Related
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Alisyn Camerota's Primetime Show With Laura Coates Draws In Lackluster Ratings As New CNN Boss Strives To Revive Network
Alisyn Camerota's primetime show with Laura Coates is drawing in lackluster ratings, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned amid CNN chief Chris Licht's ongoing network shakeup. This development comes weeks after news broke in September that Camerota and Coates would share anchor responsibilities between 10 PM and midnight.Camerota, who previously held slots in both the morning and the afternoon, and Coates took the reins from Don Lemon, who moved to work on a new CNN morning program. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that since moving to the 10 PM slot, the numbers were looking lower than expected. According to Nielsen Media Research, it...
Fred Hickman Dies: Sports Anchor For CNN, Yes Network & ESPN Was 66
Fred Hickman, one of CNN’s original on-air personalities as co-host of the network’s Sports Tonight, has died a Kissimmee, Florida, hospital following a battle with cancer. He was 66. His death was confirmed by CNN, which did not provide details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Midterms 2022 Attract Over 25M Viewers, Double-Digit Drop From 2018; Control Of Congress Still Unknown — Update Related Story Alice Davis Dies: Costume Designer for Disneyland's 'It's A Small World' & 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Rides Was 93 “Hard to explain the magic of Fred Hickman and Nick Charles on CNN’s Sports Tonight in the...
Top CNN Executive Suddenly Resigns
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Neil Chugani, the Chief Financial Officer for CNN Worldwide, is resigning from Warner Bros. Discovery, according to multiple reports. In that role, he oversaw the financials and budgeting for the massive cable news outlet.
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
CNN Looking at Hiring Major New Star for Primetime
CNN is still looking at how to fill the network’s 9 p.m. ET primetime slot and has been looking at other options besides the anchors they have been trying out in the slot, according to Variety.
NBC News Fires Another Host
NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV
Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
Anderson Cooper reacts to decades-old CNN clip of his mother discussing loss
CNN's Christiane Amanpour speaks with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper about why he started his new podcast "All There Is with Anderson Cooper" and shares a moment of his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt speaking about grief and loss on CNN in 1996.
New CNN Primetime Anchor Struggling in Ratings
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Jake Tapper, who has been moved to a key primetime timeslot on CNN over the past weeks, has been struggling with ratings in his early days, according to CNBC.
Chris Cuomo Reportedly "Fuming" at Ratings, Making Demands
Reports are coming out of cable news startup NewsNation that their new star anchor, Chris Cuomo, is demanding to be moved to a new timeslot amid shrinking ratings, according to the reports.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
MSNBC's Ratings PLUMMET! Alex Wagner Fails To Bring In Viewers, Marking Her Worst Month Since Replacing Rachel Maddow
Alex Wagner is no Rachel Maddow, and her ratings prove it. The MSNBC star, who took over for Maddow on August 16, had the worst month of her career since taking the seat, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Alex Wagner Tonight host, 44, had a rough October, with RadarOnline.com discovering that her ratings slumped to 1.425 million viewers and 134,000 in the 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.Wagner fell dramatically behind her 9 PM competition Hannity over at Fox News.The Sean Hannity-run show scored nearly double for the same timeframe, bringing in over 2.7 million viewers. He also blew Wagner...
CNN Primetime Anchor Reportedly Didn't Want to Stay in Primetime
CNN anchor Jake Tapper had only agreed to host a show in primetime through the 2022 midterms, reports indicate. The report after CNN announced Wednesday afternoon that Tapper would be leaving primetime after November 11 and returning to his 4 p.m. ET broadcast of "The Lead with Jake Tapper."
NBC News Makes Major Hiring Announcement
Amanda Terkel is leaving HuffPost, formerly known as The Huffington Post, to become senior politics editor at NBC News, according to Barrett News Media. Terkel has been at HuffPost for 12 years and will begin her new position at NBC News on November 14. She notes that she will be "overseeing campaign coverage and politics breaking news" as part of her new position.
Former CNN Head Jeff Zucker Close to Landing New Gig
Former CNN President Jeff Zucker, who was ousted from WarnerMedia in February, appears close to an agreement to “lead a $1 billion sports investment fund backed by the private equity outfit” RedBird Capital, according to Deadline.
Ex-Host Tiffany Cross Hires Gabrielle Union Power Lawyer After Exit From MSNBC
Ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross allegedly threatened to “go out in a blaze” and “take down” the cable TV network and its boss, Rashida Jones, after she learned she was getting terminated days ahead of her exit, The New York Post reported. According to The Post, MSNBC...
Chris Cuomo to Anchor Election Coverage Alongside Former Fox News Star
Chris Cuomo will be anchoring election coverage once again, providing election results and analysis for his new network, NewsNation, according to the network. Cuomo will be anchoring midterm election coverage on November 8 alongside former Fox News reporter Leland Vittert.
CNN Launching Another New Show
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. CNN on Thursday announced a new show coming to the network in November, according to a press release from the cable news outlet.
