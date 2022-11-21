ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro musician Eric Gales gets Grammy nomination

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I met blues musician Eric Gales and his wife LaDonna about 5 years ago and I would venture to say that I haven't seen someone with his talent play live in a long time. He is on the rise to stardom right now as he has received his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. The album, "Crown" is an eclectic mix of styles with blues sprinkled over the top.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

High Point Holiday Parade

WFMY News 2 had a blast at the High Point Holiday Parade! We got to connect with our community and hand out reindeer antler headbands!
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem nonprofit heals trauma through drama

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The goal of a Winston-Salem nonprofit called Drama Theropy is healing trauma through drama. There is a cast of six actors who put on skits detailing real-life situations to help people navigate some of the challenges in life. Kimberly Miller, president of the organization, says this kind of therapy is hands-on, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Local church hosts Harvest Market to support Black farmers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Union Baptist Church hosted a Harvest Farmers Market to support local Black farmers Sunday afternoon on North Trade Street in Winston-Salem. The market started at noon, following the morning worship service at 10 a.m. “During this season of Thanksgiving, we want to bring attention to and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WAVY News 10

Dog abandoned in NC finds new forever home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

WXII Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh receives award

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII''s Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh received the Mary Garber Pioneer award from the Winston-Salem sportsmen club during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Walsh is the first recipient of the award in Winston-Salem. According to organizers, the award is given to individuals who serve as a role model...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfdd.org

Guilford County Schools combats erasure with Native American Heritage Month celebrations

There was an error loading the media player. November is Native American Heritage Month, and students at Guilford County Schools have been learning about Indigenous Peoples’ history and culture. Stephen Bell from the Lumbee Tribe is Guilford County Schools’ American Indian Education Coordinator. This month, he’s organized multiple...
WXII 12

One Triad church gives away warm clothes to community for its first time

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem church is making sure people have warm clothes for the holidays. Dellabrook Presbyterian Church organizers said they were fulfilling Bible's instructions through their first clothing giveaway Saturday. Clerk Ingrid Dan said they are planning to recreate the event during spring. "It's amazing, we've always...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Planking Traveler

Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season

In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
KERNERSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run

Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Food insecurity continues to increase across Piedmont Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The holiday season is a time for giving. In our community, it's more important now than ever. Food insecurity among local families continue to increase. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is encouraging people to do their part to help feed families. "Unfortunately, there's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfhszephyr.com

Too Close To Home: Mary Ann Holder – Pleasant Garden

(West Forsyth High School to Pleasant Garden, Guilford County – 40 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Gun violence, domestic mass murder, suicide. “Love, prayers and answers” were among the requests from the shattered citizens of Pleasant Garden after a suburban mom, Mary...
PLEASANT GARDEN, NC
WXII 12

Novant health patient learns he has cancer through low-dose screening

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — John Vance of King, North Carolina, went in for his annual physical this past July, thinking everything else but the news he would receive. Vance was told by his physician at Novant Health Mountainview Medical that he should look into a low-dose CT scan. “He thought...
KING, NC
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home

Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Winston Salem’s Harvest Market grocery co-op looks to feed its city

A man sits on the sidewalk of Family Dollar, his belongings tumbling from broken zipper compartments on his backpack. He quietly asks patrons of the West Salem Shopping Center if they could spare some change for a bite to eat. Rev. Gary Williams, co-founder of SHARE Cooperative and Harvest Market stops without hesitation.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy