birth finds out nurses have same name as her twins: "Meant to be"
Giving birth to twins is a unique moment, but one mom who lives in Denver, Colorado, lived a unique coincidence while delivering her baby girls. Lauren Meehan's twins arrived early and what she found out about the nurses who helped her bring them into this world warmed her heart.
The Twins Who Were Saved After Being Sold Online by Their Mother
Judith and Alan KilshawImage: Birmingham Post and Mail. To fulfill her dying ex-husband's final request, a lady who bought twins online has said she hopes to be reunited with them.
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon may have drowned in family pool, babysitter says
Quiton Simon's heartbroken baby sitter exclusively told Fox News Digital that the Georgia boy was neglected and now she fears he may have drowned in the family pool.
Missing Pregnant Woman and Her Unborn Baby Found Dead in Different Areas: 'a Terrible Thing'
Ashley Bush — who was 31 weeks pregnant — was found dead on Thursday, while the body of her fetus, which police say she had named Valkyrie Grace Willis, was found dead a day prior A missing pregnant woman and her unborn baby were found dead in two different Missouri locations this week, authorities said. During a Thursday afternoon news conference, the Benton Country Sheriff's Office announced that Ashley Bush — who was 31 weeks pregnant — was found dead on Thursday, while the body of her fetus, which police say she...
Twins in Oregon born three decades after their embryos were frozen
A woman in Oregon has given birth to twins 30 years after their embryos were frozen.Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway were frozen in 1992, making them the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth.Rachel and Philip were both under the age of five when the twins were conceived and sent to a fertility lab until 2007.The embryos were then given to the National Embryo Donation Center in Tennessee, where the couple selected them.“We just wanted the ones that had been waiting the longest,” Philip told CNN.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment chimpanzee sees her baby for first time after giving birth by emergency C-sectionNasa’s Orion spacecraft films closest Moon fly-by in 50 yearsMother reveals laundry hack she uses to avoid ironing any clothes
Texas man faces charges for allegedly slipping abortion drug in wife’s drink
Grand jury indicted Mason Herring on two felony counts earlier this month, including assaulting a pregnant person
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
Good Samaritan saves baby after armed father tries to throw her off overpass: 'Give me the baby'
Christine King was driving by the interstate overpass when she noticed a man fighting with a woman and threatening to throw a baby off the overpass.
Comments / 0