ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wjct.org

Simone Marstiller stepping down as secretary of Florida's Medicaid agency

Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller is stepping down from the job that includes overseeing Florida’s massive Medicaid program. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who will soon begin a second term, announced the move in a Twitter post Monday. He tweeted that Marstiller “led the way by driving transparency...
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

Petition urges feds to protect Florida manatees as endangered

Calling declines in Florida's manatee population “dramatic” a coalition of groups have petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to increase protections for the aquatic mammal. The Center for Biological Diversity, Harvard Animal Law & Policy Clinic, Miami Waterkeeper, Save the Manatee Club and Frank S. González García...
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

St. Johns County teachers vote down pay raise because it wasn’t enough

St. Johns County teachers have rejected a proposed pay raise, with many saying the raise wasn’t big enough. The fact that the union rejected the proposal was historic. The St. Johns County teachers union has been around since 1975 and has never voted against a pay increase — until last week.
wjct.org

Still need help from Ian? You have more time.

People in Putnam and St. Johns counties have a little more time to get help for Hurricane Ian damage. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance. It had been Nov. 28; now it's Jan. 12. The date applies to 26 Florida counties...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy