Tom Watson's wife announces termination of three-month marriage
Eight-time major champion golfer Tom Watson and his wife LeslieAnne Wade announced their three-month marriage will be terminated after an "unexpected illness."
Sports World Is Heartbroken Over Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal opened up about a major regret he has regarding his relationship with late former teammate Kobe Bryant. O'Neal and Bryant had a complicated relationship over the years, but the big man said in this week's edition of PEOPLE Magazine that he wishes he had stayed in touch with Bryant more in the time leading up to his tragic death in January 2020.
Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event
Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
Golf World Reacts To The Augusta National Change
Augusta National, arguably the most famous golf course in the world and the home of The Masters, has made a change to one of its most notable holes. The iconic par five No. 13 hole has been extended, according to the latest photos. "It is Finished… 💚⛳️ Augusta National has...
Report: Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams is coming out of retirement
Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams is coming out of retirement to caddie for Adam Scott. According to a report by Evin Priest of GolfDigest, the famous looper will be back on the fairways for the 42-year-old former Masters champion later this month and into 2023. Woods and Williams split...
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Mom Went Viral Sunday Night
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs put on a show against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. The Chiefs topped the Chargers on a last-minute touchdown, improving to 8-2 on the season. During the game, Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, went viral on social media. Randi Mahomes was part...
ESPN Anchor Apologizes to Watson After Joke About His Wife
The two aired their situation out publicly in order to to move past the awkward moment from Saturday’s show.
Charles Barkley Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken to Former ‘Best Friend’ Michael Jordan in Almost 10 Years: ‘We’re Both Stubborn’
From friends to rivals. Former NBA player Charles Barkley revealed that he hasn't spoken to Michael Jordan in nearly a decade after they had a falling out. While speaking with Tom Brady about his outspoken nature on the Monday, November 21 episode of the SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim […]
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
PHOTOS: Gisele Spotted in Costa Rica With New Man
Just weeks after announcing her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen stepped out with a new man while in Costa Rica. According to PageSix, the man seen with Gisele has been identified as jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The duo was seen grabbing a meal at Joji in Provincia de Puntarenas with Bündchen and Brady’s children, Benjamin and Vivian. Bündchen was spotted with the kids in Costa Rica early last week. She and her now ex-husband share a property in the Central American country.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Dating Speculation
With Gisele Bundchen possibly (?) getting back on the dating market, should Tom Brady do the same?. Last week, the ex-wife of the legendary NFL quarterback was spotted with a new man in Costa Rica. While Gisele's camp has denied the dating rumors, not everyone else is convinced. Regardless, Brady...
Michelle Wie West explains "embarrassing" moment for outraged CME boss
Former US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie West shed light on the "unfortunate" reasons why players didn't turn up to the CME conference at last week's LPGA Tour finale. Speaking to the No Laying Up podcast, Wie West attributed a series of misunderstandings as a possible reason for the Tour's biggest stars not attending the conference which regularly hosts former US Presidents and business bosses.
Tom Brady Reveals His Thanksgiving Plans Following Divorce
This Thanksgiving will be a bit different for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. In late October, he finalized his divorce with Gisele Bundchen. So, what will Brady do this Thanksgiving? He announced on the "Let's Go!" podcast that he'll continue to be grateful for his family. “Thanksgiving, it’s always time for...
Don’t Play ‘Bout His: ESPN Sportscaster Leaves Set After Co-Host Makes Sly Joke About His Wife
You need thick skin to work in the sports industry — but wives and kids are off-limits. Ben Watson, a former NFL tight end, shared a stage on live TV with fellow analysts Chris Doering, Takeo Spikes, and Peter Burns during coverage of a college football game on ESPN‘s SEC Network.
Look: Gisele Got Help Moving From Notable Man
Gisele Bundchen is getting ready to become neighbors with Tom Brady. TMZ reported last week that Bundchen bought a $11.5 million home in the Miami Beach area. The property is actually right across the creek from Brady's future house. On Tuesday, TMZ announced that Bundchen is moving into her Miami...
Sports World Reacts To The Charles Barkley Controversy
Charles Barkley is trending on Twitter on Monday afternoon. The former NBA star turned "Inside the NBA" analyst is often going viral for his takes about the league, but this time, it's for something entirely different. Barkley's comment on the Black community and gay people is going viral. "One thing...
Gary Player on older players cashing in with LIV? "I think it's LOVELY!"
Golf Saudi ambassador Gary Player has issued a renewed call for peace between LIV and the PGA Tour after saying he thinks it's "lovely" some players are getting the opportunity to cash in when "most of them can't play anymore". Player was speaking to IOL Sport at the Gary and...
Golf Central Podcast: Pros and problems of the PIP; what's on the Thanksgiving menu?
In this edition of the Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner take a detailed look into the 2022 PIP results and point out the pros and the problems. They also weigh in on the lengthening of the par-5 13th at Augusta National...
Beaming Gisele Bündchen Looks Carefree In Costa Rica After Finalizing Her Divorce With Tom Brady
Living her best life! Gisele Bündchen has entered a new chapter of her life — and it's very suiting for her. The supermodel was all smiles on Monday, November 7, in tropical Costa Rica mere days after she and Tom Brady, 45, finalized their divorce following their 13 years of marriage.
Look: Tom Brady Had Special Guest At Practice Today
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was able to spend some quality time with his son Jack this Wednesday afternoon. Jack was present at today's practice for the Buccaneers. This wasn't his first trip to the team's facility. During training camp, Brady brought his son to practice. He helped the Buccaneers out...
