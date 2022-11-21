ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com

Thanksgiving prices higher than they've ever been

Last minute shopping is always a hassle in finding what a person needs for the right price. However, some shoppers cannot stray from Thanksgiving favorites. Thanksgiving prices higher than they’ve ever been. Last minute shopping is always a hassle in finding what a person needs for the right price....
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

The Stateline's most popular Thanksgiving side dish

While mashed potatoes is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Illinois, Stateline residents prefer something else. See what the Rockford-area prefers. The Stateline’s most popular Thanksgiving side dish. While mashed potatoes is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Illinois, Stateline residents prefer something else. See what the...
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin

Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com

It's a busy holiday week for the IceHogs

Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty last December returned home Wednesday night after nearly a year of recovery and physical therapy. Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed. Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q98.5

Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers

If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

What is Rockford's favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

When it comes to favorites the most popular Thanksgiving dishes in Illinois, mashed potatoes are king, according to a report from Campbells. What is Rockford’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish?. When it comes to favorites the most popular Thanksgiving dishes in Illinois, mashed potatoes are king, according to a report...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford gas prices drop under $4 per gallon

Gas prices in the stateline are down nearly 10 cents from last week, and experts said that most drivers will see some relief at the pump this week despite the holiday. Gas prices in the stateline are down nearly 10 cents from last week, and experts said that most drivers will see some relief at the pump this week despite the holiday.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I own an AK-47 in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Family drives 73 miles to find perfect Christmas tree at Williams Tree Farm

Following Thanksgiving, many people will put up a Christmas tree. But this year, with inflation and rising costs, local tree farms say they are trying to help shoppers avoid breaking the bank. Family drives 73 miles to find perfect Christmas …. Following Thanksgiving, many people will put up a Christmas...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Serial Rockford bank robber faces up to 40 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demontrion Phillips, 28, has been convicted of robbing banks in Rockford and Belvidere last year. The U.S. Justice Department announced Phillips’ conviction. According to authorities, he stole $5,930 from the Midland States Bank, at 1700 N. Alpine Road, on April 7th 2021, and $4,408 from Midland States Bank, at 600 S. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Wine Wednesday: Lapis Luna Pinot Noir 2021

Wine is amazing to have at Thanksgiving and we have the perfect wine to share with your family this holiday weekend. We’re trying the Lapis Luna Pinot Noir from 2021. The wine is from the North coast of California, and it is luscious and elegant. You can pick up a bottle at Artale Wine Company at 6876 Spring Creek Rd in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford approves Davis Park boat docks contract

Rockford aldermen approved a contract with Sjostrom & Sons Monday night to build boat docks at Davis Park. Rockford aldermen approved a contract with Sjostrom & Sons Monday night to build boat docks at Davis Park. Street closures for Stoll on State. All of Downtown Rockford will transform into a...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Winnebago Sheriff offering rides home on 'Blackout Wednesday'

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure that residents get home safe Wednesday night. Winnebago Sheriff offering rides home on ‘Blackout …. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure that residents get home safe Wednesday night. Man reported missing after fleeing from police, crash …
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Q985

Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois

"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Winnebago County Courthouse still closed after fire

The Winnebago County Courthouse remains closed more than two weeks after a fire at the building. Winnebago County Courthouse still closed after fire. The Winnebago County Courthouse remains closed more than two weeks after a fire at the building. Buyer beware: These 11 toys were recalled, but they …. Just...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford tackles on-going violent crime with life bettering programs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford leaders partner with several area organizations on programs to reduce crime across the area and make the forest city a better place to live. The city of Rockford shared a list of programs it’s launched that are geared towards reducing violent crime. I spoke with leaders behind those initiatives to find out how they plan to make Rockford a better place to live.
ROCKFORD, IL

