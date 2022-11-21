ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break

The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, Van Bronckhorst, King, Celtic, Postecoglou

Italian media report Salernitana are interested in Rangers' Finland international midfielder Glen Kamara. (Sun) Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence is out until March and will see a specialist over an Achilles injury. (Evening Times) Sacked Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was upset to learn prospective successor Michael Beale was a...
BBC

David Johnson: Former Liverpool & Everton striker dies aged 71

Former England striker David Johnson, the first man to score for both Liverpool and Everton in the Merseyside derby, has died aged 71. Johnson, who scored six goals in eight appearances for England, had been suffering from throat cancer. He had two spells at Everton in between playing for Ipswich...
Reuters

Soccer-Denmark held by fired-up Tunisia in World Cup opener

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Denmark hit the woodwork in the second half as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their Group D World Cup opener that smouldered and sparked, but never quite caught fire at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
The Independent

Fury as Wales fans have LGBTQ+ rainbow bucket hats ‘confiscated’ at Qatar World Cup

Female Wales supporters wearing rainbow bucket hats had them confiscated in Qatar ahead of the World Cup clash with the USA, according to fans.Wales’s Rainbow Wall, a group of LGBTQ+ supporters, said male supporters wearing the hats were allowed to keep them but the items were taken from women.Former Wales international footballer Laura McAllister, now a professor at Cardiff University, wrote on Twitter: “So, despite fine words from @FIFAWorldCup before event, @Cymru rainbow bucket hats confiscated at stadium, mine included.“I had a conversation about this with stewards – we have video evidence. This #WorldCup2022 just gets better but we will...
BBC

Winter training camp needs 'rest' over relentless push

L﻿iverpool's winter training camp in Dubai should focus on "rest and recuperation" and not relentless fitness work. T﻿hat is the view of some of the panel on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast. G﻿uest Jamie Holme from Boot Room Podcast said: "I've always had this thing that...
The Independent

Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward to leave the club at end of season

Liverpool’s sporting director Julian Ward is to leave the club at the end of the season after only a year in charge.Ward assumed duties from his predecessor Michael Edwards, who was widely credited with much of the Reds’ recent success in the transfer market, in the summer but has chosen to leave as it is understood he wishes to take a break after more than a decade at the club.His decision was unexpected and is understood to have been greeted with disappointment within the club, although they are confident the continuity which saw him succeed Edwards will again provide them with some stability, underpinned by long-standing senior staff including Dave Fallows (head of recruitment) and Barry Hunter (chief scout) who continue to have a central roles.The club have begun a process to identify which model will be most effective for the future and the PA news agency understands manager Jurgen Klopp, who recently extended his contract until 2026, will play a pivotal role in the process along with chief executive Billy Hogan.
CNBC

Manchester United's American owners consider selling club

Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Fans of the team have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have...
BBC

Steven Thompson: Rangers recruitment key for next Ibrox manager

It's been so good, but yet it's been so bad. There was an inevitability about Giovanni van Bronckhorst's sacking on Monday. It was a reflection of recent results, but also how the supporters have been voicing their opinion in recent weeks. We're only in November and we've seen a calamitous...
BBC

Martin Boyle: Hibernian winger out for rest of season after knee operation

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle will miss the rest of the season after having a knee operation. Boyle, 29, withdrew from Australia's World Cup squad hours before the tournament started on Sunday. Hibs revealed that "further scans revealed a pre-existing ruptured anterior cruciate ligament" and that he has undergone surgery in...
Yardbarker

Nottingham Forest v Celtic: “The most frightening thing to have happened to me at a match”

A few last words on the Celtic visit to Nottingham back in November 1983 when the huge travelling Celtic support diced with death quite literally and were lucky to escape from the overcrowded pens at the City Ground without serious injuries or the loss of life. It was a warning for the operational folks who ran the English game at the time and of course the Police who opened the gates to allow thousands of extra fans to pile into the ground.
BBC

'If Glazers are to leave, most fans would welcome it'

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. There has never been any real dispute that the Glazers see Manchester United as a financial investment. To a greater or lesser degree - co-chairmen Joel and Avram being the most invested - they are interested in the football side but the main aim is to make money, which they have succeeded at.
BBC

David Martindale says Livingston can finish in Premiership top four

Livingston manager David Martindale says he has the strongest squad he's ever had at the club and believes his side could finish in the top four. Martindale has been named as the Scottish Premiership manager of the month for November, with Celtic the only team to inflict defeat on Livingston in their last six games.
BBC

Gary Lineker: BBC should have spoken up about Russia at 2018 World Cup

Football presenter Gary Lineker has said he and the BBC should have spoken out more about human rights issues during the World Cup in Russia in 2018. Lineker, who is fronting BBC coverage of this year's World Cup in Qatar, said: "I think we were sportswashed four years ago when we were in Russia."

