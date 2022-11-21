ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal For England v Iran FIFA World Cup 2022

By Alex Wallace
 2 days ago

Marcus Rashford has given England a 5-1 lead against Iran with a great goal. Watch it here.

Marcus Rashford has made an instant impact for England after coming off the bench. The winger has been in fine form this season and now has a goal in the World Cup.

England were 4-1 up but have been given a bigger lead thanks to the Manchester United talent. Rashford will be delighted to continue his goalscoring form on the world stage.

Watch Rashford’s goal;

Following the opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 being Qatar v Ecuador. England and Iran will share the stage in the second game of the tournament on Monday morning.

England will be looking to start strong in this years tournament and are favourites to win their group, Group B. The three lions reached the semi finals in 2018 as well as a Euro 2020 final just last year.

Iran won’t be a side that will be here just to turn over for England in their first game. The team took Argentina all the way to the end of their knockout game back in 2018.

IMAGO / PA Images

England have a talented squad with many of young prospects looking to make a name for themselves at this years tournament. Jude Bellingham , Phil Foden and more just some of the names on that list.

England’s Harry Kane is also ome of the many players tipped to be in the running for the Golden Boot come the end of the tournament.

