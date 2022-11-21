Read full article on original website
heraldadvocate.com
‘Home for Christmas’ show planned by Marlboro Civic Center Foundation on Dec. 2
The Marlboro Civic Center Foundation wants to provide a great way to kick off the holiday season with a fun family evening celebrating Christmas right here in Bennettsville. The Marlboro Civic Center Foundation will present “Home for Christmas,” which will be a collection of Christmas favorites performed with a flare that only our artists can produce.
WMBF
Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm is ready for the holidays
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm offers a wide selection of Christmas trees, including: Carolina Sapphire, Eastern Red Cedar, Leyland Cypress, Virginia Pine, Clemson Greenspire and White Pine growing on thier farm in Conway. They also have beautiful pre-cut Frasier Fir in sizes 2′ - 12′...
Christmas spirit arrives in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was bustling despite the chilly weather on Sunday. The streets were lined with a record number of vendors selling everything from jewelry to candles to t-shirts to food. “We’ve had a great crowd, which just kept building as the day went on,” said Downtown Development...
travelawaits.com
9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway
Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
heraldadvocate.com
Thanksgiving Parade is Thursday
City of Bennettsville District 5 Councilman Tyron Abraham and the Marlboro School Community Center will have a Thanksgiving parade on Nov. 24. Entries are still needed for the parade. The line-up will start at 8:30 a.m. at the MSCC, 612 King Street in Bennettsville. The parade will start at 10...
wpde.com
'Heard him screaming:' Puppy found in Myrtle Beach chained to tree, severely underweight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy found chained to a tree in the woods and severely underweight in Myrtle Beach has been saved and is being treated at a vet's office. All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. said they have named him Gray, and he is being cared for at Advanced Vet Care in Conway.
cityofflorence.com
The City of Florence will hold an Investiture Ceremony today at 6:00 p.m. Click here to watch live broadcast.
City of Florence to Hold Investiture for Newly Elected City Council Members. The City of Florence will hold an investiture ceremony for the newly elected and re-elected members of Florence City Council on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 6:00pm. The ceremony will take place in City Council Chambers on the 1st Floor of the City Center at 324 W. Evans Street.
cityofflorence.com
The City of Florence held an Investiture Ceremony for Newly Elected City Council Members:
The City of Florence held an Investiture Ceremony for Newly Elected City Council Members:. On November 21, 2022, a swearing in ceremony was held in the Council Chambers at the City Center. The ceremony was open to the public, and also live streamed for public viewing. LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson was sworn...
WMBF
Horry County Animal Care Center kicks off new ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ foster program
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - You can spread holiday cheer and help a furry friend through the Horry County Animal Care Center’s new Home for the Pawlidays foster program. The new foster program aims to give anxious animals a break from shelter life while bringing you and your family the joy of having a pet short term.
abcnews4.com
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
One injured in overnight crash in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after an overnight crash near Highway 31 and Highway 9 in Little River. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the area around 3:36 a.m. after a car hit a utility pole. Utility crews have been called to […]
wach.com
"Very disappointing": Kershaw County church targeted by thief
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County church was targeted by thieves during this time of giving. “Very disappointing, but I believe a thief is going to be a thief. It doesn’t matter who his target is,” said Dean Elliott, Pastor of Cassatt Baptist Church. Surveillance...
Ex-Pee Dee Regional Center employee accused of hitting resident in face, SLED says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pee Dee Regional Center employee is accused of hitting a resident in the face, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Joe Nathan Waymyers, 28, of Kingstree, was arrested Tuesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to SLED. On June 18, while employed with […]
myhorrynews.com
Chainsaw-wielding artist brings wood to life in Conway
Like other artists, Chad Gainey gets an image in his head of what he wants to bring to life as a work of art. But unlike most artists, his paint brush is a gas-powered Husqvarna chainsaw. Within minutes, Gainey can take a huge chunk of wood and turn it into an intricately-detailed sculpture.
Fire damages Cookout restaurant in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. It happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street, Dillon said. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant and tried […]
WECT
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene, former sheriff and now sheriff-elect of Columbus County, asked the county to pay him $170,000. Then, just before the county commissioners met Monday, he pulled back on that request. Greene initially requested the money for 2,400 hours of compensatory time, 184 banked holidays, and...
Florence railroad crossing to close for 11 days starting on Tuesday
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A railroad crossing on E. Evans Street in Florence will be closed for at least 11 days starting on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for a company that handles traffic control for CSX Corp. The crossing between Railroad Avenue and E. Lucas Street will close at 8 a.m. and will not […]
WMBF
Security upgrades underway at all Robeson County public schools
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Security upgrades are underway for all 39 schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County, thanks to an over $1 million dollar state-funded grant. “The General Assembly made available approximately at the very beginning around $44 million in funds for schools to apply for to enhance their school safety. We applied and received $1,048,000 through the grant,” said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services.
County Crime Report: Nov. 23
Nov. 10 ROCKINGHAM — At 11:40 a.m., police responded to FirstHealth following a report of a stolen $160. Th
live5news.com
Classroom Champions: Elementary school teacher needs basic classroom supplies
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A fourth-grade Kenneth Gardner Elementary School teacher wants to continue to give her 26 Title 1 students the best school year and something to be proud of. But teacher Crystal Salters says it can be tough when your classroom is missing some of the most basic...
