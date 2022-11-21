Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court rules judge properly barred defendant's wife from courtroom
Even though an Arapahoe County judge made no mention of longstanding U.S. Supreme Court precedent on courtroom closures when he decided to exclude a defendant's wife from the majority of her husband's criminal trial, Colorado's highest court has decided, 6-1, the banishment was nevertheless proper. The Sixth Amendment guarantees criminal...
Supreme Court rejects Graham’s bid to block subpoena that Clarence Thomas referred to full court
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is seen during a Senate vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, August, 4, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Sen. Lindsey Graham's, R-S.C., request to block a lower court's decision ordering him to testify in a Georgia case about interference in the 2020 presidential election.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee...
U.S. Supreme Court to hear nursing home case that could affect millions
The Supreme Court case poses the question: Should people who depend on initiatives funded in part by the federal government be allowed to sue states when they believe their rights have been violated?
coloradopolitics.com
Despite parents, child leaving state, Supreme Court rules Colorado kept jurisdiction in welfare case
Even though the parents and the child at the center of a welfare case had all left Colorado at the time of the decision, the state Supreme Court on Monday agreed that an El Paso County judge retained the ability to terminate the parents' legal rights over their daughter. The...
Failed execution details: Smith 'strapped to a gurney' for hours as courts weighed appeals
Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith believe he was strapped to the death chamber gurney at Holman Correctional Facility for four hours Thursday night as the state began preparing for his execution at 7:45 p.m., while Smith’s request for a stay was pending before the U.S. 11th Circuit Court. He...
Appeals court blocks Syracuse-based federal judge’s ruling striking down NY gun law
Syracuse, N.Y — A Syracuse-based federal judge has written three separate opinions recently calling major portions of New York State’s latest gun law unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s latest opinion won’t end up striking down key provisions of the state law after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a stop to the enforcement of his decision.
Washington Examiner
Ketanji Brown Jackson issues first Supreme Court opinion in dissent over death row inmate
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first opinion in a short dissent on Monday, saying she would have lent her support to a death row inmate in Ohio. Jackson, an appointee of President Joe Biden and the most junior member of the court, wrote in a two-page opinion that she would have tossed out a lower court ruling in the case of Davel Chinn, whose legal counsel argued that the state suppressed evidence that may have altered the final verdict in his trial.
Supreme Court Turns Down Opportunity to Reconsider Three More Precedents
Yesterday's Supreme Court order list produced five dissents from the denial of certiorari. In three of those cases, the justices diseenting from the denial wanted the Court to accept certiorari so that the justices could reconsider, if not overturn, prior Court precedent. In Clendening v. United States, Justice Thomas dissented...
Supreme Court again rejects challenge to ‘bump stock’ ban
The Supreme Court on Monday once again declined to hear a challenge to the federal ban on “bump stock” devices that modify semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly. The court’s move leaves intact a Trump-era measure enacted in 2017 after a gunman in Las Vegas used the rapid-fire accessory to carry out the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.
Washington Examiner
Sotomayor urges Supreme Court colleagues to use 'a great deal of caution'
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday that "caution" is a quintessential component of the federal judiciary, warning that overriding previous precedents risks undermining faith in the legal system. Sotomayor, one of three current justices appointed by a Democratic president to the high court, referenced the June 24 decision that...
Kevin Johnson’s attorneys, special prosecutor ask Missouri Supreme Court to stay execution
Attorneys for a St. Louis man sentenced to die for a murder he committed when he was 19 asked the Missouri Supreme Court Monday to delay his execution to allow for a hearing on alleged constitutional violations in his original trial. Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 of killing a police officer. He is scheduled […] The post Kevin Johnson’s attorneys, special prosecutor ask Missouri Supreme Court to stay execution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Detroit News
U.S. Supreme Court dismisses Michigan redistricting challenge to Congress map
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeal of Michigan Republicans who had challenged the state's new congressional map as drawn by the redistricting commission last year. The Republicans had argued that the congressional map unjustifiably deviated from constitutional requirements for apportionment by failing to have more equal population...
NY1
Federal appeals court reinstates key provisions of New York concealed carry law
A three-judge panel on Tuesday moved to reinstate the enforcement of multiple provisions of New York's concealed carry law amid an ongoing legal challenge that has turned into a seesaw battle over injunctions. The development at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit means the enforcement of the...
WBUR
ACLU asks Supreme Court to rule in Massachusetts police surveillance case
Attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case involving the use of police surveillance cameras outside a Massachusetts woman's home. The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Massachusetts filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Friday, citing the case of Daphne Moore, whose Springfield home was under police surveillance for eight months. Police placed a camera on a utility pole outside her home in 2017 during a federal investigation of a drug trafficking ring. Moore's daughter was charged with drug trafficking in 2017. A year later, Moore, then an assistant clerk magistrate Hampden Superior Court, was charged with money laundering, narcotics conspiracy and lying to federal authorities.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds no constitutional violation after judge told public to leave courtroom
Colorado's second-highest court ruled on Thursday that an Arapahoe County judge did not violate the Sixth Amendment's guarantee of a public trial when he ordered the one observer to a criminal proceeding out of his courtroom during jury selection. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals emphasized its findings...
Conservative Supreme Court justices question Native American adoption law
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared closely divided as it weighed a challenge to a decades-old law aimed at protecting Native American children and buttressing tribal identity, with conservative justices indicating they could strike down at least part of it. Tribes say a broad ruling in favor...
Condemned Missouri man asks Supreme Court to intervene
A Missouri man sentenced to death for killing a police officer in a fit of rage over his brother’s death is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution planned for later this month, in part because the man was a teenager at the time of the killing. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Nov. 29 at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Johnson, now 37, killed Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. It would be just the 14th execution in the U.S., but the first of three planned in Missouri in upcoming months. The other two in Missouri are set for early 2023. An appeal was filed to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, a day after the Missouri Supreme Court declined to grant a stay. Johnson’s lawyer cites concerns about racial bias. The court petition states that if not for racial comments by two white jurors at his trial, Johnson, who is Black, could have been convicted of second-degree murder instead of first-degree, and been spared the death penalty.
