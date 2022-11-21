ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MI

Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow

I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening

A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week scheduled to return mid-January 2023

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sip your way around Kalamazoo County this January. Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week is scheduled to return for its 13th year Friday, Jan. 13 through Saturday, Jan. 21 at local breweries, wineries, distilleries, bars, and restaurants, according to Dana Wagner, director of marketing and communications with Discover Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Construction on I-69 expected to pause for the winter

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to pause work on the 25-mile rebuild of I-69 from Marshall to Charlotte, according to state officials. Drivers can expect the work to begin again in March 2023, with all lanes, ramps and bridges re-opening for the winter,...
CHARLOTTE, MI
Maple Street YMCA hands out roughly 1,000 turkeys ahead of the holiday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are getting ready for the Thanksgiving Day feast. Cooking: Tips on how to prevent Thanksgiving home cooking fires. Maple Street YMCA wanted to help by giving out roughly 1,000 turkeys Wednesday, according to organizers. The annual turkey giveaway is a joint effort sponsored by...
KALAMAZOO, MI
threeriversnews.com

Three Rivers native overcomes tragedy to win 2022 USA Memory Championship

THREE RIVERS — Just two days prior to one of the biggest competitions of his year back in October, John Graham was dealt a shocking piece of news. Graham, a 36-year-old Three Rivers native, learned that a family member had died by suicide, something that hit him fairly hard in the run-up to the biggest memory competition in the country, the 2022 USA Memory Championships in Winter Park, Fla.
THREE RIVERS, MI
Record travel rates predicted nationwide Thanksgiving week

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) predicted this Thanksgiving week will be one of the busiest holidays seasons to date. 48,000 flights took off on Tuesday alone and some 49 million people are expected to drive this holiday season, according to AAA. In the sky: Thanksgiving travel...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Gilda's Laughfest returning to West Michigan in March 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda's Laughfest is coming back to West Michigan. The weekend-long festival celebrating laughter is anticipated to return March 8-12, 2023, according to officials, and aims to raise awareness for the cancer and grief emotional health support program through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, according to organizers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Bike lanes could be added to Bronson Boulevard in the coming years

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo is planning major construction on a popular roadway that's home to hundreds of residents in the area, with even more vehicles passing through it everyday. Bronson Boulevard is scheduled to undergo a makeover either 2024 or 2025, according to the city. Similar...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Bar night safety tips from Kalamazoo Public Safety

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The night before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest bar night of the year. As friends and family members gather at local watering holes to catch up and celebrate some pre-holiday cheer, police remind the public that drinking responsibly is important. On the go: Michigan lawmakers consider...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Battle Creek native Tauren Wells to sing at Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game

DETROIT, Mich. — A Grammy-nominated Christian singer from Battle Creek received the honor of singing to a packed crowd at Ford Field on Thursday. Tauren Wells, the platinum-selling artist, is expected to perform his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 83rd annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game. Fame:...
DETROIT, MI

