FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
MyStateline.com
Thanksgiving prices higher than they've ever been
Last minute shopping is always a hassle in finding what a person needs for the right price. However, some shoppers cannot stray from Thanksgiving favorites. Thanksgiving prices higher than they’ve ever been. Last minute shopping is always a hassle in finding what a person needs for the right price....
MyStateline.com
The Stateline's most popular Thanksgiving side dish
While mashed potatoes is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Illinois, Stateline residents prefer something else. See what the Rockford-area prefers. The Stateline’s most popular Thanksgiving side dish. While mashed potatoes is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Illinois, Stateline residents prefer something else. See what the...
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin
Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
Rockford Man Convicted Of Robbing Banks In Rockford And Belvidere
A federal jury has convicted a Rockford man of robbing banks in Rockford and Belvidere last year. Demontrion Dehsan Phillips, 28, stole $5,930 in a robbery of Midland States Back, 1700 N. Alpine Rd in Rockford, on Apr. 7 2021, and $4,409 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, 600 S. State St. in Belvidere, on May 3, 2021.
MyStateline.com
It's a busy holiday week for the IceHogs
Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty last December returned home Wednesday night after nearly a year of recovery and physical therapy. Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed. Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are...
Garage sale held for late Rockford Speedway owner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of the late owner of the Rockford Speedway is holding a garage sale on Friday. It will take place at Loves Park’s Forest Hills Lodge. Jody Deery passed away back in June. She was a big collector of nativity scenes. She would open up her house every year so […]
Q98.5
Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers
If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
MyStateline.com
What is Rockford's favorite Thanksgiving side dish?
When it comes to favorites the most popular Thanksgiving dishes in Illinois, mashed potatoes are king, according to a report from Campbells. What is Rockford’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish?. When it comes to favorites the most popular Thanksgiving dishes in Illinois, mashed potatoes are king, according to a report...
MyStateline.com
The Graybill Kitchen Company revealed as Stateline’s Best Pie winner
We asked you who has the Stateline’s Best Pie and you voted for The Graybill Kitchen Company! Sarah Graybill is with us to celebrate her win with our Thanksgiving themed game. Thank you so much for voting for the Stateline’s Best Pie.
MyStateline.com
Rockford gas prices drop under $4 per gallon
Gas prices in the stateline are down nearly 10 cents from last week, and experts said that most drivers will see some relief at the pump this week despite the holiday. Gas prices in the stateline are down nearly 10 cents from last week, and experts said that most drivers will see some relief at the pump this week despite the holiday.
Can I own an AK-47 in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
MyStateline.com
Family drives 73 miles to find perfect Christmas tree at Williams Tree Farm
Following Thanksgiving, many people will put up a Christmas tree. But this year, with inflation and rising costs, local tree farms say they are trying to help shoppers avoid breaking the bank. Family drives 73 miles to find perfect Christmas …. Following Thanksgiving, many people will put up a Christmas...
Serial Rockford bank robber faces up to 40 years
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demontrion Phillips, 28, has been convicted of robbing banks in Rockford and Belvidere last year. The U.S. Justice Department announced Phillips’ conviction. According to authorities, he stole $5,930 from the Midland States Bank, at 1700 N. Alpine Road, on April 7th 2021, and $4,408 from Midland States Bank, at 600 S. […]
MyStateline.com
Wine Wednesday: Lapis Luna Pinot Noir 2021
Wine is amazing to have at Thanksgiving and we have the perfect wine to share with your family this holiday weekend. We’re trying the Lapis Luna Pinot Noir from 2021. The wine is from the North coast of California, and it is luscious and elegant. You can pick up a bottle at Artale Wine Company at 6876 Spring Creek Rd in Rockford.
MyStateline.com
Rockford approves Davis Park boat docks contract
Rockford aldermen approved a contract with Sjostrom & Sons Monday night to build boat docks at Davis Park. Rockford aldermen approved a contract with Sjostrom & Sons Monday night to build boat docks at Davis Park. Street closures for Stoll on State. All of Downtown Rockford will transform into a...
MyStateline.com
Winnebago Sheriff offering rides home on 'Blackout Wednesday'
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure that residents get home safe Wednesday night. Winnebago Sheriff offering rides home on ‘Blackout …. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure that residents get home safe Wednesday night. Man reported missing after fleeing from police, crash …
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois
"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
MyStateline.com
Winnebago County Courthouse still closed after fire
The Winnebago County Courthouse remains closed more than two weeks after a fire at the building. Winnebago County Courthouse still closed after fire. The Winnebago County Courthouse remains closed more than two weeks after a fire at the building. Buyer beware: These 11 toys were recalled, but they …. Just...
WIFR
Rockford tackles on-going violent crime with life bettering programs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford leaders partner with several area organizations on programs to reduce crime across the area and make the forest city a better place to live. The city of Rockford shared a list of programs it’s launched that are geared towards reducing violent crime. I spoke with leaders behind those initiatives to find out how they plan to make Rockford a better place to live.
