heraldadvocate.com

‘Home for Christmas’ show planned by Marlboro Civic Center Foundation on Dec. 2

The Marlboro Civic Center Foundation wants to provide a great way to kick off the holiday season with a fun family evening celebrating Christmas right here in Bennettsville. The Marlboro Civic Center Foundation will present “Home for Christmas,” which will be a collection of Christmas favorites performed with a flare that only our artists can produce.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WMBF

Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm is ready for the holidays

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm offers a wide selection of Christmas trees, including: Carolina Sapphire, Eastern Red Cedar, Leyland Cypress, Virginia Pine, Clemson Greenspire and White Pine growing on thier farm in Conway. They also have beautiful pre-cut Frasier Fir in sizes 2′ - 12′...
CONWAY, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Christmas spirit arrives in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was bustling despite the chilly weather on Sunday. The streets were lined with a record number of vendors selling everything from jewelry to candles to t-shirts to food. “We’ve had a great crowd, which just kept building as the day went on,” said Downtown Development...
LAURINBURG, NC
travelawaits.com

9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway

Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Thanksgiving Parade is Thursday

City of Bennettsville District 5 Councilman Tyron Abraham and the Marlboro School Community Center will have a Thanksgiving parade on Nov. 24. Entries are still needed for the parade. The line-up will start at 8:30 a.m. at the MSCC, 612 King Street in Bennettsville. The parade will start at 10...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
cityofflorence.com

The City of Florence will hold an Investiture Ceremony today at 6:00 p.m. Click here to watch live broadcast.

City of Florence to Hold Investiture for Newly Elected City Council Members. The City of Florence will hold an investiture ceremony for the newly elected and re-elected members of Florence City Council on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 6:00pm. The ceremony will take place in City Council Chambers on the 1st Floor of the City Center at 324 W. Evans Street.
FLORENCE, SC
abcnews4.com

80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

One injured in overnight crash in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after an overnight crash near Highway 31 and Highway 9 in Little River. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the area around 3:36 a.m. after a car hit a utility pole. Utility crews have been called to […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wach.com

"Very disappointing": Kershaw County church targeted by thief

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County church was targeted by thieves during this time of giving. “Very disappointing, but I believe a thief is going to be a thief. It doesn’t matter who his target is,” said Dean Elliott, Pastor of Cassatt Baptist Church. Surveillance...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Chainsaw-wielding artist brings wood to life in Conway

Like other artists, Chad Gainey gets an image in his head of what he wants to bring to life as a work of art. But unlike most artists, his paint brush is a gas-powered Husqvarna chainsaw. Within minutes, Gainey can take a huge chunk of wood and turn it into an intricately-detailed sculpture.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages Cookout restaurant in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. It happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street, Dillon said. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant and tried […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Security upgrades underway at all Robeson County public schools

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Security upgrades are underway for all 39 schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County, thanks to an over $1 million dollar state-funded grant. “The General Assembly made available approximately at the very beginning around $44 million in funds for schools to apply for to enhance their school safety. We applied and received $1,048,000 through the grant,” said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

