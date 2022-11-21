ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban

There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: France takes care of Australia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with France opening up its title defense by scoring four unanswered goals to defeat Australia, 4-1. Australia got off to a surprising start, scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes of the match and continuing to attack. But France turned the tables, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime before scoring two more in the second half.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Germany stage protest before shock loss to Japan

Japan added their name to the list of stunning World Cup upsets as they beat four-time winners Germany 2-1, a day after Saudi Arabia’s shock defeat of Argentina.Spain served warning of their credentials by thrashing Costa Rica 7-0, 2018 finalists Croatia were held 0-0 by Morocco and Belgium also made a stuttering start as they edged past Canada 1-0.There was good news for England though, as skipper Harry Kane appears set to be fit for Friday’s Group B game with USA after training with the rest of the squad.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major talking...
FOX Sports

England vs. Iran Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

England and Iran faced off in the World Cup. Jude Bellingham scored in the 35th minute. Bellingham is only 19 years old and is partaking in his World Cup debut this season. England’s Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka found the net for a second and third time in the 43rd and 45th minutes to increase England’s lead to 3-0. The scoring didn’t stop there as Bukayo Saka would score again in the 62nd minute. Iran showed some life and notched their first goal of the World Cup in the 65th minute via Mehdi Taremi. Jack Grealish added a goal which marked six total for England. Iran would add a penalty kick later and the score would end up 6-2 in favor of England.
The Comeback

Referee makes history during World Cup match

In a flex on equality, FIFA tweeted during the Poland-Mexico match that the French head referee Stephanie Frappert is the first woman ever to officiate a world cup match in the 96 years of the FIFA World Cup‘s existence.  Still, one has to ask whether or not FIFA kept this in their back pocket to Read more... The post Referee makes history during World Cup match appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BBC

Fifa World Cup: Build-up to Belgium v Canada - watch, listen & follow text

Only one member of Canada's team was born the last time the country played at the World Cup. Captain Atiba Hutchinson was three-years-old when Les Rouges appeared at Mexico '86. The 39-year-old is the second-oldest outfield player in World Cup history after Cameroon’s Roger Milla, who was 42 in 1994....
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: Senegal-Netherlands live updates

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with Senegal taking on the Netherlands on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, England opened the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to get three points in Group B. You can watch...

