NASDAQ
FedEx's freight unit to furlough workers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp's FDX.N freight division is furloughing employees in some U.S. markets as current business conditions are hurting its volumes, the package-delivery company said on Monday. The move comes barely a week after the Memphis, Tennessee-based company warned of lower-than-expected delivery volumes in the United States...
Progressive Rail Roading
CP continues to pursue a hydrogen locomotive pilot program
Canadian Pacific recently completed a second mainline test and performed its first revenue service move with its Hydrogen Zero Emissions Locomotive. What's changing and what is staying consistent in the freight-rail realm — from mergers & acquisitions to global trade patterns to people — and why it matters to you.
