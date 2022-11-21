ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Where To Watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Broadcast & Livestream Details, FIFA World Cup 2022

By Soumyajit Roy
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cORA_0jIbGFlm00

Find out the livestream and broadcast details of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Two-times FIFA World Cup winners Argentina kick off their campaign in Qatar against Asian side Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22th, in the opening encounter of Group C.

The side, captained by Lionel Messi, will be looking to add a third title to their name after the end of this edition of the tournament, in what will be the last world cup tournament for the Argentinian.

Saudi Arabia, who were knocked out of the group stages in the previous World Cup in Russia in 2018, will be looking to qualify to the knockout stages of the competition for the first time in the nation's history.

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez is among the squad members called up to the Argentina National Team for the Qatar World Cup.

IMAGO / Xinhua

When & Where is the Match

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia will be played in the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

KICK-OFF TIME:

Qatar: 1 pm local time

UK: 10 am GMT

Where to Watch

Fans in the UK can watch the match live for free on ITV Hub and ITV 1.

In USA, the game will be shown live on Fox Sports 1 and can be streamed live in English on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app .

Indian fans can watch the match live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD and will be livestreamed on Jio Cinema app

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Germany stage protest before shock loss to Japan

Japan added their name to the list of stunning World Cup upsets as they beat four-time winners Germany 2-1, a day after Saudi Arabia’s shock defeat of Argentina.Spain served warning of their credentials by thrashing Costa Rica 7-0, 2018 finalists Croatia were held 0-0 by Morocco and Belgium also made a stuttering start as they edged past Canada 1-0.There was good news for England though, as skipper Harry Kane appears set to be fit for Friday’s Group B game with USA after training with the rest of the squad.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major talking...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: France takes care of Australia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with France opening up its title defense by scoring four unanswered goals to defeat Australia, 4-1. Australia got off to a surprising start, scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes of the match and continuing to attack. But France turned the tables, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime before scoring two more in the second half.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy