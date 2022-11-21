Read full article on original website
Some Disney employees were so shocked by CEO Bob Iger's return they suspected an email announcement was a scam
Bob Iger, who led Disney from 2005 to 2020, was reinstated as CEO by the Walt Disney Co. board as they showed ex-CEO Bob Chapek the door.
As More Details About Bob Chapek’s Firing Come To Light, It Looks Like He Allegedly Made Some Shady Moves
Bob Chapek may have been making some shady decisions about Disney's financials.
What Bob Iger Said About Bob Chapek in Email to Disney Staff—Full Statement
"Disney holds a special place in the hearts of people around the globe thanks to you," Iger said in his email to the entertainment giant's employees.
Returning Disney CEO Bob Iger announces plans for sweeping overhaul
Wall Street applauded Walt Disney Co.'s stunning move to replace CEO Bob Chapek five months after his contract was extended.
disneyfoodblog.com
Bob Chapek Did “Irreparable Damage to His Ability to Lead,” Disney Board of Directors Reportedly Determined
In a sudden turn of events, Bob Chapek is no longer Disney’s CEO and Bob Iger has returned to lead for 2 years. We’ve shared a look at Disney stock values following the news of Iger’s return, a look at why Disney replaced Chapek with Iger, and celebrities’ reactions to the news. But now we’ve got more details about the determination made before Chapek was removed and what his exit payment could look like.
Advocate
Disney Fires Bob Chapek, Rehires Bob Iger After 'Don't Say Gay' Mess
Disney fired CEO Bob Chapek after less than two years on the job and brought back former CEO Bob Iger. That comes after missteps on public issues, most notably a failure to oppose Florida’s “don’t say gay” law early. That prompted Chapek in March to publicly apologize to its employees and cease all political donations.
CNBC
Disney CEO Bob Iger wastes no time instituting a reorganization plan, ousts top exec
Bob Iger has already announced major restructuring plans on his second day as Disney CEO. CNBC's Julia Boorstin joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
invezz.com
Bob Iger just made his first big move as ‘renamed’ CEO of Disney
Bob Iger ousted Kareem Daniel - the Head of DMED division on Tuesday. He also said that the company will be restructured in the coming weeks. MoffettNathanson analysts now see upside in Disney shares to $120. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is in focus this morning after Bob Iger announced...
Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings reacts to surprise news that Disney is bringing back Bob Iger: 'Ugh. I had been hoping Iger would run for president'
Returning Disney CEO Bob Iger has mulled a US presidential run in the past, but later said he was "naive" about his chances of winning.
WDW News Today
Disney Board Approached Iger on Friday, Chapek Fired Moments Before Public Announcement
According to a report on CNBC, The Walt Disney Board was in discussions with Bob Iger on Friday evening about coming back as CEO. A deal was reached last night. At that point, Chapek was notified of the decision, but not until moments before the announcement went public on Sunday.
disneytips.com
Did Disney Executives Unite to Fire Bob Chapek?
New information from the Walt Disney Company suggests that its Board of Directors banded together to fire Bob Chapek on Monday, November 21. Apparently, while they did not find him in breach of his contract, Company leaders such as CFO Christine McCarthy saw fit to “terminate” his role “without cause” and reinstate his predecessor, the now Disney CEO Bob Iger, immediately.
murphysmultiverse.com
Bob Iger Returns as CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek Exits Company
Disney has been under constant fire for some time with a lot of uncertainty about where exactly the company is truly trying to head. Bob Chapek took over at a rather rough time, as streaming was still a booming market, and then suddenly the pandemic happened. No matter where one lies in regard to streaming’s future, Disney was all in long before Chapek took over and Bob Iger was still leading.
Disney Ruthlessly Dumps Bob Chapek as CEO, Brings Back Bob Iger
It would appear that former chief executive Bob Iger has won the Disney War. In a surprise Sunday night twist, the Walt Disney Co. said Iger had been re-appointed to CEO, “effective immediately.” The move dethrones Iger’s successor, Bob Chapek, who was named to the top job in February 2020, and just inked a new multi-year contract in June. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” said board chairman Susan Arnold in a statement. In an email to...
Disney’s Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar dealmaker Bob Iger returns as CEO in ‘amazing’ company twist
The world of film has been left stunned by the news that Bob Iger will return to Disney as CEO.Disney announced the news on Sunday (20 November), revealing that Bob Chapek had chosen to leave the company.“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Susan Arnold, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”Iger’s...
Disney shares jump as Bob Iger returns to lead the company after shock dismissal of CEO
Disney shares rose on the news that Bob Iger, who previously held the CEO role for 15 years, is taking the reins again after the ouster of Bob Chapek.
Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in bid to boost growth
LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bob Iger is returning to Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) as chief executive less than a year after he retired, a surprise comeback that coincides with the entertainment company's attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit.
Daily Beast
ABC News Staffers Brace for Changes With Bob Iger’s Return
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. ABC News staffers at all levels were just as surprised as everyone else to learn...
Disney Stock Falters On Day 2 Of Bob Iger Reboot As Investors Gauge Impact Of CEO Shuffle
Disney stock faded more than 1% on the second day of Bob Iger’s return engagement as CEO, reflecting investors’ divergent outlooks on the media giant’s prospects Shares in the Dow component finished at $96.21, down 1.4% on more than twice the normal trading volume. The downbeat session made Disney one of the few laggards in the media sector during an overall up day for the broader market. Iger’s stunning return to the company he led as CEO from 2005 and 2020, replacing Bob Chapek after an up-and-down two-and-a-half years has heartened many employees at the company as well as investors. The stock...
tipranks.com
Disney Shocker: Bob Iger’s Back, Netflix Buyout Chatter Persists
With a struggling streaming segment and a C-suite shakeup, Disney’s as tumultuous as ever. Thus, the billion-dollar question must be asked: As a boomerang CEO returns, could a Netflix buyout be in the works?. You’ve heard of Return of the Jedi, but what about “Return of the CEO”? An...
