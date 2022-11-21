ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock up, down after Giants' 31-18 loss to Lions

By Dan Benton
 2 days ago
The New York Giants fell to the Detroit Lions, 31-18, on Sunday in what was their ugliest and most sloppy performance of the year.

With the loss, the Giants are now 1-2 over their last three games and trending in the wrong direction with a Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys looming.

Whose stock is up and whose is down after the Week 11 loss? Let’s take a look.

Stock up: Wan'Dale Robinson

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s unfortunate that Wan’Dale Robinson suffered a knee injury that may end his season because he finally showed all he can be on Sunday.

Robinson hauled in nine receptions for 100 yards and looked explosive throughout the game. His routes were crisp and his YAC ability was on full display. He was making things happen left and right.

The 100-yard performance was not only the first of his career, it was the first for a Giants wide receiver this season.

Stock down: Shane Lemieux

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Shane Lemieux returned in Week 11 and earned the start at left guard over rookie Joshua Ezeudu. That was short-lived however, as head coach Brian Daboll benched Lemieux midway through the game.

From the onset, Lemieux showed rust and it impacted the entire left side of the line. Defenders were blowing by him with seeming ease and it stunted Saquon Barkley’s ability to run on the edge.

Stock up: Darnay Holmes

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

When you look at the box score, all you’re going to see is four tackles from cornerback Darnay Holmes. But all four were solo and two of them came in the open field and prevented first downs.

Holmes was a little banged up as he took on much larger offensive players, but he most certainly made his presence felt during a game when few others did.

Because of injuries, Holmes also displayed some versatility in Week 11. He played CB1, slot and safety throughout the game.

Stock down: Mike Kafka

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Mike Kafka has excelled throughout the season but laid an egg on Sunday. His play-calling was conservative, unimaginative and flat-out bad at times.

Kafka’s off day was highlighted by a third-and-6 run from the Detroit 40-yard line, which set up a fourth-and-5 the Giants had no choice but to go for. With an intermediate amount of yardage to gain, the Lions sent the blitz and forced quarterback Daniel Jones to lob the ball down the field. It sailed and was intercepted.

Maybe Kafka likely felt handicapped by the O-line’s inability to run block but it’s his job to figure it out. And he didn’t. He was out-coached by Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Stock up: Kenny Golladay

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

This isn’t a sarcastic inclusion. Kenny Golladay hauled in two receptions on two targets for 29 yards on Sunday. It doubled his entire season output and drew a standing ovation from the fans.

The cheers may have been a bit more sarcastic, but there was genuine support mixed in.

Not only did Golladay catch both of the passes thrown his way, he also did a solid job blocking downfield. On multiple plays he was out in front either making the block or properly and seamlessly handing off the block to someone else.

It was a step in the right direction.

Stock down: Jamie Gillan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe it was the wind, but Jamie Gillan had another bad game on Sunday and is now stringing poor performances together.

Gillan punted four times in Week 11 and while two were downed inside the 20 and he had a long of 51, he also shanked another one. This one came late in the first half and set the Lions up with good field position, which they took advantage of, ultimately scoring a touchdown.

The Giants’ special teams unit is underperforming and Gillan is currently hurting his team.

