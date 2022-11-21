ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson lost for season with torn ACL

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4XUe_0jIbKIzR00

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson hauled in nine receptions for 100 yards on Sunday afternoon. It was the first 100-yard game of his career and the first by a Giants receiver this season.

Unfortunately for Robinson, his final catch came at a cost.

While attempting to gain additional yardage, Robinson maneuvered his way toward the sideline and was pushed out of bounds. He took an awkward step and his knee appeared to lock. He immediately fell to the turf in pain and had to be carried into the locker room.

Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed the worst on Monday, announcing that Robinson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. He has been placed on injured reserve.

Robinson is the latest in a long string of injuries for the Giants this season, especially at the wide receiver position. He joins Sterling Shepard, who was lost in Week 3 with a torn ACL. That also came at MetLife Stadium.

As it relates to the team’s other injured players, including cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), Daboll said there were no updates. They were all still undergoing additional testing at the time of his Zoom conference.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'

An NFL starting quarterback's lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his team's lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said "no" when...
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown

The Raiders had fun on Sunday for the first time in weeks after they beat the Broncos in Denver. After the game, quarterback Derek Carr kept the good times rolling. He offered a hilarious Twitter retort to an ex-teammate who supplied the Raiders with plenty of bad vibes during his short tenure. Carr responded to a tweet from ex-All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, who signed with the Raiders in 2019 but was waived by the team before he played a game.
NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans waive K Josh Lambo among four roster moves

The Tennessee Titans announced four roster moves on Monday, one of which included the parting of ways of kicker Josh Lambo, who was waived from the active roster. This appears to be good news for the Titans, as it likely means kicker Randy Bullock is ready to return after a one-game absence. Lambo missed one of his four extra point tries in Week 11 but did not attempt a field goal.
NASHVILLE, TN
JaguarReport

NFL Draft: Which Weapon Are Jaguars Projected To Take in the Top-10?

There are still seven regular-season games left for the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, but that doesn't mean it is too early to look ahead. While the Jaguars once looked like they were firmly on their way toward erasing the yearly tradition of November mock drafts, the last month-and-a-half has derailed their season and put them in a 3-7 hole entering their Week 11 bye.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 11 loss

TE Cole Kmet – 76.5. Cole Kmet was the Bears’ highest-graded offensive player. While Kmet didn’t have a touchdown in a fourth straight game, he remains a threat in the passing game. Kmet had three catches for 35 yards, including an impressive one-handed catch. He earned solid marks across the board in passing (76.5), passing blocking (70.5) and run blocking (63.6). Surprisingly, two offensive linemen round out the top-three offensive players — Braxton Jones and Riley Reiff. Jones received a high mark in pass protection (86.1) and was also solid in run blocking (63.8). Reiff was also solid in pass protection (65.9) and run blocking (66.2).
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy