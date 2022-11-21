Read full article on original website
Related
wjct.org
Simone Marstiller stepping down as secretary of Florida's Medicaid agency
Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller is stepping down from the job that includes overseeing Florida’s massive Medicaid program. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who will soon begin a second term, announced the move in a Twitter post Monday. He tweeted that Marstiller “led the way by driving transparency...
wjct.org
Petition urges feds to protect Florida manatees as endangered
Calling declines in Florida's manatee population “dramatic” a coalition of groups have petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to increase protections for the aquatic mammal. The Center for Biological Diversity, Harvard Animal Law & Policy Clinic, Miami Waterkeeper, Save the Manatee Club and Frank S. González García...
wjct.org
Homeless, broken woman seeks $15 million for crash with deputy
Julia “Jenny” Perez says her life was destroyed by a sheriff’s deputy who slammed his cruiser into her motorcycle and was found to be at fault. Her lawsuit has languished in the courts for years. Now, a desperate Perez — unable to work, homeless and in need...
wjct.org
Tow truck driver leads a nomadic and hectic life in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
ESTERO, Fla., — Hurricane Ian ruined hundreds of thousands of vehicles in South Florida this fall. They were found tossed, submerged and drying out on roads, barrier islands, canals, garages and driveways. It was a bonanza for tow truck drivers, who got inundated with work, lifting and moving wrecked and waterlogged vehicles.
wjct.org
St. Johns County teachers vote down pay raise because it wasn’t enough
St. Johns County teachers have rejected a proposed pay raise, with many saying the raise wasn’t big enough. The fact that the union rejected the proposal was historic. The St. Johns County teachers union has been around since 1975 and has never voted against a pay increase — until last week.
wjct.org
Still need help from Ian? You have more time.
People in Putnam and St. Johns counties have a little more time to get help for Hurricane Ian damage. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance. It had been Nov. 28; now it's Jan. 12. The date applies to 26 Florida counties...
Comments / 0