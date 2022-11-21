Alex Wagner is no Rachel Maddow, and her ratings prove it. The MSNBC star, who took over for Maddow on August 16, had the worst month of her career since taking the seat, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Alex Wagner Tonight host, 44, had a rough October, with RadarOnline.com discovering that her ratings slumped to 1.425 million viewers and 134,000 in the 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.Wagner fell dramatically behind her 9 PM competition Hannity over at Fox News.The Sean Hannity-run show scored nearly double for the same timeframe, bringing in over 2.7 million viewers. He also blew Wagner...

