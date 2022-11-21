Read full article on original website
Watch Pink's touching performance in honor of Olivia Newton-John at the AMAs
Pink paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a touching performance of "Hopelessly Devoted To You" at the 2022 American Music Awards.
CMA Fans Are Outraged After the Show Skips Tributes for Naomi Judd and Olivia Newton-John
The 2022 CMA Awards went off without a hitch and brought some of country music's biggest names into one room. With jaw-dropping performances from artists like Carrie Underwood, host Luke Bryan, and a slew of special collaborations that we didn't know we needed, it was truly a star-studded night to remember.
Pink Rollerskates Into 2022 AMAs With Dazzling ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Opener
Pink delivered a delightful live debut of her new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” as she opened the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The singer showed up to the awards show on rollerskates and transformed the Microsoft Theater into “Pink’s Rink,” accompanied by a large set of dancers as she emulated the positive energy of her new single. The performance opened with a pre-taped segment that was reminiscent of the song’s colorful and campy music video. “Oh, I just wanna pop and lock to my records/There go all of my clothes,” she sang. “Never gonna not dance again.” The performance...
‘American Idol’ Star Lauren Alaina is Ready to Marry Her Secret Beau
American Idol season 10 runner up Lauren Alaina says she is ready to get married to her secret partner. Her wish of becoming a soon-to-be bride showed after eagerly grabbing the bride’s tossed bouquet at the recent wedding. Lauren Alaina Plans to Be a Bride Soon. After attending the...
See Trisha Yearwood Stun In A Curve-Hugging Dress During A Red Carpet Appearance With Garth Brooks
It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After joining her husband Garth Brooks on his international tour, she's back in the U.S. with more concerts and appearances. And she's been giving us memorable fashion looks every step of the way. It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After...
Reba McEntire Stuns In Blue Velvet Gown, Red Sequin Dress & More At The CMA Awards
The queen of country music has arrived! Reba McEntire dazzled on the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards in a blue velvet gown. The dress paired perfectly with her iconic red hair. Reba was joined by her boyfriend, Rex Linn. Rex looked sharp in a black suit and rocked...
Reba McEntire postpones concerts on doctor's orders, reveals 'difficult decision' to reschedule shows
Reba McEntire revealed she's on "vocal rest" and was forced to reschedule show's on her tour. The "Fancy" singer is scheduled to perform at CMA Awards.
Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Duets With Willie Nelson's Son During CMT Memorial Concert
Country stars of all generations paid tribute to Loretta Lynn last night, but the pairing of her granddaughter, Emmy Russell, with Lukas Nelson, son of Willie Nelson, felt particularly meaningful. "She always stood in the corner and called me on stage. I'd sing a song—one original and one that everybody...
Pink Praises Olivia Newton John Before Stunning Tribute to Late Star at 2022 AMAs
The 2022 American Music Awards were graced by Pink's moving tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John in her second performance of the night. Taking to the stage, the singer flawlessly belted the high notes on the classic Grease ballad, "Hopelessly Devoted to You," which Newton-John famously sang as Sandy in the 1978 film. In contrast to most of the night's other performances, Pink didn't have backup dancers or flashing lights to accompany her. Still, this extra space allowed the song's powerful, emotional nature to shine, and Newton-John's portraits behind her made the tribute even more moving.
Maren Morris Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going
Maren Morris skipped the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, a few weeks after… The post Maren Morris Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going appeared first on Outsider.
Pink steps into the role of Olivia Newton-John for an incredible awards show tribute
Not a dry eye in the house.
Carrie Underwood Sparks Major Crowd Reaction With Epic Heartbreak Single
Carrie Underwood sparked a huge reaction from the audience when she took the stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). The award-winning powerhouse performed her latest single, “Hate My Heart,” at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee, capping the song with an epic ending and sparks flying behind her.
Pink Delivers Stunning Tribute to Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at the AMAs [Watch]
The American Music Awards paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John on Sunday night (Nov. 20) and tapped pop megastar Pink to do the honors. Donning a champagne beaded gown with feather trim, Pink effortlessly sang "Hopelessly Devoted to You," an iconic breakout from Newton-John's most beloved work, 1978's Grease.
Dolly Parton Declares Herself a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After initially deeming herself not worth for induction back in March and attempting to withdraw from consideration — then ultimately agreeing to the honor six weeks later — Parton was officially inducted during the Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.
CMA Awards 2022: Watch Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire pay tribute to Loretta Lynn
Some of country music's biggest stars honored the late Loretta Lynn at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night. In a moving tribute to the legendary country singer, who died in October at the age of 90, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire opened the show with a medley of Lynn's popular songs.
Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen + More Step Out on the 2022 AMAs Red Carpet [Pictures]
The stars were shining bright on the carpet of the 2022 American Music Awards ceremony on Sunday evening (Nov. 20), and country stars were certainly in the mix. Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen and Dan + Shay were all among the nominees, performers and presenters who celebrated the big night on the red carpet before the show began.
Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre
"I am so vested in country music, you have no idea," Richie — who wrote Kenny Rogers' 1980 hit "Lady" — told Billboard at the 2022 CMAs Hello country music — is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? At last night's 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, the legendary singer-songwriter announced plans to craft and release his first-ever country album — decades after scoring his first hit in the genre with Kenny Rogers' "Lady," written by Richie, 73. "The answer is soon. It has to be soon, because later is not in the option right now," the...
Carrie Underwood Delivers Powerhouse ’Crazy Angels’ at AMAs
Heaven knows we need another performance from country icon Carrie Underwood. The legendary singer brought her signature powerhouse vocals to the 2022 American Music Awards for a performance of “Crazy Angels,” a track from her album Denim & Rhinestones. Underwood floated toward her winged stage in an aerial cage above the crowd, belting out the song in a metallic pink and blue catsuit. The country singer was nominated for a pair of honors at the American Music Awards — Female Artist-Country and Best Country Album for Denim & Rhinestones. Earlier in November, Underwood performed “Hate My Heart” onstage at the...
Carly Pearce Gives a Nod to Her Musical Hero With ‘Dear Miss Loretta’ at 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
The 2022 CMA Awards opened with a star-studded tribute to Loretta Lynn on Wednesday night, but the ceremony also included another heartfelt nod to the late country legend. Carly Pearce took the stage to perform "Dear Miss Loretta," a heartfelt ode to her fellow Kentucky native that she penned for her 2021 album 29: Written in Stone.
