BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
BBC
David Johnson: Former Liverpool & Everton striker dies aged 71
Former England striker David Johnson, the first man to score for both Liverpool and Everton in the Merseyside derby, has died aged 71. Johnson, who scored six goals in eight appearances for England, had been suffering from throat cancer. He had two spells at Everton in between playing for Ipswich...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, Van Bronckhorst, King, Celtic, Postecoglou
Italian media report Salernitana are interested in Rangers' Finland international midfielder Glen Kamara. (Sun) Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence is out until March and will see a specialist over an Achilles injury. (Evening Times) Sacked Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was upset to learn prospective successor Michael Beale was a...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
CNBC
Manchester United's American owners consider selling club
Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Fans of the team have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have...
Fury as Wales fans have LGBTQ+ rainbow bucket hats ‘confiscated’ at Qatar World Cup
Female Wales supporters wearing rainbow bucket hats had them confiscated in Qatar ahead of the World Cup clash with the USA, according to fans.Wales’s Rainbow Wall, a group of LGBTQ+ supporters, said male supporters wearing the hats were allowed to keep them but the items were taken from women.Former Wales international footballer Laura McAllister, now a professor at Cardiff University, wrote on Twitter: “So, despite fine words from @FIFAWorldCup before event, @Cymru rainbow bucket hats confiscated at stadium, mine included.“I had a conversation about this with stewards – we have video evidence. This #WorldCup2022 just gets better but we will...
BBC
Winter training camp needs 'rest' over relentless push
Liverpool's winter training camp in Dubai should focus on "rest and recuperation" and not relentless fitness work. That is the view of some of the panel on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast. Guest Jamie Holme from Boot Room Podcast said: "I've always had this thing that...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward to leave the club at end of season
Liverpool’s sporting director Julian Ward is to leave the club at the end of the season after only a year in charge.Ward assumed duties from his predecessor Michael Edwards, who was widely credited with much of the Reds’ recent success in the transfer market, in the summer but has chosen to leave as it is understood he wishes to take a break after more than a decade at the club.His decision was unexpected and is understood to have been greeted with disappointment within the club, although they are confident the continuity which saw him succeed Edwards will again provide them with some stability, underpinned by long-standing senior staff including Dave Fallows (head of recruitment) and Barry Hunter (chief scout) who continue to have a central roles.The club have begun a process to identify which model will be most effective for the future and the PA news agency understands manager Jurgen Klopp, who recently extended his contract until 2026, will play a pivotal role in the process along with chief executive Billy Hogan.
BBC
Steven Thompson: Rangers recruitment key for next Ibrox manager
It's been so good, but yet it's been so bad. There was an inevitability about Giovanni van Bronckhorst's sacking on Monday. It was a reflection of recent results, but also how the supporters have been voicing their opinion in recent weeks. We're only in November and we've seen a calamitous...
Yardbarker
Nottingham Forest v Celtic – Supporters remember awful crush at City Ground
This morning we took another look back on a UEFA Cup tie between Nottingham Forest and Celtic from 23 November 1983 at The City Ground in Nottingham when the police acted in a manner that would just a few years later prove to be fatal at Hillsborough. The game ended...
BBC
Derek Adams: Morecambe boss says January transfer hopes not affected by EFL Trophy exit
Morecambe boss Derek Adams says their January transfer window will not be affected by losing out on £20,000 in prize money having been knocked out of the Papa Johns Trophy. The Shrimps lost on penalties to Lincoln City in the second round stage of the competition after drawing 1-1.
Over the Red Wall! How NINE players in the Wales World Cup squad were actually born across the border in ENGLAND - earning them the nickname 'England B'
They proudly belted out the Welsh national anthem as they took part in the nation’s first World Cup game in 64 years. But nine players in the Wales squad who salvaged a draw against the United States were actually born across the border in England, leading them to be dubbed ‘England B’ by a cheeky few.
Soccer-Depay delivers off the bench in late Dutch win over Senegal
DOHA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Substitute Memphis Depay helped Netherlands to a 2-0 win over Senegal in their opening Group A game on Monday, leaving coach Louis van Gaal hoping the forward will recover in time for their next game against Ecuador on Friday.
BBC
'If Glazers are to leave, most fans would welcome it'
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. There has never been any real dispute that the Glazers see Manchester United as a financial investment. To a greater or lesser degree - co-chairmen Joel and Avram being the most invested - they are interested in the football side but the main aim is to make money, which they have succeeded at.
BBC
Papa Johns Trophy: Tom Huddlestone helps Man Utd Under-21s reach last 16
Former England midfielder Tom Huddlestone helped Manchester United Under-21s win at Wolves in the Papa Johns Trophy second round. The ex-Tottenham man, who turns 36 next month, joined United as an academy coach in the summer after being released by Hull. He has made several substitute appearances in the EFL...
Watch: Adrien Rabiot And Olivier Giroud Score As France Overturn Australia Before Half-Time - FIFA World Cup
Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud both score as France overturn the deficit before half-time after an early goal by Australia.
Yardbarker
Celtic On This Day – 23rd November – David Potter’s Celtic Diary
Celtic Historian David Potter each morning on The Celtic Star looks back at key Celtic events and matches on this day starting on 23rd November 1918. David’s latest book The Celtic Rising ~ 1965 The Year Jock Stein Changed Everything is out now, is selling extremely fast and is available at Celtic stores and via Celtic Star Books.
BBC
Transfer news: Everton takeover edges closer
A full takeover of Everton by US investors is edging closer after new developments behind the scenes. (Football Insider), external.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Jude Bellingham tournament debut draws praise from pundits
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. "We talk about the great midfielders that we've played with...
