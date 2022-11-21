Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson lost for season with torn ACL

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson hauled in nine receptions for 100 yards on Sunday afternoon. It was the first 100-yard game of his career and the first by a Giants receiver this season.

Unfortunately for Robinson, his final catch came at a cost.

While attempting to gain additional yardage, Robinson maneuvered his way toward the sideline and was pushed out of bounds. He took an awkward step and his knee appeared to lock. He immediately fell to the turf in pain and had to be carried into the locker room.

Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed the worst on Monday, announcing that Robinson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. He has been placed on injured reserve.

Robinson is the latest in a long string of injuries for the Giants this season, especially at the wide receiver position. He joins Sterling Shepard, who was lost in Week 3 with a torn ACL. That also came at MetLife Stadium.

As it relates to the team’s other injured players, including cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), Daboll said there were no updates. They were all still undergoing additional testing at the time of his Zoom conference.