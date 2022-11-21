ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Syracuse.com

Appeals court blocks Syracuse-based federal judge’s ruling striking down NY gun law

Syracuse, N.Y — A Syracuse-based federal judge has written three separate opinions recently calling major portions of New York State’s latest gun law unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s latest opinion won’t end up striking down key provisions of the state law after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a stop to the enforcement of his decision.
Washington Examiner

Ketanji Brown Jackson issues first Supreme Court opinion in dissent over death row inmate

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first opinion in a short dissent on Monday, saying she would have lent her support to a death row inmate in Ohio. Jackson, an appointee of President Joe Biden and the most junior member of the court, wrote in a two-page opinion that she would have tossed out a lower court ruling in the case of Davel Chinn, whose legal counsel argued that the state suppressed evidence that may have altered the final verdict in his trial.
Washington Examiner

Sotomayor urges Supreme Court colleagues to use 'a great deal of caution'

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday that "caution" is a quintessential component of the federal judiciary, warning that overriding previous precedents risks undermining faith in the legal system. Sotomayor, one of three current justices appointed by a Democratic president to the high court, referenced the June 24 decision that...
abovethelaw.com

State Supreme Court Doubles Down On This Guy Not Being Allowed In Courtrooms

One of the things that gets beaten into your head as a law student is to be cautious about what you do as a student. The fear is that your undergraduate or grad school shenanigans will follow you into your career. Maybe more attention should be paid to, I don’t know, beating it into people’s heads that they should be cautious about what they do as lawyers. Having your license suspended in multiple states over unethical behavior is definitely the type of thing that can put a damper on your career. As reported by Law.com:
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court rejects lawsuit challenging 'bump stocks' ban

The Supreme Court on Monday dealt another blow to a lawsuit challenging a federal ban on "bump stock" attachments that modify semi-automatic firearms to shoot more rapidly. The high court's decision once again leaves in place a 2017 measure enacted under former President Donald Trump's administration after a gunman in Las Vegas used such attachments to execute one of the deadliest mass shootings in national history, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds.
WBUR

ACLU asks Supreme Court to rule in Massachusetts police surveillance case

Attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case involving the use of police surveillance cameras outside a Massachusetts woman's home. The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Massachusetts filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Friday, citing the case of Daphne Moore, whose Springfield home was under police surveillance for eight months. Police placed a camera on a utility pole outside her home in 2017 during a federal investigation of a drug trafficking ring. Moore's daughter was charged with drug trafficking in 2017. A year later, Moore, then an assistant clerk magistrate Hampden Superior Court, was charged with money laundering, narcotics conspiracy and lying to federal authorities.
NBC News

Conservative Supreme Court justices question Native American adoption law

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared closely divided as it weighed a challenge to a decades-old law aimed at protecting Native American children and buttressing tribal identity, with conservative justices indicating they could strike down at least part of it. Tribes say a broad ruling in favor...

