Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Washington Examiner
Trump suit against NY attorney general taken by judge sanctioning lawyers for 'frivolous claims'
A lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump against New York Attorney General Letitia James is off to a rough start after the case landed in front of the same judge who sanctioned his attorneys for "frivolous claims" last week. Two weeks ago, Trump countersued James for "intimidation and harassment"...
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court rules judge properly barred defendant's wife from courtroom
Even though an Arapahoe County judge made no mention of longstanding U.S. Supreme Court precedent on courtroom closures when he decided to exclude a defendant's wife from the majority of her husband's criminal trial, Colorado's highest court has decided, 6-1, the banishment was nevertheless proper. The Sixth Amendment guarantees criminal...
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father's execution in Missouri
A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.
Black Arizona Man Executed For 1980 Killings Hours After Appeal Rejection From Supreme Court
An Arizona man was put to death Wednesday after being convicted of murdering two people in 1980. According to CBS News, the execution marks the state’s third since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. The outlet reports that 76-year-old Murray Hooper...
U.S. Supreme Court to hear nursing home case that could affect millions
The Supreme Court case poses the question: Should people who depend on initiatives funded in part by the federal government be allowed to sue states when they believe their rights have been violated?
coloradopolitics.com
Despite parents, child leaving state, Supreme Court rules Colorado kept jurisdiction in welfare case
Even though the parents and the child at the center of a welfare case had all left Colorado at the time of the decision, the state Supreme Court on Monday agreed that an El Paso County judge retained the ability to terminate the parents' legal rights over their daughter. The...
Failed execution details: Smith 'strapped to a gurney' for hours as courts weighed appeals
Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith believe he was strapped to the death chamber gurney at Holman Correctional Facility for four hours Thursday night as the state began preparing for his execution at 7:45 p.m., while Smith’s request for a stay was pending before the U.S. 11th Circuit Court. He...
Syracuse.com
Appeals court blocks Syracuse-based federal judge’s ruling striking down NY gun law
Syracuse, N.Y — A Syracuse-based federal judge has written three separate opinions recently calling major portions of New York State’s latest gun law unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s latest opinion won’t end up striking down key provisions of the state law after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a stop to the enforcement of his decision.
Washington Examiner
Ketanji Brown Jackson issues first Supreme Court opinion in dissent over death row inmate
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first opinion in a short dissent on Monday, saying she would have lent her support to a death row inmate in Ohio. Jackson, an appointee of President Joe Biden and the most junior member of the court, wrote in a two-page opinion that she would have tossed out a lower court ruling in the case of Davel Chinn, whose legal counsel argued that the state suppressed evidence that may have altered the final verdict in his trial.
Supreme Court Turns Down Opportunity to Reconsider Three More Precedents
Yesterday's Supreme Court order list produced five dissents from the denial of certiorari. In three of those cases, the justices diseenting from the denial wanted the Court to accept certiorari so that the justices could reconsider, if not overturn, prior Court precedent. In Clendening v. United States, Justice Thomas dissented...
Washington Examiner
Sotomayor urges Supreme Court colleagues to use 'a great deal of caution'
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday that "caution" is a quintessential component of the federal judiciary, warning that overriding previous precedents risks undermining faith in the legal system. Sotomayor, one of three current justices appointed by a Democratic president to the high court, referenced the June 24 decision that...
abovethelaw.com
State Supreme Court Doubles Down On This Guy Not Being Allowed In Courtrooms
One of the things that gets beaten into your head as a law student is to be cautious about what you do as a student. The fear is that your undergraduate or grad school shenanigans will follow you into your career. Maybe more attention should be paid to, I don’t know, beating it into people’s heads that they should be cautious about what they do as lawyers. Having your license suspended in multiple states over unethical behavior is definitely the type of thing that can put a damper on your career. As reported by Law.com:
CNN
Supreme Court justices finally get together behind closed doors with a long to-do list
After a three-month respite from last term's divisive decisions, Supreme Court justices will return to Washington on Wednesday for the first closed-door conference of the new term.
Lexington Herald-Leader
In Ky. Supreme Court abortion argument, justices seemed unimpressed by AG arguments
Linda Blackford: The best part was when Solicitor General Matt Kuhn said abortion wasn’t part of 1891 Ky Constitution and Justice Hughes said “women did not have the right to vote.”
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court rejects lawsuit challenging 'bump stocks' ban
The Supreme Court on Monday dealt another blow to a lawsuit challenging a federal ban on "bump stock" attachments that modify semi-automatic firearms to shoot more rapidly. The high court's decision once again leaves in place a 2017 measure enacted under former President Donald Trump's administration after a gunman in Las Vegas used such attachments to execute one of the deadliest mass shootings in national history, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds.
WBUR
ACLU asks Supreme Court to rule in Massachusetts police surveillance case
Attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case involving the use of police surveillance cameras outside a Massachusetts woman's home. The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Massachusetts filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Friday, citing the case of Daphne Moore, whose Springfield home was under police surveillance for eight months. Police placed a camera on a utility pole outside her home in 2017 during a federal investigation of a drug trafficking ring. Moore's daughter was charged with drug trafficking in 2017. A year later, Moore, then an assistant clerk magistrate Hampden Superior Court, was charged with money laundering, narcotics conspiracy and lying to federal authorities.
NBC News
Conservative Supreme Court justices question Native American adoption law
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared closely divided as it weighed a challenge to a decades-old law aimed at protecting Native American children and buttressing tribal identity, with conservative justices indicating they could strike down at least part of it. Tribes say a broad ruling in favor...
