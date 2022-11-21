Read full article on original website
columbusunderground.com
Franklin County Auditor Issues $5 Million Refund
Local schools, libraries and municipalities are getting a cash refund from the Franklin County Auditor, according to a release issued this morning announcing the rebate. The funds were originally collected to pay for real estate reappraisals and updates but were not fully utilized. “Due to the ongoing commitment to being...
wosu.org
New Franklin County Sheriff's chief deputy will focus on diverse recruiting
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office plans to recruit a diverse group of people to fill open positions with the help of a new chief deputy in charge of recruitment, diversity and inclusion. Chief Deputy Marvin Hill joins the department after retiring from a similar position with the Ohio State Highway...
Rental assistance program to be suspended, return with 90% less funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big changes are coming to a Columbus-based nonprofit organization that offers rental assistance, with the program being suspended for the rest of the year and funding and workforce cuts on the horizon. IMPACT Community Assistance said it will suspend its emergency rental assistance program starting Dec. 14, and when the program […]
wosu.org
Construction halted on new Ohio State hospital tower after cracking found in concrete column
The Ohio State University has stopped construction on its huge inpatient hospital tower after officials say cracking was found in one concrete column on Monday. The university says the cracking appears to be localized to one of hundreds of columns on the Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital currently under construction.
Survey Seeks Delaware Resident Input On The Olentangy Riverfront
How do you use the Olentangy River? What would you like to see along the Riverfront?. The City of Delaware is asking for your help in illustrating a vision for this valuable community asset. All residents are encouraged to take a brief survey using this link. Your involvement is vital, so you have an opportunity to join in and help shape the future of Delaware.
Former Reynoldsburg police employees cite retaliation, inconsistent discipline, lack of support at police department
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — After multiple officers and civilian employees with years-long municipal careers left, citing a hostile work environment, the City of Reynoldsburg is working to avoid a crisis at its police department. Reynoldsburg Mayor Joe Begeny on Thursday disclosed to city employees the results of an audit conducted by the third-party firm, PRADCO. […]
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project
The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.
myfox28columbus.com
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
myfox28columbus.com
'We're recruiting everyday,' Construction companies need employees for Intel and beyond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “This is an iconic project and people want to work on it,” Christine Nocar said. Nocar is the Senior Project Manager for the Gilbane Building Company, which is doing the earthwork for Intel’s $20 billion semiconductor facility in Licking County. The project...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a structure fire that has been reported as fully engulfed. According to early reports around 4 pm, Harrison fire was dispatched to US-23 just north of South Bloomfield for a shed that is fully engulfed in fire. The shed is close to the home on the property.
Body found in Hilltop park pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
SGT. KOCHERAN: After six days in coma, he is awake with long recovery ahead
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County deputy sheriff who was shot in the line of duty is making progress while he remains in intensive care at a Columbus hospital. Sergeant Eric Kocheran woke up Wednesday morning, just a day before Thanksgiving. He had been in a medically-induced coma for nearly a week. Kocheran was shot once in the chest last week, with the bullet going through his lung, grazing his heart, and landing in his liver after being ambushed behind the Sheriff’s office.
Columbus, your water bills are going up in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City Council approved raising three utility bills for residents in its Monday meeting. The new ordinances — 3036-2022, 3037-2022 and 3038-2022 — amend the city code and target the city’s water, sanitary sewer and stormwater utilities. Respectively, they increase rates by 5%, 4% and 2% according. The legislation’s record […]
An inside look at Wexner Medical Center's new hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just like the famous line from the movie, “Field of Dreams,” goes, “If you build it, they will come.”. Co-leaders of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital anticipate they will be able to meet the medical needs of Central Ohio and beyond: from the Ohio River all the way to Mansfield and as far west as Springfield.
Columbus sets vote on gun legislation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus leaders said local gun legislation is needed to make the city safer, introducing three proposals they describe as common-sense gun safety legislation. But not everyone is on board with the proposals. The three proposals were introduced earlier this month, and on Tuesday, there was a public hearing for them at […]
WDTN
Meet the dot on the ‘i’ for the Ohio State-Michigan script Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rivalry week at Ohio State University is all about traditions, and one of those comes from the Best Damn Band In The Land: having a sousaphone player dot the “I” when the band forms the script Ohio. This year, that honor will be...
Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
You will see flags across the state flying at half-staff Monday, but why is that?
Two accused of stealing numerous items through online delivery service in Groveport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Groveport Police Department is looking for two people accused of stealing thousands of dollars of items through an online delivery service. The suspects have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars in retail merchandise through an online grocery delivery service. Police say most of the victims are elderly. Police are asking anyone […]
One critical after shooting in Hilltop section
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man shot late Tuesday night in the Hilltop area is expected to survive his injuries. At 11:17 p.m. Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue, just west of Interstate 70. There a victim was shot twice in the lower right leg while in a […]
