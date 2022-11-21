Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
counton2.com
Holiday Gift Guide: Infinger
CCSO investigating armed robbery of Ladson gas station. Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the …. Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry. Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious …. Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious medal. CCSD students donate shoes to children...
Celebrate the season with holiday happenings at The Charleston Place
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Located in the heart of downtown Charleston, The Charleston Place hotel has decked the halls for the upcoming holiday season. Decorated with more than 100 wreaths, 131 real fir trees from a farm in Boone, N.C., and 10,000 ornaments, the hotel has transformed into a magical winter wonderland. The scene is made […]
Charleston City Paper
My Dream Dinner winner, 11/22
Jake Wall of Mount Pleasant said he would like to invite three comedic actors to his dream dinner. Together, they’ll dine on a meat-forward appetizer, a warm entree and a classic dessert. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: Danny McBride, Jonah Hill and Will Ferrell. DRINK: Old Fashioned from Hotel Bennett. “An...
crbjbizwire.com
Firefly Distillery To Host Third Annual Holiday Market
Firefly Distillery, Charleston’s most visited distillery, is celebrating the holiday season with its third annual Holiday Adopt and Shop Market on Saturday, December 17 from 12 - 5 p.m. In partnership with Holy City Holiday Market and local dog rescues Dorchester Paws, Carolina Coonhound Rescue, and Southern Tails for Precious Paws, the festive event will feature goods from local artisans and makers, adoptable dogs and supplies, Firefly cocktails, and curated gift packages from Firefly’s expansive gift shop.
LIST: Lowcountry tree lightings and holiday parades
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Communities around the Lowcountry are gearing up for the holiday season with tree lightings and parades. Below, you’ll find a list of tree lighting and holiday parade events happening in December. Charleston The City of Charleston’s holiday parade will take place on December 4 at 3:00 p.m. The parade will […]
Garden & Gun
Corgi Chaos: A Race for Glory at the Steeplechase of Charleston
It’s eleven o’clock on a brisk, sunny Sunday, and thousands of onlookers jostle for position along the Stono Ferry Racetrack in Hollywood, South Carolina. A bugler summons the competitors to their posts, and the crowd, dressed in pastel and tweed and jaunty feathered hats, holds its breath. One of the most anticipated races at the Steeplechase of Charleston is about to begin.
Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up at the CCSD District 4 Stadium as early as 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway organized by State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Healthy Blue South Carolina. “I just love how everyone is coming together as a community,” said Victoria Evans, a giveaway recipient. […]
momcollective.com
Charleston Moms EATS: Famulari’s
Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewing Co. Picture this: It’s 4:00 p.m. on a...
counton2.com
North Charleston church handing out food ahead of Thanksgiving
North Charleston church handing out food ahead of …. Murdaugh lawyers accuse state of destroying evidence, …. Woodland HS class of 2020 remembers Lavel Davis Jr. …. Woodland HS class of 2020 remembers Lavel Davis Jr. Documents reveal reasons for controversial BCSD firing. Coalition calling on governor to investigate BCSD...
counton2.com
LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know!. Tuesday, November 22. Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the...
Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
counton2.com
Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious medal
Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious …. Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious medal. CCSO investigating armed robbery of Ladson gas station. Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the …. Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry. Pilot program to target fake IDs...
counton2.com
‘Turkey no Ticket’ Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Some drivers who were pulled over by Summerville Police officers were surprised when they received a frozen turkey rather than a ticket. In what has become somewhat of a tradition for the Summerville Police Department, officers presented frozen turkeys in lieu of citations to some citizens who committed minor traffic infractions this week.
counton2.com
Ridgeville PD chief cooks meal for Lavel Davis family
Ridgeville PD chief cooks meal for Lavel Davis family. Murdaugh lawyers accuse state of destroying evidence, …. Woodland HS class of 2020 remembers Lavel Davis Jr. …. Woodland HS class of 2020 remembers Lavel Davis Jr. Documents reveal reasons for controversial BCSD firing. Coalition calling on governor to investigate BCSD...
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
counton2.com
Pilot program to target fake IDs in Charleston
Ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte was convicted of six federal indictments. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights …. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights with LEDs. CHS shares tips for a seamless holiday travel experience. CHS shares tips for a seamless holiday travel experience. SC troopers to...
counton2.com
CCSD students collect shoes for children in Liberia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) students have collected hundreds of pairs of flip flops for children and families in Africa. The effort being spearheaded by former CCSD Board member, Dr. Helen Frazier, who frequently travels to Liberia for non-profit and humanitarian work. Dr. Frazier works...
abcnews4.com
NCPD searching for missing runaway teenager
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing runaway teenager. Michael Gadsden, 16, was reportedly last seen on Nov. 15, wearing grey sweatpants and a white hoodie. If you see Michael, contact Detective Cameron Miller at (843) 740- 2521 (office) or (843)...
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place in North Charleston next week for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take […]
NCPD swears in youngest officer… ever!
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department welcomed in its youngest recruit – ever! North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess held a swearing-in ceremony for Ptl. Derrick Ambas on Monday morning… but he wasn’t the only officer in the spotlight. Chief Burgess also “swore in” four-year-old Celia Jolene Tucker during the Monday […]
Comments / 0