ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3 Confirmed as NetherRealm's Next Game
Ed Boon, the longtime boss of developer NetherRealm Studios, has seemingly confirmed that the company's next project is that of Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3. Following the end of support for Mortal Kombat 11, many fans have been continuing to wonder what NetherRealm Studios would look to do next. And while it seemed obvious that Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3 would be NetherRealm's next endeavor, Boon has now confirmed as much.
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
A classic Ubisoft game is free to download and keep right now
For its 20th birthday, Ubisoft is giving away Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell for free and honestly that's not the most exciting Splinter Cell news we've gotten today. A shiny new developer roundtable video reveals a little more about the highly anticipated remake that is on the horizon. Previously, we were aware that the team want to maintain the "spirit of the early games" in the series in the new entry, however, there is an impetus to improve a selection of the gameplay mechanics to modernise these for present players. "We can look back at the plot, the characters, the overall story of the game [and] make some improvements - things that might not have aged particularly well, small things - but the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original game," said creative director Chris Auty.
Sonic The Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka has been arrested
Yuji Naka, the former head of Sonic Team and one of the co-creators of Sonic the Hedgehog series has reportedly been arrested in Japan by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, in connection with insider trading charges (thanks, Kotaku). According to a report from FNN (translated via Google), Naka, 57,...
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Announces Manga's Next Arc
Dragon Ball Super's extended hiatus will soon be coming to an end, and the manga has announced the major next arc it will be taking on to help celebrate! When the Granolah the Survivor arc came to an end earlier this Summer, the manga took an extended hiatus in order to properly prepare for the next arc of the series. Fans have been heavily theorizing about what could potentially be coming next for the series in the months since, and now we finally got our first clue with the reveal of the next major arc of the series as the manga gets ready to return with new chapters.
Red Dead 2 sequel map and female protagonist concept sends fans wild
While the fans twiddle their thumbs for a new Red Dead Redemption from Rockstar Games, they're letting their imaginations run rampant with possibilities. Artificial intelligence gave it its best shot and then the community debated who would be the best character to continue on the epic series of games, and now, this map concept and accompanying storyline is causing a stir amongst players.
epicstream.com
Thunderbolts Reportedly Introducing 'Evil Superman' as the Villain
A while ago, Marvel Studios officially unveiled the line-up for their upcoming Thunderbolts movie which will include the fan-favorite characters that we met in previous MCU projects. However, the details regarding the villain that they're going to face are still unknown at this point. Now, a new rumor has emerged and it looks like they might be facing a very powerful adversary.
The Witcher 3 new-gen gameplay is here, and it’s beautiful
The day has finally come. At long last, after months of waiting, we’ve been given our first look at the new-gen Witcher 3 update, and it’s just as gorgeous as we could have hoped. First announced in 2021, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update has been a...
Manhunt 2 Remastered trailer has fans clamouring for a revival
Of all the video games that caused a stir back when I was a kid, few managed to whip parents up into more a frenzy than Manhunt and Manhunt 2. Developed by Rockstar Games (you may have heard of them), the Manhunt games boasted a simple premise: murder people in the most grisly manner possible.
ComicBook
Naruto Cliffhanger Teases Terrible Future for Boruto
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has begun setting the stage for the manga's next major arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has shared a bleak look into Boruto and the others' future! The manga has been spending its last few chapters in a period of transition as following the fight against Code, and now Eida ad her brother Daemon have made their way into the Hidden Leaf Village following Amado's entry. But as they begin to settle in their new home, there have been some big seeds planted for a terrible looking future to come.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Manga Reveals Release Date for New Chapters
Dragon Ball Super has spent the last few months in the middle of an extended hiatus while the manga prepares for the next arc, and now the wait will soon be over as the series has revealed the start date for its new chapters coming our way soon! The Granolah the Survivor arc wrapped up its events earlier this Summer, and it excited fans about where the future of the series could go next. But one thing that stayed in the back of minds was the previous announcement that the Granolah arc would end in 2022, and the next arc would start this year as well.
Gamers debate whether Kratos is actually PlayStation's new mascot
Nintendo has Mario, Xbox has Master Chief and PlayStation has... well, who does PlayStation have? There's an argument to be made for a fair few of famous faces, yet the stratospheric success of God of War seems to suggest that it might be Kratos. Of course, this is being met with a debate that's hot enough to grill some shrimp.
Modern Warfare 2 players are begging for this Battlefield 2042 feature
What a headline, huh? Never in my life did I think I’d be writing that Call of Duty players are actually envious over something from Battlefield 2042 of all things, but here we are. It’s been quite a time for CoD enjoyers - in the last few weeks, we’ve...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
Skyrim fan makes the game 10 times bigger
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the game that just keeps on giving. It’s no surprise that Bethesda are confident that we’ll be playing the game into the next decade. Between the re-releases and the never ending flurry of fan-made mod content, there’s always something new to see and experience in Skyrim - even 11 years after its release.
The Witcher: Geralt's voice actor is ready to do the remake
Doug Cockle, the actor who voices Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher trilogy, would stop, drop and roll on over to the CD Projekt Red studios to reprise his role in the remake of the 2007 game. To be rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, the remake of The Witcher was...
Thousands of fans petition to revive Def Jam for PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Who remembers the Def Jam games? EA’s beloved series which combined fighting with hip hop has been stagnant for years now. Its last actual fighting game, Def Jam: Icon, released in 2007, and there was also a karaoke title called Def Jam Rapstar which came out in 2010, but that’s sadly it, and fans have been hoping for a revival for some time.
notebookcheck.net
God of War Ragnarok might not get story-driven DLC anytime soon
God of War 2018 disappointed many fans by not launching any story-driven DLC content. With God of War Ragnarok out of the way, Santa Monica's decision to skip it makes sense, as the unexplorable areas in the original (Vanaheim and Svartalfheim, among others) are explored thoroughly in the sequel. Eager fans expecting post-launch content for God of War Ragnarok will be disappointed to know that it, too, could follow its predecessor's footsteps.
Splinter Cell Remake can be beaten without killing anyone
Last year, Ubisoft announced that a remake of Splinter Cell was officially in the works. Built from the ground up, the game is set to utilise the Snowdrop engine - which is also being used for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Since that announcement, updates have been practically non-existent but they’re flooding in now.
