ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

TikTok Is Shocked After A Waffle House Waitress Reveals How Much She Makes In Tips

Depending on the location and type of restaurant, the average per-hour wage for a waitress can range from $5 to $11. While some states have a minimum wage of $14 per hour, individuals in the service industry usually bring home less than that; most survive off tips. According to Adia, a waiter or waitress can average around $700.00 a week in tips. One Alabama waitress is proving that to be an easy feat.
ALABAMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Waffle House Employee Hilariously Carries Annoying Customer Out Of The Restaurant

Love me some Waffle House. For those of you who have ate at a Waffle House before, then you know it’s a different experience every time you walk in. First off, they’re the most culturally diverse restaurants in America, ranging from meth addicts who just stole the catalytic converter off a car to multi-millionaires eating in the same place (unless you go after midnight, then it’s just hammered drunk college students).
ORLANDO, FL
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Mary Duncan

Married couple finds thousands of dollars in cash hidden inside wall of their new house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. The biggest windfall I ever received was a five thousand dollar inheritance from my grandmother when she died, and ever cent of it went to buying a new car. This happened when I was in my early twenties at a time when I really needed it, and as the years went on and the money didn’t exactly flow toward me with abundance, I thought about windfalls a lot.
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
Ingram Atkinson

After being ‘dead’ for 5 days, woman comes back to life perfectly fine

What would you do if you found a loved one in a dire situation?. A neighbor in 2012 found Li Xiufeng, a 95-year-old Chinese woman, motionless and unresponsive in her bed. On his usual journey to bring her breakfast, the neighbor had stopped by, but by the time he tried furiously to shake her, it was already too late. He reasoned that Li must have died from her wounds because she had fallen and struck her head the week before.
Mashed

Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken

The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
181K+
Followers
29K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy