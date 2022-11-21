A Missouri man sentenced to death for killing a police officer in a fit of rage over his brother’s death is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution planned for later this month, in part because the man was a teenager at the time of the killing. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Nov. 29 at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Johnson, now 37, killed Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. It would be just the 14th execution in the U.S., but the first of three planned in Missouri in upcoming months. The other two in Missouri are set for early 2023. An appeal was filed to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, a day after the Missouri Supreme Court declined to grant a stay. Johnson’s lawyer cites concerns about racial bias. The court petition states that if not for racial comments by two white jurors at his trial, Johnson, who is Black, could have been convicted of second-degree murder instead of first-degree, and been spared the death penalty.

BONNE TERRE, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO