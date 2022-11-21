Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
The Walking Dead Fans Can't Get Over The Twisted Judith And Carl Parallels
Although AMC's "The Walking Dead" is a series that has a long history of brutally killing off some of its most important characters, to this day there is perhaps no death as shocking nor heartbreaking as that of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs). Carl is the son of series lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and served as a central character within the series, all the way up until his death in Season 8 — in which he committed suicide after being bitten by a walker.
EW.com
The Walking Dead finale ending with Rick and Michonne explained
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. The Walking Dead easily could have ended its epic 11-season, record-breaking run with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) riding off into the distance on his motorcycle. And for a minute there, as the screen faded to black, it appeared it would. And then a match was lit.
wegotthiscovered.com
Original Walking Dead Actor Chandler Riggs' Sly Finale Cameo Slipped Right Past Viewers
After 11 seasons and over 170 episodes, the iconic zombie drama based on the Image Comics series has reached the finish line. "The Walking Dead" capped things off with a very eventful finale that even brought back several fan favorites, including Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). There was even a small cameo from Chandler Riggs that many viewers might have missed.
Norman Reedus says 'everybody dies' in The Walking Dead series finale
There are only two episodes left of The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, the AMC zombie drama is finally closing up shop with the Nov. 20 series finale. Of course, there will be multiple new shops opening up with a plethora of TWD spin-offs coming in 2023, but the mothership is indeed about to be grounded.
EW.com
Norman Reedus says The Walking Dead Daryl and Carol finale goodbye 'felt like a funeral'
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Daryl Dixon was always going to make it out alive of The Walking Dead. The fact that fans promised to riot if he didn't was one clue. The fact he is already in production on a spin-off series was the other. But how would Daryl make it out? And how would things end with him and his post-apocalyptic BFF Carol?
wegotthiscovered.com
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
Collider
We Already Mourned the End of 'The Walking Dead' When Rick Grimes Left
The Walking Dead will end its much celebrated eleven season run on November 20 on AMC. There's no doubt that fans worldwide will mourn the show's conclusion. But true fans of the show know that the curtain fell on The Walking Dead after Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) committed one final act of heroism before he was choppered off at the end of Season 8. Sure, the show carried on for three more seasons that included a five-year time jump after Rick's departure, but what he took with him when he left the horror phenomenon was irreplaceable. The void that was left by the group's first and most natural leader proved to be too much for showrunner Angela Kang, who was dealt a bad hand by coming in on the heels of the losing the show's most charismatic and compelling character. And though she did an admirable job of cobbling together pieces from a handful of supporting cast members to cover for the loss, no one was ever able to rise to the level of Lincoln's turn as Grimes.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead Spinoffs: First Look at Daryl in France & Maggie and Negan in New York
The main series is over, but the end was just the beginning for the Walking Dead universe. AMC shared first-look photos for the Norman Reedus-led spinoff set in France, as well as some footage of Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's The Walking Dead: Dead City. We'll start with Daryl...
Who Died in 'The Walking Dead' Season 11 Finale?
After 11 seasons, "The Walking Dead" is at its end, but the iconic zombie series wasn't going to go down without taking out some fan favorites.
IGN
Norman Reedus' Proposed Ending For The Walking Dead Is Grim
Walkers have ravaged the screens of fans for over a decade now, but now, the Walking Dead is finally coming to a close. Well, kinda. On Nov. 20, the original series of The Walking Dead will air its season finale. The episode, the 24th installment in season 11, will ultimately conclude the storyline that started with Rick Grimes waking up in a hospital in Atlanta. After numerous twists and surprise deaths, the finale of The Walking Dead has a lot to conclude. In a recent feature for Entertainment Weekly, the cast of the show explained how they would want to see their characters treated in the final episode.
wegotthiscovered.com
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead Series Finale: Here's How it Almost Ended
The Walking Dead said goodbye after 12 years on Sunday, and while the series finale was as polarizing as you'd expect for a show that lost its way several times. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 concluded with the return of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira as Michonne Hawthorne.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Series Finale Recap: Rest in Peace
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." In The Walking Dead Season 5 episode "Them," Rick Grimes tells the survivors a story about his grandfather in World War II: "He said he was dead the minute he stepped into enemy territory. Every day he woke up and told himself, 'Rest in peace. Now get up and go to war.' And then, after a few years of pretending he was dead, he made it out alive. That's the trick of it, I think. We do what we need to do, and then we get to live. I know we'll be okay. Because this is how we survive. We tell ourselves that we are the walking dead."
AdWeek
Ryan Reynolds Resurrected Four Walking Dead Characters—for Series Finale Ads
It’s the end of an era at AMC as The Walking Dead aired its final episode after 11 seasons tonight—but some of the finale’s biggest surprises came during the show’s ad breaks. That’s because four Walking Dead characters who died over the show’s 12-year run were...
Stars You Forgot Were on 'The Walking Dead'
Hilarie Burton appeared alongside real-life love Jeffrey Dean Morgan for a 2021 episode of the show. She guest starred in the season 10 finale as Lucille, Negan Smith's late wife who appears in flashbacks, helping him explain how he became the troubled leader the show had depicted. Morgan said that...
wegotthiscovered.com
