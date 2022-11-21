The world of film has been left stunned by the news that Bob Iger will return to Disney as CEO.Disney announced the news on Sunday (20 November), revealing that Bob Chapek had chosen to leave the company.“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Susan Arnold, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”Iger’s...

3 DAYS AGO