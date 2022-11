Maybe you feel like staying inside; maybe you’ve gotten used to shopping online. But consider this: Small Business Saturday and its artsy cousin, Artist Sunday, give you a wonderful reason to venture out and rediscover the joy of shopping IRL. Shopping local is an act of community that you can feel good about, a counter to the overwhelming automatic spending and greed let loose in the malls on Black Friday.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO