WWMTCw
Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
WWMTCw
Thanksgiving weather tame across the Midwest, mild temperatures & showers expected locally
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite this November shaping up to be one of the snowiest on record in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids, 2022 will feature a fairly tame Thanksgiving holiday. Temperatures were forecast to again warm into the lower 50s thanks to light southwesterly winds throughout the day Thursday. 7-day...
103.3 WKFR
Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow
I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening
A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
'The phone hasn't stopped ringing': Customers scramble to find body shops in aftermath of winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For drivers who may be in need of an auto body repair shop after West Michigan's latest snow storm, you may need to wait a little while before being seen. Chris Nemmers, owner and manager of West End Body Shop in Grand Rapids, explains the...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week scheduled to return mid-January 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sip your way around Kalamazoo County this January. Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week is scheduled to return for its 13th year Friday, Jan. 13 through Saturday, Jan. 21 at local breweries, wineries, distilleries, bars, and restaurants, according to Dana Wagner, director of marketing and communications with Discover Kalamazoo.
WWMTCw
Construction on I-69 expected to pause for the winter
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to pause work on the 25-mile rebuild of I-69 from Marshall to Charlotte, according to state officials. Drivers can expect the work to begin again in March 2023, with all lanes, ramps and bridges re-opening for the winter,...
Black Friday sales roll out early at Meijer stores
Meijer stores across the Midwest have rolled out Black Friday deals ahead of the Thanksgiving week.
Tired of delays for road work on I-196 near Grand Rapids? Crews reopening lanes for winter
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Despite a downpour of snow, construction crews have successfully made it to the midway point of a $66 million project aimed at rebuilding 14 miles of I-196. Commuters for months experienced delays because of the construction on the stretch of highway in Ottawa County, which...
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
WWMTCw
Maple Street YMCA hands out roughly 1,000 turkeys ahead of the holiday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are getting ready for the Thanksgiving Day feast. Cooking: Tips on how to prevent Thanksgiving home cooking fires. Maple Street YMCA wanted to help by giving out roughly 1,000 turkeys Wednesday, according to organizers. The annual turkey giveaway is a joint effort sponsored by...
threeriversnews.com
Three Rivers native overcomes tragedy to win 2022 USA Memory Championship
THREE RIVERS — Just two days prior to one of the biggest competitions of his year back in October, John Graham was dealt a shocking piece of news. Graham, a 36-year-old Three Rivers native, learned that a family member had died by suicide, something that hit him fairly hard in the run-up to the biggest memory competition in the country, the 2022 USA Memory Championships in Winter Park, Fla.
‘Friends by the river’ preparing for cold, snow
It's a long hike to the place that some call home, a hilly spot on a bank of the Grand River — a neighborhood of tents and tarps that's been here for several years.
WWMTCw
Record travel rates predicted nationwide Thanksgiving week
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) predicted this Thanksgiving week will be one of the busiest holidays seasons to date. 48,000 flights took off on Tuesday alone and some 49 million people are expected to drive this holiday season, according to AAA. In the sky: Thanksgiving travel...
WWMTCw
Gilda's Laughfest returning to West Michigan in March 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda's Laughfest is coming back to West Michigan. The weekend-long festival celebrating laughter is anticipated to return March 8-12, 2023, according to officials, and aims to raise awareness for the cancer and grief emotional health support program through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, according to organizers.
WWMTCw
Bike lanes could be added to Bronson Boulevard in the coming years
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo is planning major construction on a popular roadway that's home to hundreds of residents in the area, with even more vehicles passing through it everyday. Bronson Boulevard is scheduled to undergo a makeover either 2024 or 2025, according to the city. Similar...
WATCH: Students Help Free Kalamazoo Bus That Was Stuck In The Snow
A group of Kalamazoo Public Schools students was returning from a camping trip at Sherman Lake when their bus got stuck in the snow while trying to turn a corner. Their next moves were caught on tape and provided a laugh for the entire city. @cheyeweston #stitch with @reclaimpurpose ♬...
WWMTCw
Bar night safety tips from Kalamazoo Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The night before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest bar night of the year. As friends and family members gather at local watering holes to catch up and celebrate some pre-holiday cheer, police remind the public that drinking responsibly is important. On the go: Michigan lawmakers consider...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek native Tauren Wells to sing at Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game
DETROIT, Mich. — A Grammy-nominated Christian singer from Battle Creek received the honor of singing to a packed crowd at Ford Field on Thursday. Tauren Wells, the platinum-selling artist, is expected to perform his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 83rd annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game. Fame:...
Kenny Chesney announces tour stop in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country music star Kenny Chesney announced a stop in Grand Rapids next year as part of his "I Go Back" tour kicking off in March. Chesney is just coming off his 2022 "Here and Now" tour which sold over 1.3 million tickets. “I can still...
