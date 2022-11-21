ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Macon woman wins 2019 Toyota Highlander in United Way raffle

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Kimberly Cotton of Macon has another reason to be thankful during this holiday. She’s the winner of an SUV. Cotton’s name was drawn last week in the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties raffle. The prize: a 2019 Toyota Highlander. Cotton...
MACON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins

STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
STARKVILLE, MS
breezynews.com

Video: Local church provides 100 meals for Thanksgiving

Jesus may have fed the 5,000, but a church in Attala County aimed to feed 100 families for Thanksgiving. Abundant Life Church of God in Williamsville passed out 100 meals Monday afternoon. The church called the outreach effort “Feeding the 100.”. “We always look for some kind of project...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Behind the Pines hosting Christmas Market this weekend

Behind the Pines in Sallis will host a Christmas Market this weekend. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. There will be food trucks, craft vendors, and pictures with Santa. Admission to the Whoville Kidzone is $5 per child. Behind the Pines...
SALLIS, MS
breezynews.com

Christmas Train Rides coming to downtown Kosciusko

Christmas Train Rides are returning downtown Kosciusko this holiday season. Train rides will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Rides will begin on N Natchez Street in front of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership office. For more information, contact the KAP...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
breezynews.com

Several Disturbances Reports in Attala

11:25 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on East Adams Street. 11:37 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person loitering in the parking lot of Dollar General in Williamsville. 11:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Tuesday Evening Crash in Attala Lands a Truck in the Trees

ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Brandon’s first liquor store opens for business

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday was a big day for Brandon as the city’s first liquor store opened its doors for business. Customers streamed into 042 Wine and Spirits for the first time on Friday, November 18. “Well, it’s saved a lot of people gas. This is safer in Brandon, too. I think it’s a […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Madison County supervisors approve expansion of Lost Rabbit

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Board of Supervisors approved the final phase of a project to expand the Town of Lost Rabbit. The Northside Sun reported the supervisors approved the final plat of Phase 2-A this month. The plat consists of only one lot where more developments are expected to take place. The […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Winstead sentenced in hit-and-run death

A man charged in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 2-year-old boy dead on Mississippi 492 near Union in late April 2021 was sentenced to serve seven years in prison last week. The man, Andrew Graham Winstead, 27, of 12371 Road 383, was sentenced on Nov. 16, to 12...
UNION, MS
kicks96news.com

Disturbance Reports in Leake County

7:14 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from a business at the intersection of East Water St and South Van Buren St reporting that a man threw a large rock at the building. The man was located and taken into custody. 8:10 a.m. – Leake Deputies were...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Trimcane Water Association boil water notice has been lifted

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The water is safe to drink once again in the Trimcane Water Association. The boil water notice for the association in Oktibbeha County has been lifted. An emergency repair last week to the main line prompted the notice. All tests from the Department of...
breezynews.com

18-Wheeler Involved Hit and Run in Attala

2:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from a residence on Linden Drive reporting stolen property. 2:23 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala Central Fire Department, EMS and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 19 near the intersection of Center Rd. It was reported that an 18-wheeler hauling grain rear-ended a vehicle and left the scene. No serious injuries were reported. MS Hwy Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Felony DUI and Drunk and Disorderly in Neshoba Arrests

CHRISTOPHER QUINTON BAGWELL, 47, of Decatur, Felony DUI, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $600, $600. TRAVIS BELL, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. JERMAINE CLARK, 45. of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BILLY...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made after a game of dice in Yazoo County turned deadly on Sunday just after midnight. According to Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann, the murder suspect has been identified as Johnny Lee House, who turned himself in to officials on Monday.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS

