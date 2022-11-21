ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

KPVI Newschannel 6

Valley Mission Helps Feed Families Ahead of Thanksgiving Day

One local food pantry held their weekly food distribution on Wednesday so that families could have a full Thanksgiving dinner. From 2:00 until 4:00, volunteers with the Valley Mission Food Pantry on North Arthur in Pocatello handed out the staples of a Thanksgiving meal to around 100 to 140 households.
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Be a Dude Academy Opens in Pocatello

A long-awaited brand new indoor baseball and softball facility is now open in Pocatello. Be a Dude Academy on 944 N Main St opened its doors last week, welcoming in players to their facility for the first time. It currently houses two batting cages with plans to expand in the future.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Valley Wide Cooperative opens in American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS — A cooperative designed to be a one stop shop for farmers, ranchers, and more recently opened up off the Interstate 86 exit in American Falls and is ready to fulfill needs of both community members and travelers alike. Valley Wide Cooperative, which moved into the 15,000-square-foot building previously known as the Kings Discount store, offers six fuel bays, a truck island, a convenient store, a full-service deli and a farm and ranch hardware store. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta offering free Thanksgiving meal; Idaho Foodbank distributes 1,000 meals

POCATELLO — Families and local residents in search of a free Thanksgiving meal are encouraged to head up to Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta on Pocatello Creek Road on Thursday. For the eighth year, Nick Garcia, is hosting his free Thanksgiving day luncheon at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone looking for a warm place to enjoy a home cooked meal is welcome to come, Garcia said. “I...
POCATELLO, ID
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Police Department retires two K-9s, promotes several officers

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department retired two of its police K-9s and also promoted several officers to higher ranks on Nov. 17. The event was held at Pocatello City Hall, 911 N. 7 Seventh Ave. and was led by Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. The two dogs that were retired are Nero and Jaco. Sergeant Matt Shutes, Nero’s handler and supervisor of theK-9 Team, said both of these dogs...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local firefighters battle two structure fires within six-minute span

There were no injuries following two structure fires in Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon. The fires occurred within six minutes of each other but were unrelated. At 1:24 p.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Singletree Lane for a chimney fire. The occupants of the double-wide trailer attempted to put the flames out with water and a fire extinguisher but told dispatch that there was still a lot of smoke coming from the wood burning stove. The occupants were uncertain...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?

Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Three charged after police pursuit in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving from police in his vehicle and ditching it with two passengers inside. James Tyler Sinclair was charged with felony attempting to elude an officer. The incident happened in August. Charges were filed in court in November.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested after hooking up trailer at stranger’s home and driving away, deputies say

AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a stolen trailer. Deputies were sent to an address on Kit Lane in Ammon just before 2 a.m. for a report of a man in a white Jeep hooking up to a trailer and driving away. The owner of the trailer was able to follow the suspect and guide deputies to the area of 31st East and Lincoln Road where they detained the suspect, identifying him as 24-year-old Carlos Daniel Cruz-Beltran.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

