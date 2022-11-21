Read full article on original website
Related
binbits.com
Binance reveals how users can access it’s PoR
In a bid to retain users trust in it’s services, Binance has released its proof-of-reserve system. The development emanated two weeks after the World largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume pledged to publish its PoR. Currently, in the cryptocurrency sphere, centralized exchanges are releasing their PoR due to the...
binbits.com
OKX publishes its proof-of-reserves
On Wednesday, popular crypto exchange, OKX joined the list of firms that have embraced transparency after it published its proof-of reserve. The crypto exchange, in its announcement, maintained that it decided to publish its reserve following the lingering crisis rocking similar exchange, FTX. Meanwhile, the publication of this report by OKX comes a few weeks after it promised to avail users with the information.
binbits.com
ASIC sues Block Earner over unlicensed crypto service
Australian financial regulator (ASIC) has sued Coinbase and Aave backed financial technology firm, Block Earner over alleged involvement in unlicensed crypto services. The development was made known in a statement by ASIC on Wednesday. However, the court is yet to schedule a hearing date as of the time of filing...
binbits.com
Uniswap vs Sushiswap comparison
Over time, Uniswap and Sushiswap have rapidly grown to be among leading decentralized exchanges (DEXs) in today’s crypto industry. Worth noting that DEXs are designed to allow users explore their digital assets without having to keep those assets in the custody of other parties. This thus helps to strengthen users’ privacy, eliminating the security issues of centralized trades. Today, Uniswap and Sushiswap have cemented their place as the two main DeXs within the DeFi sphere. This development has, over time, ignited Uniswap vs Sushiswap debate, particularly amidst users. Interestingly, this article intends to engage readers in the comparative analysis involving Uniswap vs Sushiswap. Without a doubt, the two crypto exchanges are leading forces in the sphere, having continued to enjoy users’ trust and loyalty over time. Meanwhile, with this article, a thorough evaluation of the background, strengths, weaknesses, and structures of these exchanges will be done.
binbits.com
Binance has no ties with China – Zhao insists
CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao has denied speculations that the exchange is a Chinese company. The CEO made the disclosure in a Thursday Twitter post in reference to a recent interview. According to Zhao, Binance is not related to China in any way. In the interview, he said Binance is...
binbits.com
PancakeSwap launches smart router solution
Popular automated market maker and decentralized exchange, PancakeSwap has launched its Smart Router solution. The exchange announced the development in a blog post on Friday. As revealed, the exchange intends to harness the router to enable users enjoy best possible price while trading through StableSwap. According to PancakeSwap, smart router...
binbits.com
Animoca Brands launches Mocaverse NFT collections
In a recent update on its Twitter page, leading Web 3.0 firm, Animoca brand has announced the launching of a new NFT collection. The firm made the revelation today, via the announcement, Animoca brands established that the collection; Mocaverse NFT is an exclusive one. Notably, the firm said that the...
binbits.com
The Sandbox, Modhaus’ to design fan engagement hub for K-pop group
A partnership between The Sandbox and Modhaus will birth the creation of a social hangout platform for fans of K-pop girl group, tripleS. As revealed by The Sandbox today, the platform will host metaverse events for the K-pop group and their fans. According to the announcement, both The Sandbox and Modhaus are aiming to usher new users into the metaverse, while providing an interactive platform.
Comments / 0