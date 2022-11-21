Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, Van Bronckhorst, King, Celtic, Postecoglou
Italian media report Salernitana are interested in Rangers' Finland international midfielder Glen Kamara. (Sun) Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence is out until March and will see a specialist over an Achilles injury. (Evening Times) Sacked Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was upset to learn prospective successor Michael Beale was a...
BBC
David Johnson: Former Liverpool & Everton striker dies aged 71
Former England striker David Johnson, the first man to score for both Liverpool and Everton in the Merseyside derby, has died aged 71. Johnson, who scored six goals in eight appearances for England, had been suffering from throat cancer. He had two spells at Everton in between playing for Ipswich...
Soccer-Denmark held by fired-up Tunisia in World Cup opener
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Denmark hit the woodwork in the second half as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their Group D World Cup opener that smouldered and sparked, but never quite caught fire at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Fury as Wales fans have LGBTQ+ rainbow bucket hats ‘confiscated’ at Qatar World Cup
Female Wales supporters wearing rainbow bucket hats had them confiscated in Qatar ahead of the World Cup clash with the USA, according to fans.Wales’s Rainbow Wall, a group of LGBTQ+ supporters, said male supporters wearing the hats were allowed to keep them but the items were taken from women.Former Wales international footballer Laura McAllister, now a professor at Cardiff University, wrote on Twitter: “So, despite fine words from @FIFAWorldCup before event, @Cymru rainbow bucket hats confiscated at stadium, mine included.“I had a conversation about this with stewards – we have video evidence. This #WorldCup2022 just gets better but we will...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
BBC
Winter training camp needs 'rest' over relentless push
Liverpool's winter training camp in Dubai should focus on "rest and recuperation" and not relentless fitness work. That is the view of some of the panel on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast. Guest Jamie Holme from Boot Room Podcast said: "I've always had this thing that...
Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward to leave the club at end of season
Liverpool’s sporting director Julian Ward is to leave the club at the end of the season after only a year in charge.Ward assumed duties from his predecessor Michael Edwards, who was widely credited with much of the Reds’ recent success in the transfer market, in the summer but has chosen to leave as it is understood he wishes to take a break after more than a decade at the club.His decision was unexpected and is understood to have been greeted with disappointment within the club, although they are confident the continuity which saw him succeed Edwards will again provide them with some stability, underpinned by long-standing senior staff including Dave Fallows (head of recruitment) and Barry Hunter (chief scout) who continue to have a central roles.The club have begun a process to identify which model will be most effective for the future and the PA news agency understands manager Jurgen Klopp, who recently extended his contract until 2026, will play a pivotal role in the process along with chief executive Billy Hogan.
CNBC
Manchester United's American owners consider selling club
Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Fans of the team have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have...
Yardbarker
Nottingham Forest v Celtic – Supporters remember awful crush at City Ground
This morning we took another look back on a UEFA Cup tie between Nottingham Forest and Celtic from 23 November 1983 at The City Ground in Nottingham when the police acted in a manner that would just a few years later prove to be fatal at Hillsborough. The game ended...
BBC
Derek Adams: Morecambe boss says January transfer hopes not affected by EFL Trophy exit
Morecambe boss Derek Adams says their January transfer window will not be affected by losing out on £20,000 in prize money having been knocked out of the Papa Johns Trophy. The Shrimps lost on penalties to Lincoln City in the second round stage of the competition after drawing 1-1.
BBC
Steven Thompson: Rangers recruitment key for next Ibrox manager
It's been so good, but yet it's been so bad. There was an inevitability about Giovanni van Bronckhorst's sacking on Monday. It was a reflection of recent results, but also how the supporters have been voicing their opinion in recent weeks. We're only in November and we've seen a calamitous...
BBC
Martin Boyle: Hibernian winger out for rest of season after knee operation
Hibernian winger Martin Boyle will miss the rest of the season after having a knee operation. Boyle, 29, withdrew from Australia's World Cup squad hours before the tournament started on Sunday. Hibs revealed that "further scans revealed a pre-existing ruptured anterior cruciate ligament" and that he has undergone surgery in...
Yardbarker
Nottingham Forest v Celtic: “The most frightening thing to have happened to me at a match”
A few last words on the Celtic visit to Nottingham back in November 1983 when the huge travelling Celtic support diced with death quite literally and were lucky to escape from the overcrowded pens at the City Ground without serious injuries or the loss of life. It was a warning for the operational folks who ran the English game at the time and of course the Police who opened the gates to allow thousands of extra fans to pile into the ground.
SB Nation
On This Day (22 November 2009): Nobbs completes a victorious weekend for Sunderland against Arsenal
When Sunderland have both of our men’s and women’s teams in the top tier of English football, you know all is right with the world. In November 2009, the Lads were having a very decent season indeed, and after a 1-0 win over Arsenal at the Stadium of Light, Steve Bruce’s side sat eighth in the Premier League.
SB Nation
Sold before their time: Six Sunderland players whose Wearside careers were cut short
Kevin Phillips’ summary of Bridges’ sublime ability (‘He had more skill in his feet than the rest of us put together’) has gone down in lore, but it was far a more accurate statement than people perhaps realise. Like Russell, Bridges had broken into the first...
BBC
'If Glazers are to leave, most fans would welcome it'
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. There has never been any real dispute that the Glazers see Manchester United as a financial investment. To a greater or lesser degree - co-chairmen Joel and Avram being the most invested - they are interested in the football side but the main aim is to make money, which they have succeeded at.
BBC
David Martindale says Livingston can finish in Premiership top four
Livingston manager David Martindale says he has the strongest squad he's ever had at the club and believes his side could finish in the top four. Martindale has been named as the Scottish Premiership manager of the month for November, with Celtic the only team to inflict defeat on Livingston in their last six games.
BBC
Gary Lineker: BBC should have spoken up about Russia at 2018 World Cup
Football presenter Gary Lineker has said he and the BBC should have spoken out more about human rights issues during the World Cup in Russia in 2018. Lineker, who is fronting BBC coverage of this year's World Cup in Qatar, said: "I think we were sportswashed four years ago when we were in Russia."
