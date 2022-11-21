Tulsa woman killed in Wagoner County crash

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Tulsa woman is dead after a car crash in Wagoner County on Sunday.

OHP said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. about four miles east of Wagoner. A Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Tonya Delozier, of Tulsa, was heading westbound on East 700 Road when the car went left of center into the other lane, hitting a truck headed eastbound.

OHP said Delozier died at a Tulsa hospital early Monday morning. The driver of the truck was not injured.

OHP is investigating what caused Delozier to drive into the other lane. OHP said Delozier was not wearing a seatbelt.

