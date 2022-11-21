ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
columbusunderground.com

Franklin County Auditor Issues $5 Million Refund

Local schools, libraries and municipalities are getting a cash refund from the Franklin County Auditor, according to a release issued this morning announcing the rebate. The funds were originally collected to pay for real estate reappraisals and updates but were not fully utilized. “Due to the ongoing commitment to being...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

Survey Seeks Delaware Resident Input On The Olentangy Riverfront

How do you use the Olentangy River? What would you like to see along the Riverfront?. The City of Delaware is asking for your help in illustrating a vision for this valuable community asset. All residents are encouraged to take a brief survey using this link. Your involvement is vital, so you have an opportunity to join in and help shape the future of Delaware.
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Reynoldsburg police employees cite retaliation, inconsistent discipline, lack of support at police department

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — After multiple officers and civilian employees with years-long municipal careers left, citing a hostile work environment, the City of Reynoldsburg is working to avoid a crisis at its police department. Reynoldsburg Mayor Joe Begeny on Thursday disclosed to city employees the results of an audit conducted by the third-party firm, PRADCO. […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a structure fire that has been reported as fully engulfed. According to early reports around 4 pm, Harrison fire was dispatched to US-23 just north of South Bloomfield for a shed that is fully engulfed in fire. The shed is close to the home on the property.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Hilltop park pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

SGT. KOCHERAN: After six days in coma, he is awake with long recovery ahead

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County deputy sheriff who was shot in the line of duty is making progress while he remains in intensive care at a Columbus hospital. Sergeant Eric Kocheran woke up Wednesday morning, just a day before Thanksgiving. He had been in a medically-induced coma for nearly a week. Kocheran was shot once in the chest last week, with the bullet going through his lung, grazing his heart, and landing in his liver after being ambushed behind the Sheriff’s office.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, your water bills are going up in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City Council approved raising three utility bills for residents in its Monday meeting. The new ordinances — 3036-2022, 3037-2022 and 3038-2022 — amend the city code and target the city’s water, sanitary sewer and stormwater utilities. Respectively, they increase rates by 5%, 4% and 2% according. The legislation’s record […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

An inside look at Wexner Medical Center's new hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just like the famous line from the movie, “Field of Dreams,” goes, “If you build it, they will come.”. Co-leaders of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital anticipate they will be able to meet the medical needs of Central Ohio and beyond: from the Ohio River all the way to Mansfield and as far west as Springfield.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus sets vote on gun legislation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus leaders said local gun legislation is needed to make the city safer, introducing three proposals they describe as common-sense gun safety legislation. But not everyone is on board with the proposals. The three proposals were introduced earlier this month, and on Tuesday, there was a public hearing for them at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after shooting in Hilltop section

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man shot late Tuesday night in the Hilltop area is expected to survive his injuries. At 11:17 p.m. Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue, just west of Interstate 70. There a victim was shot twice in the lower right leg while in a […]
COLUMBUS, OH

