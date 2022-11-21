A lost snowbird in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge in The Villages. Richard John Beatty, 68, of Allenstown, N.H. was found by Community Watch at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday “slumped over and asleep in the driver seat of the golf cart” in the area of Bailey Trail and Pelican Path in the Village of Sunset Pointe, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO