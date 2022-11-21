ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bob Chapek Did “Irreparable Damage to His Ability to Lead,” Disney Board of Directors Reportedly Determined

In a sudden turn of events, Bob Chapek is no longer Disney’s CEO and Bob Iger has returned to lead for 2 years. We’ve shared a look at Disney stock values following the news of Iger’s return, a look at why Disney replaced Chapek with Iger, and celebrities’ reactions to the news. But now we’ve got more details about the determination made before Chapek was removed and what his exit payment could look like.
Disney Fires Bob Chapek, Rehires Bob Iger After 'Don't Say Gay' Mess

Disney fired CEO Bob Chapek after less than two years on the job and brought back former CEO Bob Iger. That comes after missteps on public issues, most notably a failure to oppose Florida’s “don’t say gay” law early. That prompted Chapek in March to publicly apologize to its employees and cease all political donations.
Bob Iger just made his first big move as ‘renamed’ CEO of Disney

Bob Iger ousted Kareem Daniel - the Head of DMED division on Tuesday. He also said that the company will be restructured in the coming weeks. MoffettNathanson analysts now see upside in Disney shares to $120. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is in focus this morning after Bob Iger announced...
Did Disney Executives Unite to Fire Bob Chapek?

New information from the Walt Disney Company suggests that its Board of Directors banded together to fire Bob Chapek on Monday, November 21. Apparently, while they did not find him in breach of his contract, Company leaders such as CFO Christine McCarthy saw fit to “terminate” his role “without cause” and reinstate his predecessor, the now Disney CEO Bob Iger, immediately.
Bob Iger Returns as CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek Exits Company

Disney has been under constant fire for some time with a lot of uncertainty about where exactly the company is truly trying to head. Bob Chapek took over at a rather rough time, as streaming was still a booming market, and then suddenly the pandemic happened. No matter where one lies in regard to streaming’s future, Disney was all in long before Chapek took over and Bob Iger was still leading.
Disney Ruthlessly Dumps Bob Chapek as CEO, Brings Back Bob Iger

It would appear that former chief executive Bob Iger has won the Disney War. In a surprise Sunday night twist, the Walt Disney Co. said Iger had been re-appointed to CEO, “effective immediately.” The move dethrones Iger’s successor, Bob Chapek, who was named to the top job in February 2020, and just inked a new multi-year contract in June. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” said board chairman Susan Arnold in a statement. In an email to...
Disney’s Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar dealmaker Bob Iger returns as CEO in ‘amazing’ company twist

The world of film has been left stunned by the news that Bob Iger will return to Disney as CEO.Disney announced the news on Sunday (20 November), revealing that Bob Chapek had chosen to leave the company.“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Susan Arnold, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”Iger’s...
Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in bid to boost growth

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bob Iger is returning to Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) as chief executive less than a year after he retired, a surprise comeback that coincides with the entertainment company's attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit.
ABC News Staffers Brace for Changes With Bob Iger’s Return

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. ABC News staffers at all levels were just as surprised as everyone else to learn...
Disney Stock Falters On Day 2 Of Bob Iger Reboot As Investors Gauge Impact Of CEO Shuffle

Disney stock faded more than 1% on the second day of Bob Iger’s return engagement as CEO, reflecting investors’ divergent outlooks on the media giant’s prospects Shares in the Dow component finished at $96.21, down 1.4% on more than twice the normal trading volume. The downbeat session made Disney one of the few laggards in the media sector during an overall up day for the broader market. Iger’s stunning return to the company he led as CEO from 2005 and 2020, replacing Bob Chapek after an up-and-down two-and-a-half years has heartened many employees at the company as well as investors. The stock...
Disney Shocker: Bob Iger’s Back, Netflix Buyout Chatter Persists

With a struggling streaming segment and a C-suite shakeup, Disney’s as tumultuous as ever. Thus, the billion-dollar question must be asked: As a boomerang CEO returns, could a Netflix buyout be in the works?. You’ve heard of Return of the Jedi, but what about “Return of the CEO”? An...
