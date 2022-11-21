Where To Watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Broadcast & Livestream Details, FIFA World Cup 2022

Find out the livestream and broadcast details of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Two-times FIFA World Cup winners Argentina kick off their campaign in Qatar against Asian side Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22th, in the opening encounter of Group C.

The side, captained by Lionel Messi, will be looking to add a third title to their name after the end of this edition of the tournament, in what will be the last world cup tournament for the Argentinian.

Saudi Arabia, who were knocked out of the group stages in the previous World Cup in Russia in 2018, will be looking to qualify to the knockout stages of the competition for the first time in the nation's history.

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez is among the squad members called up to the Argentina National Team for the Qatar World Cup.

When & Where is the Match

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia will be played in the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

KICK-OFF TIME:

Qatar: 1 pm local time

UK: 10 am GMT

Where to Watch

Fans in the UK can watch the match live for free on ITV Hub and ITV 1.

In USA, the game will be shown live on Fox Sports 1 and can be streamed live in English on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app .

Indian fans can watch the match live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD and will be livestreamed on Jio Cinema app

