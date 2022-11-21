ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Healthcare Cost Drivers To Be Unveiled December 1

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Insurance Department (CID), the Office of The Healthcare Advocate. (OHS) will jointly hold an informational session with a collection of stakeholders to discuss the various cost drivers contributing to the rising cost of healthcare and health insurance premiums. Representatives from hospitals, non-hospital healthcare providers, pharmacies,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
More bad news for insurance in Florida: Reinsurance costs going up after Hurricane Ian [Miami Herald]

As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10% in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and “increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims.”
FLORIDA STATE
Citizens tops 1.1 million policies, rate increase takes effect

Charlotte County Florida Weekly (FL) As another sign of its explosive growth, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has topped 1.1 million policies. Citizens had 1,107,033 policies as of. Nov. 3. , up from 1,098,762 a week earlier and 1,090,508 two weeks earlier, according to the Citizens website. Citizens, which...
FEMA Projects $3.5-$5.3B NFIP Losses for Hurricane Ian

The losses include flood insurance claims received from five states, with the majority of claims coming from Florida, FEMA said. FEMA said it based the initial estimate on several data points, including policy information, daily reports of claims and payments made, patterns of reported claims and payments in significant historical events, current economic…
FLORIDA STATE
NC judge puts Greg Lindberg insurance companies into liquidation

A North Carolina Superior Court judge placed two financially impaired insurance companies once led by disgraced billionaire Greg Lindberg into liquidation Monday. The Wake County Superior Court order places Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Co. and Bankers Life Insurance Co. into liquidation. In issuing the order, Judge Graham Shirley granted a Nov. 1 request made by Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.
ALABAMA STATE
