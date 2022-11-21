Read full article on original website
Related
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
hypebeast.com
Sony PlayStation 6 Release Timing Leaked in Official Documents
A rough time frame of when the Sony PlayStation 6 will be released has just been leaked. Discovered in documents from the United Kingdom’s Competition Markets Authority as part of the ongoing Microsoft-Activision merger investigation, it appears the PS6 will either be coming out late 2027 or in 2028, giving the PS5 a rough life cycle of seven years.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Tony Gilroy says ‘Andor’ season two in 2023 is possible and a big ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ reveal looks to be coming soon
The last thing on our minds before we go to sleep is Andor. The first thing when we wake up? Andor. We’re now mere hours away from the season finale and advance notices indicate we should prepare ourselves for some Star Wars excellence. The only downside will be that once it’s over, we’re facing a long wait for the second season.
dexerto.com
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
GTA 6 release date seemingly revealed in Microsoft acquisition documents
Oh lawd, it’s happening. Maybe. The world has been waiting not-so-patiently for official information about the next Grand Theft Auto game for what feels like forever now. The currently unnamed title (which everyone has been referring to as GTA VI) was confirmed to be in active development by Rockstar Games earlier this year - we’re still yet to see a trailer for it, but a huge leak recently surfaced which seemingly revealed the location and protagonists for the game, as well as some very early gameplay footage.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Warzone 2 XP exploit has players reaching max level in one match
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for just under a week, and it's fair to say the free-to-play battle royale has had some... teething problems. This was to be expected, of course. It's why Activision made the decision to temporarily take Call Of Duty: Warzone offline - so it could properly address any issues with Warzone 2.0 and get them fixed sooner rather than later.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
Xbox offered PlayStation 10-year deal to keep Call Of Duty, says insider
Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’re probably aware that Microsoft is in the midst of acquiring Activision. It’s a deal that’s left PlayStation worrying about the future of Call of Duty and you can understand why they’re feeling that way. Last month’s release of Modern Warfare II officially marked the most successful Call of Duty launch of all time. Who isn’t going to want a slice of that pie?
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
dexerto.com
Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
Acclaimed arcade adventure game is free to download now
I’m not quite sure when Black Friday made its transition from an actual singular day to a full, lengthier event in November, but that just means that there’s more time for gaming deals, and you definitely can’t go wrong with that. Whether you’re buying physical or digital games, there’s always some good prices floating around if you go looking for them at this time of year - it’s the perfect way to make your backlog less manageable than ever before.
Forget other players, Warzone 2 DMZ fans are getting wrecked by "Terminator" NPCs
Players can't decide if the Warzone 2 DMZ AI needs nerfing
Legacy Of Kain developer "hears" 100k fans crying out for remake
Remember that survey asking whether or not fans were up for a Legacy of Kain remake? The answer has been a raucous, resounding and obvious "yes" and now Crystal Dynamics is considering how to reinvigorate the dark fantasy series. According to its market value, Embracer Group is the biggest gaming...
After selling a $200 game bundle for cents, Microsoft realises it made a mistake
That's quite the rounding error.
The Wii U was actually really good, you guys are just mean
The year was 2012. Nintendo was about to unleash upon the world a console that would change everything. And by “everything”, I mean it was suddenly possible to play Mass Effect 3 or the latest 2D Mario game on a chunky tablet controller while your dad regained control of the family telly. Revolutionary.
GTA 6 budget: how much is Rockstar spending on the game?
Ah, GTA 6. Gamers all over the world have been waiting not-so-patiently for the release of Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto title for years now - a new game was confirmed to be in development by the company earlier this year (albeit not with an official name yet), but as we approach the 10 year anniversary of GTA 5, it’s understandable that fans are wondering where on earth the new one is (be sure to take a look at our guide for everything we know so far).
Horizon Forbidden West has 2022's best open world
You wouldn’t think so from a quick look at its accolades but I truly believe that Horizon Forbidden West is criminally underrated. I know what you’re thinking. Forbidden West has an impressive seven Game Award nominations, plus there’s that very respectable score of 88 over on Metacritic. How is it criminally underrated? Well in this regard, Forbidden West has earnt the praise it deserves but that’s not the impression I get when it comes to the general consensus.
GAMINGbible
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0