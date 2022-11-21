Read full article on original website
Related
KNOX News Radio
Outside probe says Stenehjem emails are irretrievable
The deleted email accounts of the late former North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and his deputy are irretrievable. That’s according to an outside evaluation announced by current state Attorney General Drew Wrigley. Wrigley said, after state information technology experts told his office that the emails could not be...
KNOX News Radio
GF House seat close enough for mandatory recount
North Dakota’s vote canvassing board has met to certify the results of Nov. 8 election, including a legislative contest in Grand Forks that was close enough to force an automatic recount. The mandatory recount for a House seat in District 43 in Grand Forks County will not change the...
KNOX News Radio
Ellison to look into proposed Sanford-Fairview merger
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office will hold as many as four public meetings around the state to gather input on the proposed merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services. The announcement comes as part of the Office’s investigation of the proposed transaction’s compliance with state and...
KNOX News Radio
Investigators: Firm that cleans meat plants employed minors
A Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of meatpacking plants nationwide is defending itself against allegations that it employed more than two dozen minors working overnight shifts cleaning massive saws and other dangerous equipment. Labor Department officials said in court documents that they believe Packers Sanitation Services Inc. might be employing...
Comments / 0