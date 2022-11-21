ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brazil’s VP Mourao says Bolsonaro’s bid to challenge election not likely to succeed

LISBON (Reuters) – Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Wednesday Jair Bolsonaro’s bid to challenge the election he lost last month was not likely to succeed but argued more transparency was needed in the country’s electoral process. Bolsonaro’s right-wing electoral coalition, which filed the complaint...
Brazil’s Lula government to ban or tax guns, says aide

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s government-elect of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will revoke decrees made by President Jair Bolsonaro that have eased access to firearms and is considering banning or taxing guns when it takes office in January, a senior Lula aide said on Wednesday. Senator-elect Flavio Dino,...
Kazakh president calls for “collective” search for peace in Ukraine -TASS

(Reuters) – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday, at a summit in Yerevan of the six-member Collective Security Treaty Organisation, that it was time for a “collective” search for peace in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Deutsche Bank CEO warns of reliance on government aid packages

BERLIN (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing appealed for caution regarding German government relief packages and said the country should not come to rely on extending aid measures, speaking at an economic conference on Thursday. “At some point, even Germany will run out of ways of explaining...
Japan govt preparing for PM Kishida visit to U.S. -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government has started preparations for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit the United States for a summit with President Joe Biden, Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing several unnamed government sources. The visit to Washington may take place in early January, with the Japanese government...
French minister says new Franco-German fighter top priority

PARIS (Reuters) – A senior French minister reaffirmed backing for a new Franco-German-led fighter jet project on Wednesday after conflicting comments over the next stage of the $100 billion venture. “FCAS remains an absolutely top-level Franco-German ambition,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Reuters on the sidelines of a...
U.N. rights chief says full-fledged crisis underway in Iran

GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights chief on Thursday made a strong appeal to Iranian authorities to stop their “unnecessary and disproportionate” use of force against protesters in Iran in a speech to the Human Rights Council on the ongoing crisis. “We are now in a...
IMF, Ukraine reach economic policy monitoring arrangement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it has reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine for a policy program monitoring arrangement that aims to pave the way towards a new, full-fledged IMF loan program for Kyiv. The IMF said the Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB) arrangement, which...
Euro area inflation likely near its peak, ECB’s De Guindos says

MILAN (Reuters) – Inflation in the euro area will hover around its current level over the next few months before starting to decline at some point during the first half of 2023, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday. Speaking at a financial event in...
ECB’s Centeno sees conditions for smaller rate hike in December

LISBON (Reuters) – There are “many conditions” for the next increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank to be smaller than 75 basis points, ECB policymaker Mario Centeno said on Monday. Speaking at a conference in Lisbon he added though that the ECB had to...
China banks pledge $162 billion in credit to developers, shares rally

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s biggest commercial banks have pledged at least $162 billion in fresh credit to property developers, bolstering recent regulatory measures to ease a stifling cash crunch in the sector and triggering a rally in property shares. Three state-owned banks lined up around $131 billion...
Britain and South Africa agree health partnership on second day of state visit

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain and South Africa on Wednesday announced a new health and science partnership to mark the second day of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to London, the first such official guest hosted by Britain’s King Charles. Charles, 74, had rolled out traditional pomp and...
Slovak police again charge central bank governor Kazimir over bribery – lawyer

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovak police have brought bribery charges for a second time against Slovak central bank Governor Peter Kazimir, who sits on the European Central Bank’s governing council, his lawyer said on Thursday, confirming media reports. Prosecutors had previously dropped charges over the alleged bribe in June....
Colombian Congress approves royalties budget for 2023-2024

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s Congress on Wednesday approved a budget for investing billions of dollars in royalties from hydrocarbons and mineral exploitation. The 31.3 trillion peso ($6.369 billion) budget for 2023 and 2024 will fund increased social spending in rural regions of Colombia, a top promise of leftist President Gustavo Petro, who took office in August.
Iran forms panel to investigate deaths due to protests, minister says

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Iran has formed a panel under its home affairs ministry to investigate deaths due to recent protests, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani told Indian broadcaster NDTV on Thursday. Kani, who is on a visit to New Delhi, said 50 people have been...
Hungary’s banks stable, profits and lending to fall – central bank

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s banking system is stable and has significant reserves to manage risks, the National Bank of Hungary said on Thursday, adding that banks faced weaker profitability due to government measures, while high interest rates were set to crimp lending. The NBH left its base rate...

