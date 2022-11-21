Read full article on original website
Related
EXPLAINER: Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?
JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — A 5.6 magnitude earthquake left more than 260 dead and hundreds injured as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia's main island of Java. Bodies continued to be pulled from the debris on Tuesday morning in the hardest-hit city...
A volcanic eruption in 1815 resulted in 1816 being known as ¨The Year Without A Summer.¨
1816 has come to be known as the year without a summer—the after-effects of a volcanic eruption in Indonesia. On April 5th, 1815, Mount Tambora erupted on the island of Sumbawa, Indonesia.
800-year -Peruvian Mummy Who Died in Distress Was Discovered By Archaeologists in Lima
Archaeologists have discovered a well-preserved mummy of at least 800 years in Cajamarquilla about 15 miles east of Lima in Peru. The mummy was buried with its hands covering its face and tied with rope, like a form of funeral custom in the Peruvian south.
24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered
In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
‘Indescribable’: Somalis Recount Horror of Blasts that Killed at Least 100
MOGADISHU, Somalia — The students, pondering their next moves in life, lined up at the Ministry of Education to collect their high school certificates. Nearby on the bustling street, patrons packed restaurants and shops, while vendors, including mothers with children on their laps, sold vegetables and exchanged money. And just up the road, old men trickled out of a mosque before crowding into buses and three-wheeled tuk-tuks.
As world population tops 8 billion, Africa's most populated city keeps growing
As the world's population passed 8 billion people on Nov. 15, Sky News' Yousra Elbagir reports from Lagos, Nigeria, Africa's most populated city.Nov. 15, 2022.
Kenyan building collapses spark alarm as cities swell
RUAKA, Kenya, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Daniel Njoroge Karomo awoke to a huge bang and a cloud of dust. Rushing outside he found his parents' corrugated metal home crushed underneath a five-floor apartment block that had collapsed in the Kenyan town of Ruaka while they were sleeping.
Post Register
China expands lockdowns as COVID-19 cases hit daily record
BEIJING (AP) — Pandemic lockdowns are expanding across China, including in a city where factory workers clashed this week with police, as the number of COVID-19 cases hits a daily record. Residents of eight districts of Zhengzhou, home to 6.6 million people, were told to stay home for five...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the 10 Oldest Countries in the World
While some might believe that the oldest countries in the world are immense global powers that remain prominent today, this assumption is false. In fact, it is likely that most people would be surprised to learn which countries were founded first. Although some still hold influential political and world power, others have been diminished by other global powers and colonialism. Find out which countries are the oldest in the world.
Five-year-old boy pulled from Indonesia earthquake rubble after two days
Driving rain and the danger of landslides disrupted the work of Indonesian rescue workers searching on Wednesday for survivors of an earthquake that killed 271 people, with an official warning that time was running out for anyone trapped. As the search continued, rescuers pulled a five-year-old boy from the rubble,...
Comments / 0