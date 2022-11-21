ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China banks pledge $162 billion in credit to developers, shares rally

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s biggest commercial banks have pledged at least $162 billion in fresh credit to property developers, bolstering recent regulatory measures to ease a stifling cash crunch in the sector and triggering a rally in property shares. Three state-owned banks lined up around $131 billion...
Deutsche Bank CEO warns of reliance on government aid packages

BERLIN (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing appealed for caution regarding German government relief packages and said the country should not come to rely on extending aid measures, speaking at an economic conference on Thursday. “At some point, even Germany will run out of ways of explaining...
China Evergrande communicates with Wuhan over repossessed land

(Reuters) – Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group is communicating with a Chinese municipal district in Wuhan City that repossessed 134,500 hectares (332.4 acres) of land formerly held by a unit of the group. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)
Hungary’s banks stable, profits and lending to fall – central bank

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s banking system is stable and has significant reserves to manage risks, the National Bank of Hungary said on Thursday, adding that banks faced weaker profitability due to government measures, while high interest rates were set to crimp lending. The NBH left its base rate...
Bundesbank warns banks against ‘careless’ payout pledges as economy cools

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German banks should avoid making multi-year promises to their shareholders despite bumper profits this year as the outlook for the economy is worsening, Bundesbank board member Joachim Wuermeling told Reuters. He was joining other European Central Bank supervisors in telling lenders to preserve capital – a...
New Shanghai COVID-19 Rules Dim China Luxury Market Outlook

SHANGHAI — The Shanghai government’s announcement Tuesday of a policy that requires new arrivals in the city to stay away from public places for five days is likely to put even more pressure on the local luxury retail market. Starting Thursday, people entering Shanghai will be barred from...
Canada house prices to tumble 17.5% peak to trough, say analysts: Reuters Poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Once burning-hot Canadian house prices are expected to tumble a total 17.5% from their peak, roughly double the fall during the 2008-09 financial crisis, in a slowdown already well underway, according to a Reuters poll of market experts. A succession of rapid-fire Bank of Canada interest...
Dollar slips as risk sentiment improves after Fed minutes

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar was broadly weaker on Thursday as investors, encouraged the prospect of a slower pace of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, placed bets on riskier assets. The eagerly awaited readout of the Nov. 1-2 Fed meeting showed officials were largely satisfied they...
German car supplier Ruester GmbH files for insolvency in self-administration

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German car supplier Ruester GmbH said it has filed for restructuring in self-administration, a special form of insolvency proceedings that give the owners bigger say, citing liquidity problems partly caused by higher energy costs. As part of the proceedings, Ruester, which makes annual sales of around...
Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil. A greater-than-expected build-up in U.S. gasoline inventories added to downward pressure.
Mobile operator Veon to sell Russian business for about $2 billion

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Amsterdam-listed mobile operator Veon on Thursday said it will sell its Russian business, Vimpelcom, to senior members of the management team, led by CEO Aleksander Torbakhov, for 130 billion roubles ($2.15 billion). Veon operates its Beeline brand through its subsidiary Vimpelcom in Russia, a market that...
ECB accounts show inflation fears justifying more rate hikes

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers feared that inflation may be getting entrenched at their last policy gathering so rates would need to rise further, the accounts of the Oct 26-27 meeting showed on Thursday. The ECB raised rates by 75 basis points to 1.5% at the meeting...
Euro area inflation likely near its peak, ECB’s De Guindos says

MILAN (Reuters) – Inflation in the euro area will hover around its current level over the next few months before starting to decline at some point during the first half of 2023, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday. Speaking at a financial event in...
Philippines to cut tariffs on electric vehicles, parts

MANILA (Reuters) – A Philippine inter-agency panel chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday approved removing tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) to spur demand amid high fuel costs. Marcos will issue an executive order cutting to 0% the most favoured nation tariff on EVs like passengers cars, buses,...
ECB’s Centeno sees conditions for smaller rate hike in December

LISBON (Reuters) – There are “many conditions” for the next increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank to be smaller than 75 basis points, ECB policymaker Mario Centeno said on Monday. Speaking at a conference in Lisbon he added though that the ECB had to...
Canada’s inflation remains too high, more rate hikes needed -BOC’s Macklem

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian inflation remains high and broad based and more interest-rate increases will be needed to cool the overheating economy, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons on Wednesday. “Inflation has come down in recent months, but we have yet...

