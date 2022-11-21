Read full article on original website
Greensboro musician Eric Gales gets Grammy nomination
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I met blues musician Eric Gales and his wife LaDonna about 5 years ago and I would venture to say that I haven't seen someone with his talent play live in a long time. He is on the rise to stardom right now as he has received his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. The album, "Crown" is an eclectic mix of styles with blues sprinkled over the top.
FOX8 News Team makes appearance at High Point Holiday Festival Parade
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Holiday Festival Parade took place on Sunday afternoon. The event featured plenty of floats, dancing, singing and of course music. Several members of the FOX8 News Team including Neill McNeill, Van Denton, Katie Nordeen and Charles Ewing made an appearance marching down Main Street and waving at […]
wfmynews2.com
High Point Holiday Parade
WFMY News 2 had a blast at the High Point Holiday Parade! We got to connect with our community and hand out reindeer antler headbands!
Winston-Salem nonprofit heals trauma through drama
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The goal of a Winston-Salem nonprofit called Drama Theropy is healing trauma through drama. There is a cast of six actors who put on skits detailing real-life situations to help people navigate some of the challenges in life. Kimberly Miller, president of the organization, says this kind of therapy is hands-on, […]
WXII 12
Local church hosts Harvest Market to support Black farmers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Union Baptist Church hosted a Harvest Farmers Market to support local Black farmers Sunday afternoon on North Trade Street in Winston-Salem. The market started at noon, following the morning worship service at 10 a.m. “During this season of Thanksgiving, we want to bring attention to and...
Dog abandoned in NC finds new forever home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
WXII 12
WXII Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh receives award
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII''s Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh received the Mary Garber Pioneer award from the Winston-Salem sportsmen club during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Walsh is the first recipient of the award in Winston-Salem. According to organizers, the award is given to individuals who serve as a role model...
wfdd.org
Guilford County Schools combats erasure with Native American Heritage Month celebrations
There was an error loading the media player. November is Native American Heritage Month, and students at Guilford County Schools have been learning about Indigenous Peoples’ history and culture. Stephen Bell from the Lumbee Tribe is Guilford County Schools’ American Indian Education Coordinator. This month, he’s organized multiple...
Randolph County students learn lessons by baking Thanksgiving treats
ASHEBORO, NC (WGHP) — At Southwestern Randolph High School, the halls are filled with the sweet smells of baking. For the 7th year, students in Kelly Biggs culinary arts classes are fulfilling the orders of hundreds of community members and baking pies for their Thanksgiving meals. They make five different kinds of pies. Pumpkin, sweet […]
WXII 12
One Triad church gives away warm clothes to community for its first time
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem church is making sure people have warm clothes for the holidays. Dellabrook Presbyterian Church organizers said they were fulfilling Bible's instructions through their first clothing giveaway Saturday. Clerk Ingrid Dan said they are planning to recreate the event during spring. "It's amazing, we've always...
wfmynews2.com
For the second year in a row, B.E.M. Sports Ent. is feeding Aggie athletes left on campus for the holiday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — No matter how they get there, most people try to make it home for the holidays. However, with work, finances, and other obligations, traveling to loved ones isn't always possible. Wednesday, WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey met a North Carolina A&T alum, bringing the taste of...
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season
In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
ourdavie.com
Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run
Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
WXII 12
Food insecurity continues to increase across Piedmont Triad
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The holiday season is a time for giving. In our community, it's more important now than ever. Food insecurity among local families continue to increase. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is encouraging people to do their part to help feed families. "Unfortunately, there's...
wfhszephyr.com
Too Close To Home: Mary Ann Holder – Pleasant Garden
(West Forsyth High School to Pleasant Garden, Guilford County – 40 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Gun violence, domestic mass murder, suicide. “Love, prayers and answers” were among the requests from the shattered citizens of Pleasant Garden after a suburban mom, Mary...
WXII 12
Novant health patient learns he has cancer through low-dose screening
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — John Vance of King, North Carolina, went in for his annual physical this past July, thinking everything else but the news he would receive. Vance was told by his physician at Novant Health Mountainview Medical that he should look into a low-dose CT scan. “He thought...
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home
Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County family honors their late son with charity football game
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County family is turning their grief into giving this Thanksgiving. The Robertson family lost their only son Cameron in a tragic accident last year. That Thanksgiving, mom Kia and dad Omar started a foundation in their son's honor. "Cameron was a brilliant 6-year-old...
triad-city-beat.com
Winston Salem’s Harvest Market grocery co-op looks to feed its city
A man sits on the sidewalk of Family Dollar, his belongings tumbling from broken zipper compartments on his backpack. He quietly asks patrons of the West Salem Shopping Center if they could spare some change for a bite to eat. Rev. Gary Williams, co-founder of SHARE Cooperative and Harvest Market stops without hesitation.
WXII 12
Restaurants open Thanksgiving Day 2022: Including dine-in, carry-out, catering options
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thanksgiving Day is upon us! You can forget about cooking the turkey and worrying about all the sides, let someone else do it for you!. The following restaurants will be open or have catering, or carry-out options this Thanksgiving holiday. If you would like your restaurant...
