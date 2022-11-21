It’s eleven o’clock on a brisk, sunny Sunday, and thousands of onlookers jostle for position along the Stono Ferry Racetrack in Hollywood, South Carolina. A bugler summons the competitors to their posts, and the crowd, dressed in pastel and tweed and jaunty feathered hats, holds its breath. One of the most anticipated races at the Steeplechase of Charleston is about to begin.

