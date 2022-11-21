ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Pink Rollerskates Into 2022 AMAs With Dazzling ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Opener

Pink delivered a delightful live debut of her new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” as she opened the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The singer showed up to the awards show on rollerskates and transformed the Microsoft Theater into “Pink’s Rink,” accompanied by a large set of dancers as she emulated the positive energy of her new single. The performance opened with a pre-taped segment that was reminiscent of the song’s colorful and campy music video. “Oh, I just wanna pop and lock to my records/There go all of my clothes,” she sang. “Never gonna not dance again.” The performance...
Popculture

Pink Praises Olivia Newton John Before Stunning Tribute to Late Star at 2022 AMAs

The 2022 American Music Awards were graced by Pink's moving tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John in her second performance of the night. Taking to the stage, the singer flawlessly belted the high notes on the classic Grease ballad, "Hopelessly Devoted to You," which Newton-John famously sang as Sandy in the 1978 film. In contrast to most of the night's other performances, Pink didn't have backup dancers or flashing lights to accompany her. Still, this extra space allowed the song's powerful, emotional nature to shine, and Newton-John's portraits behind her made the tribute even more moving.
People

Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre

"I am so vested in country music, you have no idea," Richie — who wrote Kenny Rogers' 1980 hit "Lady" — told Billboard at the 2022 CMAs Hello country music — is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? At last night's 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, the legendary singer-songwriter announced plans to craft and release his first-ever country album — decades after scoring his first hit in the genre with Kenny Rogers' "Lady," written by Richie, 73. "The answer is soon. It has to be soon, because later is not in the option right now," the...
Rolling Stone

Carrie Underwood Delivers Powerhouse ’Crazy Angels’ at AMAs

Heaven knows we need another performance from country icon Carrie Underwood. The legendary singer brought her signature powerhouse vocals to the 2022 American Music Awards for a performance of “Crazy Angels,” a track from her album Denim & Rhinestones. Underwood floated toward her winged stage in an aerial cage above the crowd, belting out the song in a metallic pink and blue catsuit. The country singer was nominated for a pair of honors at the American Music Awards — Female Artist-Country and Best Country Album for Denim & Rhinestones. Earlier in November, Underwood performed “Hate My Heart” onstage at the...
