ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagoner County, OK

Tulsa woman killed in Wagoner County crash

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIQvk_0jIbDS2C00

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Tulsa woman is dead after a car crash in Wagoner County on Sunday.

OHP said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. about four miles east of Wagoner. A Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Tonya Delozier, of Tulsa, was heading westbound on East 700 Road when the car went left of center into the other lane, hitting a truck headed eastbound.

OHP said Delozier died at a Tulsa hospital early Monday morning. The driver of the truck was not injured.

OHP is investigating what caused Delozier to drive into the other lane. OHP said Delozier was not wearing a seatbelt.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

18-year-old woman dead after crash near Ketchum

KETCHUM, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a car crash near Ketchum in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 on OK-82, just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. According to OHP, Saffron Durham, age...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police say 2 men in custody after string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men were taken in for questioning after a string of reported burglaries in midtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the first burglary around 3:30 a.m. at a jewelry store at East 35th Place and South Peoria Avenue. One minute later, police were called to an attempted burglary at a nail salon at East 41st Street and South Quincy Avenue. Witnesses said a burglary suspect was seen getting into a silver car that got away.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested a man who is suspected to be connected to a string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa. Officers said they first responded to an attempted burglary near South Peoria and East 41st Street on Wednesday where they found a nail salon with a broken door, but a second call came in about a second burglary just a few blocks down the road near South Peoria and East 35th.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Eufaula man arrested in Nebraska, accused of following and attacking woman

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 22-year-old Oklahoma man was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, after he was accused of attacking a woman and trying to force her into a car. An affidavit from the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) said LPD was called out to a bar and restaurant around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 19 in regards to an assault. LPD said they saw the victim sitting on a patio, surrounded by a group of people. They also said the victim had blood lining her mouth and was visibly shaking.
LINCOLN, NE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Tulsa Ida Red location reopens after car crashes through building

TULSA, Okla. — The Ida Red store in south Tulsa near 91st and Yale reopened less than 48 hours after a car smashed through the store front Monday. Employee Norma Gramm told FOX23 two employees were inside the store when the crash happened Monday morning. She said one woman was pushed by the car across the store and sent to the hospital, but both are okay.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police: Two Arrested In Overnight Store Burglaries, Could Be Tied To Other Break-Ins

Tulsa Police arrest two men after a string of business break-ins. Investigators now believe the two are connected to several other burglaries at stores all over town. Police say the burglars were caught after most recently breaking into a hair salon, nail salon, and jewelry store on Wednesday morning. Officers say they responded to several burglary calls and found one of the suspects running across the street.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

OHP warns people about drunk driving during holidays

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said drunk drivers have caused property damage, injuries to bystanders and even, in some cases, death. OHP Lieutenant Mark Southall said accidents like this have disastrous consequences, but are some of the easiest to prevent. “Don’t drink anything at all before you...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: Man arrested after eluding, hitting a Tulsa Police vehicle

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD), a man was arrested on Saturday night at around 10 p.m. for avoiding a traffic stop and then hitting a police vehicle. Officers said David Nelson refused to pull over when they tried to perform a traffic stop near...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail For Driving Under The Influence With Baby In The Car

TULSA, Okla. - A man is sentenced to one year in the Tulsa County Jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of marijuana without a driver's license. Tulsa Police pulled over Ja'von Mitchell back in January for a traffic violation and saw the entire passenger compartment was filled with smoke. The arrest report also said Mitchell's 7-month-old son was in an infant carrier in the backseat. Police say Mitchell did not have a medical marijuana card.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police investigate armed robbery at midtown Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a QuikTrip near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue Tuesday morning. Tulsa Police Lt. Matt Arnold said officers were called to the convenience store around 4 a.m. after a man took off with cash. Arnold said a white man with a dark green hoodie walked into the QuikTrip and asked for cigarettes. He then showed the store clerk a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
105K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy