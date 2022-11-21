Read full article on original website
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Now Supported by Coinbase Japan
Coinbase Japan, the Tokyo-based subsidiary of the largest American exchange, has added support for Cardano (ADA), one of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap. Coinbase entered the Japanese market in June 2021 after registering with the Financial Services Agency (FSA), the country's main financial watchdog that is responsible for controlling banking, securities and exchange.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), and Flasko (FLSK) As the Best 2023 Investments
Investors are now debating which cryptocurrency to invest in for 2023 due to the resurgence of well-known ones like Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Flasko has been selected as an improved substitute for Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE). It offers investors the chance to invest early in a project and realizes significant gains. According to analyst predictions, the price will increase by at least 5,000% in 2023.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
cryptoglobe.com
Michael Saylor: ‘Bitcoin Must Be Understood As Something Outside This Crypto Industry’
On Tuesday (22 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), made comments that suggested he believes Bitcoin should be judged on its own and not considered as a synonym for crypto. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020,...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Avalanche (AVAX)-Based Crypto Project and Cosmos (ATOM) Altcoin on Listing Roadmap
Crypto exchange Coinbase is putting two new digital assets onto its listing roadmap of tradable altcoins as markets continue their downtrend. In a new announcement via Twitter, the US-based exchange says it’s adding Avalanche (AVAX)-based BENQI (QI) and Cosmos (ATOM)-based Kava (KAVA) to its roadmap. BENQI is a decentralized...
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark CEO Goes Gonzo for Coinbase
Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood has talked the talk in support of cryptocurrencies for quite some time, predicting in January that bitcoin will hit $1 million by 2030. She continues to walk the walk too. As cryptocurrency conglomerate FTX has melted down into rubble, the chief executive of Ark Investment management has been snapping up shares of Coinbase Global COIN like nobody’s business.
bitcoinist.com
Three cryptos ready to explode in 2023: Orbeon Protocol, Enjin and Ripple
It’s no secret that 2022 has been a truly terrible year for the cryptocurrency sector. The collapse of Terra/LUNA sent shockwaves right through the entire crypto scene, causing prices everywhere to collapse, some to the point of no return. Crypto may be down, but it’s not out and experts are predicting a sustained recovery ahead in 2023. So, here we look at three cryptos ready to explode in 2023: Orbeon Protocol, Enjin and Ripple.
e-cryptonews.com
Best Website to Invest in Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency and digital payment system. It is the first decentralized peer-to-peer payment network, and it is also the largest. Bitcoin was invented by an unknown person or group of people under the name Satoshi Nakamoto and released as open-source software in 2009. The system is peer-to-peer, and transactions take place between users directly, without an intermediary. These transactions are verified by network nodes through the use of cryptography and recorded in a public distributed ledger called a blockchain.
CoinTelegraph
OKX releases proof-of-reserves page, along with instructions on how to self-audit its reserves
Crypto exchange OKX has released a proof-of-reserves page that allows users to audit its reserves to make sure it is solvent. This comes at a time when crypto exchanges are coming under greater scrutiny after the collapse of FTX. OKX announced the new page in a tweet, as well as on its blog.
CoinTelegraph
Block.one and its CEO become largest Silvergate Capital shareholders
Brendan Blumer, CEO of Block.one, which developed the EOSIO blockchain platform and EOS (EOS) coin, has purchased a stake in Silvergate Capital, the holding company for Silvergate Bank, a crypto-fiat gateway network designed for financial institutions, according to an SEC filing. That document, dated Nov. 23, listed Nov. 16 as the date of the transaction.
CoinTelegraph
The nightmare continues for Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX — Law Decoded, Nov. 14-21
As much as we all would want last week to be about something else, it was still all about FTX. The Supreme Court of the Bahamas has approved two provisional liquidators from PricewaterhouseCoopers to oversee the assets of the crypto exchange, which is headquartered in the country. Several days later, The Securities Commission of the Bahamas ordered the transfer of FTX Digital Markets’ digital assets to a digital wallet owned by the commission to protect “the interests of clients and creditors.”
CoinTelegraph
CoinMarketCap launches proof-of-reserve tracker for crypto exchanges
CoinMarketCap, a leading market researcher and tracker in the crypto industry, announced the launch of a new feature on its platform that gives users updated financial insights on exchanges. The proof of reserves (PoR) tracker audits active cryptocurrency exchanges in the industry for transparency on liquidity at a given moment....
coinjournal.net
Cardano’s algorithmic stablecoin to go live on mainnet in January 2023
Djed, Cardano’s over-collateralized algorithmic stablecoin, will be live on mainnet in January 2023 following a successful full audit. The scheduled launch is a great milestone coming days after Shahaf Bar-Geffen’s announcement about the stablecoin on the main stage at the Cardano Summit. Making the announcement, COTI’s CEO Shahaf...
CoinTelegraph
Election tally: Does blockchain beat the ballot box?
In October, Greenland was reported to be exploring the feasibility of an online voting platform for its national elections. Among the options being considered is a blockchain-based system. That isn’t entirely surprising. Electronic voting, or e-voting, has long been viewed as a promising use case for blockchain technology. “It’s time...
CoinTelegraph
Block Earner sued over crypto-yield products, CEO calls for clarity
The CEO of fintech firm Block Earner has lashed out over the “lack of clarity” in Australia’s financial licensing regime after his company was sued by the country’s financial services regulator for providing unlicensed crypto-based investment products. The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) announced on...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain VC funding halves in October despite some strong raises
Blockchain venture capital inflows sharply decreased in October from the previous month. According to Cointelegraph Research, the number of individual deals dropped from 93 to 69 monthly. The Cointelegraph Research Terminal VC database, which compiles comprehensive details on deals, mergers and acquisition activity, investors, crypto companies, funds and more, shows...
CoinTelegraph
Coin360 x Rarible: Revealing a powerful multichain NFT heatmap
Coin360 is known for its iconic crypto heatmap that is simple yet highly effective for monitoring real-time market movements and trends. Over the last few months, the team at Coin360 has been working on delivering a similarly intuitive, accessible and powerful crypto visualization tool that addresses the nonfungible token (NFT) market.
CoinTelegraph
Institutional investors are buying through crypto winter: Survey
A survey of institutional investors suggests that their cryptocurrency allocations have increased over the last year despite the industry going through a prolonged crypto winter. A Coinbase-sponsored survey released on Nov. 22 and conducted between Sep. 21 and Oct. 27, found that 62% of institutional investors invested in crypto had...
CoinTelegraph
Could Payin3 be the next big thing in crypto? Interview with Uquid CEO Tran Hung
Over the past few years, the BNPL (buy now, pay later) financing option has taken online retail shopping by storm. In nearly all sectors, consumers now have a number of options allowing them to pay for goods and services in installments without having to break the bank. Now, one project...
